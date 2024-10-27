NFL Week 8 injury updates, inactives: Tracking all the latest player news before Sunday's games
All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 8 of the NFL season
Week 8 in the NFL got underway on Thursday with the Los Angeles Rams taking down the Minnesota Vikings, and now we have a full Sunday slate in front of us. As is the case for every week, injuries are a central storyline.
Arguably, the biggest injury-related storyline that looms over Week 8 is the status of Commanders rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. The No. 2 overall pick is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, and CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports that Daniels is a true game-time decision.
Meanwhile, Bengals wideout Tee Higgins (quad), Bengals wideout Zay Flowers (hamstring), and Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (toe) are among the notable players questionable for Sunday, so their statuses will be worth monitoring until inactives are released 90 minutes before kickoff.
Instead of scouring different corners of the internet to figure out who's in and who's out for Week 8, let this be your one-stop shop. Below, you'll find the full list of inactives in our live blog.
