NFL Week 8 injury updates, inactives: Commanders' Jayden Daniels will play unless he has last-minute setback

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 8 of the NFL season

Week 8 in the NFL got underway on Thursday with the Los Angeles Rams taking down the Minnesota Vikings, and now we have a full Sunday slate in front of us. As is the case for every week, injuries are a central storyline

Arguably, the biggest injury-related storyline that looms over Week 8 is the status of Commanders rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. The No. 2 overall pick is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, and CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports that Daniels is a true game-time decision.  

In the 1 p.m. games, Bengals wideout Tee Higgins (quad) has been ruled out against the Eagles and Titans QB Will Levis will also sit out again with his right shoulder injury.

Instead of scouring different corners of the internet to figure out who's in and who's out for Week 8, let this be your one-stop shop. Below, you'll find the full list of inactives in our live blog. 

Looks like Daniels is a go

 
Buccaneers inactives

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) is out with a hamstring injury. The Bucs are also down Chris Godwin, who was placed on injured reserve.

 
Falcons inactives

S Justin Simmons (hamstring) was doubtful and is inactive. CB Antonio Hamilton Sr. (back) and OL Ryan Neuzil (knee) were questionable.

 
Lions inactives

The Lions had a short injury report this week, with just OL Christian Mahogany (illness) and DL Joshua Paschal (illness) ruled out. 

 
Titans inactives

QB Will Levis (right shoulder) won't play after he was officially listed as questionable.

OL Jaelyn Duncan (hamstring), CB L'Jarius Sneed (quad), LB Cedric Gray (shoulder), RB Tyjae Spears (hamstring), LB Jerome Baker (rest) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday.

 
Texans inactives

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and S Jimmie Ward (groin) were ruled out, while Henry To'oTo'o (concussion) was listed as questionable.

 
Colts inactives

DE Genard Avery (foot) and LB Jaylon Carlies (fibula/shoulder) were ruled out ahead of Sunday's divisional game. DT DeForest Buckner (ankle) and LB Cameron McGrone (elbow) were both listed as questionable.

 
Eagles inactives

G Mekhi Becton (concussion), TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring) and DT Byron Young (hamstring) were the only Eagles with game designations this week and they were all ruled out.

 
Browns inactives

G Wyatt Teller (knee) was a full participant and was listed as questionable. He is active. This will be the Browns first full game without Deshaun Watson, who is out for the season. 

 
Ravens inactives

WR Zay Flowers was questionable with a hamstring injury and will play. CB Nate Wiggins (shoulder/illness) was also questionable and is inactive. 

 
Patriots inactives

The Patriots had a lengthy injury report this week with WR Ja'Lynn Polk (concussion) and G Layden Robinson (ankle) both ruled out. OT Vederian Lowe (ankle), DE Keion White (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (shoulder/personal), S Kyle Dugger (ankle) and G Sidy Sow (ankle) were among those listed as questionable.

 
Jets inactives

S Ashtyn Davis (concussion), DL Leki Fotu (knee), G Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), TE Kenny Yeboah (abdomen) and S Tony Adams (hamstring) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday's game. WR Allen Lazard (chest) was doubtful and is inactive.

 
Bengals inactives

WR Tee Higgins (quad) was the only Bengal with an injury designation and he was listed as questionable. He will not play today against the Eagles.

 
Cardinals inactives

LB Dennis Gardeck (knee), DT Roy Lopez (ankle), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) and DL Darius Robinson (calf) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday. T Kelvin Beachum (groin) was questionable and is active. 

 
Jaguars inactives

RB Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) was questionable and is inactive. DT Maason Smith was also questionable and is also inactive.

 
Packers inactives

C/G Josh Myers (wrist), LB Quay Walker (concussion) and DL Devonte Wyatt (ankle) were all listed as questionable. 

Here a full look at their inactives:

  • LB Quay Walker
  • CB Corey Ballentine
  • S Kitan Oladapo
  • DL Brenton Cox Jr.
  • T Andre Dillard
  • T Travis Glover
 
Dolphins inactives

QB Tua Tagovailoa, who was placed on IR with a concussion, is officially back. He was listed as questionable and reports were pointing to him returning this week against the Cardinals. WR Tyreek Hill, dealing with a foot injury, was listed as questionable and is active. 

 
It's looking like Tee Higgins will be sidelined today. 

 
Cordarrelle Patterson is now out for Monday's game with an ankle injury. Justin Fields was added to the injury report with a hamstring and is questionable. 

 
The Commanders are optimistic about their starting quarterback being able to play.

 
Jayden Daniels update

 
Joe Burrow could be without Tee Higgins today.

 
Tyjae Spears was downgraded to out.

 
Nate Wiggins was downgraded to out.

 
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is optimistic that Bucky Irving, who is listed as questionable, will be able to play.

 
The Chargers offense is expected to have wide receiver Ladd McConkey available. Joey Bosa said he expects to be good to play. 

 
Jakobi Meyers is expected to return today.

 
The 49ers are expected to have Deebo Samuel and George Kittle on the field today.

 
Travis Etienne is reportedly a reach to play today, as he is questionable with a hamstring injury.

 
Jayden Daniels' pregame warmups will determine if he will play today against the Bears.

