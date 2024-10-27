NFL Week 8 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights and more from around the league
Everything to know about Week 8 right here
We've got no bye weeks in Week 8, meaning we're in for a loaded Sunday slate across the league. We've got the Eagles and Bengals trying to reestablish themselves as Super Bowl contenders, the Ravens taking on the Jameis Winston-led Browns, Tua Tagovailoa returning to action against the Cardinals, the surging Bears and Commanders facing off, and so much more.
Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 8. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
Week 8 schedule
Thursday
Rams 30, Vikings 20 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Cardinals at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Falcons at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Ravens at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Packers at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Colts at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Eagles at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Titans at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Bills at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Saints at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Panthers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Bears at Commanders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Chefs at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Cowboys at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
Giants at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
