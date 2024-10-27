NFL Week 8 live updates, scores, highlights: National Tight Ends Day delivers; Jameis Winston has Browns up

Flea Flicker INT!
The Buccaneers tried to get tricky with it down 7 points in the third quarter, but Baker Mayfield threw a pick to Jessie Bates off the flea flicker!
We've got no bye weeks in Week 8, meaning we're in for a loaded Sunday slate across the league. We've got the Eagles and Bengals trying to reestablish themselves as Super Bowl contenders, the Ravens taking on the Jameis Winston-led Browns, Tua Tagovailoa returning to action against the Cardinals, the surging Bears and Commanders facing off, and so much more.
Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 8. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
Thursday
Rams 30, Vikings 20 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Cardinals at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Falcons at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Ravens at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Packers at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Colts at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Eagles at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Titans at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Bills at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Saints at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Panthers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Bears at Commanders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Chefs at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Cowboys at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
Giants at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Another Lions blowout is going down in Week 8. Former Titan Kalif Raymond just recorded a 90-yard punt return TD against his former team!
The Eagles and Bengals are locked in a back-and-forth affair, and Hurts' legs have been a key factor in this matchup. He now has 36 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Sorry to the Saquon anytime TD bettors.
Drake Maye has been ruled out for the remainder of Week 8 due to a concussion, but the Patriots still have Rhamondre Stevenson. He found the end zone early in the third quarter to get the underdog Patriots back in front.
Another TE TD! Jameis Winston threw a nice 50/50 ball, and Njoku came down with it for six. Browns back in the lead against the flashy Ravens.
The Anthony Richardson experiment is not going well. At halftime, he's completed 2 of 15 passes for 81 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. 69 of his 81 passing yards came on a broken play that resulted in a Josh Downs TD.
The Colts gifted the Texans the lead right before halftime thanks to this Richardson INT, which turned into a Tank Dell TD moments later.
The Lions have become famous for their trick plays, and Ben Johnson pulled off another one when David Montgomery threw a touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta.
LaPorta almost had a TD earlier in the game, but was ruled just short. Johnson made sure he got a trip to the end zone on National Tight Ends Day. The Lions have scored 35 points in the first half.
What year is it? 36-year-old Kirk Cousins has three passing touchdowns of at least 30 yards in the first half vs. the Buccaneers!
Mixon threw a DB to the ground while scoring the game-tying touchdown from 19 yards out. Check out how Stefon Diggs started celebrating before the play was even over. He definitely didn't know there was another defender behind him!
We're starting to think that NFL teams knew it was National Tight Ends Day. Tucker Kraft picked up a whopping 67 yards on this play to set up what would be a 31-yard McManus field goal.
Make that two 40-yard TDs for Kyle Pitts in the first half! While Pitts made an impressive move to get to the goal line, he almost lost possession at the end after great hustle from Antoine Winfield Jr. 😯
Happy National Tight Ends Day to Brock Wright. Jared Goff throws his first touchdown of the game to get the Lions back in the lead.
The Titans were 12-point underdogs to the high-flying Lions in Week 8, but they have put up quite a fight in the first half. Rudolph threw his first touchdown of the game to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, as the Titans tie the game at 14 apiece.
Who needs receivers? The Bucs have plenty of talented running backs. Rachaad White recorded an 18-yard TD reception in the second quarter to give Tampa Bay its first lead of the game.
Talk about a blown coverage. Anthony Richardson couldn't miss this touchdown pass if he wanted to, as Josh Downs was wide open for a 69-yard score -- the first of the game.
Another week, another long Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown. If he beats you to the corner, it's over. Maybe the fastest running back in the league.
What's going on with QB rushing TDs today? Rudolph juked out a Lions defender on the way to this 11-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7 apiece. The tie didn't last long, however.
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are looking to get back on track against the 1-6 Patriots, but they will have to get past rookie Drake Maye. The dual-threat QB rushed for a 17-yard touchdown to get the scoring started in New England.
Check this out: Jaguars punter Logan Cooke booted a 73-yard punt that slid out of bounds right next to the pylon. Doesn't get any better than that.
Tua Tagovailoa is back, which means the Miami Dolphins are back as well. In his first action since Week 2, Tagovailoa led a 10-play, 64-yard drive where he completed 5 of 6 passes for 47 yards. Tyreek Hill caught two of those passes for 21 yards.
Raheem Mostert finished off the drive with a 1-yard TD run.
The Bengals are rocking their sweet all-white unis vs. Philly, and if you look good, you'll probably play good. Cincy got the scoring started with Joe Burrow finding Ja'Marr Chase in the end zone. Chase pretended to throw dollar bills in the air afterwards. Pay the man!
Mason Rudolph had a Will Levis-like interception on the Titans' first drive of the game, as he made an ill-advised decision with pressure in his face.
The Lions offense took advantage of the defense's turnover, as David Montgomery punched in the first TD of the game.
On National Tight Ends Day, it's only right a TE scored the first touchdown of NFL Sunday. That honor went to Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta falcons, who caught a 41-yard score from Kirk Cousins on Atlanta's first possession.