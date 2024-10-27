NFL Week 8 live updates, scores, highlights: National Tight Ends Day delivers; Jameis Winston has Browns up

We've got no bye weeks in Week 8, meaning we're in for a loaded Sunday slate across the league. We've got the Eagles and Bengals trying to reestablish themselves as Super Bowl contenders, the Ravens taking on the Jameis Winston-led Browns, Tua Tagovailoa returning to action against the Cardinals, the surging Bears and Commanders facing off, and so much more.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 8. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 8 schedule

Thursday

Rams 30, Vikings 20 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Cardinals at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Falcons at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Ravens at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Packers at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Colts at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Eagles at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Titans at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Bills at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Saints at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Panthers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Bears at Commanders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Chefs at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Cowboys at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Giants at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Flea Flicker INT!

The Buccaneers tried to get tricky with it down 7 points in the third quarter, but Baker Mayfield threw a pick to Jessie Bates off the flea flicker! 

 
Jayden Daniels to start vs. Bears despite rib injury

 
Lions blowout is on after 90-yard punt return TD

Another Lions blowout is going down in Week 8. Former Titan Kalif Raymond just recorded a 90-yard punt return TD against his former team! 

 
Jalen Hurts scores second rushing TD

The Eagles and Bengals are locked in a back-and-forth affair, and Hurts' legs have been a key factor in this matchup. He now has 36 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Sorry to the Saquon anytime TD bettors. 

 
Patriots back in front thanks to Rhamondre Stevenson

Drake Maye has been ruled out for the remainder of Week 8 due to a concussion, but the Patriots still have Rhamondre Stevenson. He found the end zone early in the third quarter to get the underdog Patriots back in front. 

 
David Njoku gives Browns the lead with TD catch

Another TE TD! Jameis Winston threw a nice 50/50 ball, and Njoku came down with it for six. Browns back in the lead against the flashy Ravens. 

 
Anthony Richardson has 2 passing completions, 1 INT at halftime

The Anthony Richardson experiment is not going well. At halftime, he's completed 2 of 15 passes for 81 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. 69 of his 81 passing yards came on a broken play that resulted in a Josh Downs TD.

The Colts gifted the Texans the lead right before halftime thanks to this Richardson INT, which turned into a Tank Dell TD moments later. 

 
Your weekly Lions trick-play TD

The Lions have become famous for their trick plays, and Ben Johnson pulled off another one when David Montgomery threw a touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta.

LaPorta almost had a TD earlier in the game, but was ruled just short. Johnson made sure he got a trip to the end zone on National Tight Ends Day. The Lions have scored 35 points in the first half. 

 
Kirk Cousins is ON FIRE

What year is it? 36-year-old Kirk Cousins has three passing touchdowns of at least 30 yards in the first half vs. the Buccaneers! 

 
Joe Mixon ANGRY TD run

Mixon threw a DB to the ground while scoring the game-tying touchdown from 19 yards out. Check out how Stefon Diggs started celebrating before the play was even over. He definitely didn't know there was another defender behind him! 

 
Tucker Kraft running wild on TE day

We're starting to think that NFL teams knew it was National Tight Ends Day. Tucker Kraft picked up a whopping 67 yards on this play to set up what would be a 31-yard McManus field goal.

 
Kyle Pitts another long TD!

Make that two 40-yard TDs for Kyle Pitts in the first half! While Pitts made an impressive move to get to the goal line, he almost lost possession at the end after great hustle from Antoine Winfield Jr. 😯

 
Jared Goff throws TD to TE Brock Wright

Happy National Tight Ends Day to Brock Wright. Jared Goff throws his first touchdown of the game to get the Lions back in the lead. 

 
Things are getting weird in Detroit

The Titans were 12-point underdogs to the high-flying Lions in Week 8, but they have put up quite a fight in the first half. Rudolph threw his first touchdown of the game to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, as the Titans tie the game at 14 apiece. 

 
Rachaad White puts Bucs on top

Who needs receivers? The Bucs have plenty of talented running backs. Rachaad White recorded an 18-yard TD reception in the second quarter to give Tampa Bay its first lead of the game.  

 
Josh Downs 69-yard TD

Talk about a blown coverage. Anthony Richardson couldn't miss this touchdown pass if he wanted to, as Josh Downs was wide open for a 69-yard score -- the first of the game. 

 
More TE TDs on National TE Day!

 
Jahmyr Gibbs explodes for 70-yard TD

Another week, another long Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown. If he beats you to the corner, it's over. Maybe the fastest running back in the league. 

 
Pinned
What's going on with QB rushing TDs today? Rudolph juked out a Lions defender on the way to this 11-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7 apiece. The tie didn't last long, however. 

 
Patriots strike first thanks to Drake Maye's legs

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are looking to get back on track against the 1-6 Patriots, but they will have to get past rookie Drake Maye. The dual-threat QB rushed for a 17-yard touchdown to get the scoring started in New England. 

 
Best punt you may ever see

Check this out: Jaguars punter Logan Cooke booted a 73-yard punt that slid out of bounds right next to the pylon. Doesn't get any better than that. 

 
Tua leads TD drive in his return 

Tua Tagovailoa is back, which means the Miami Dolphins are back as well. In his first action since Week 2, Tagovailoa led a 10-play, 64-yard drive where he completed 5 of 6 passes for 47 yards. Tyreek Hill caught two of those passes for 21 yards. 

Raheem Mostert finished off the drive with a 1-yard TD run. 

 
Burrow-Chase TD

The Bengals are rocking their sweet all-white unis vs. Philly, and if you look good, you'll probably play good. Cincy got the scoring started with Joe Burrow finding Ja'Marr Chase in the end zone. Chase pretended to throw dollar bills in the air afterwards. Pay the man! 

 
Lions pick off Mason Rudolph 

Mason Rudolph had a Will Levis-like interception on the Titans' first drive of the game, as he made an ill-advised decision with pressure in his face. 

The Lions offense took advantage of the defense's turnover, as David Montgomery punched in the first TD of the game. 

 
Kyle Pitts scores on National TE Day

On National Tight Ends Day, it's only right a TE scored the first touchdown of NFL Sunday. That honor went to Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta falcons, who caught a 41-yard score from Kirk Cousins on Atlanta's first possession. 

