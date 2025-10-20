The late window for the Week 7 slate was an absolute whirlwind. After a modest early afternoon set of games, pandemonium broke out with the Broncos ripping off 33 fourth-quarter points to rally from a 19-point deficit to defeat the Giants and avoid the home upset. Meanwhile, the Cardinals took the Packers to the brink before Micah Parsons and his three sacks helped slam the door shut, and Jonathan Taylor continued his brilliance with this third three-rushing-touchdown game of the season as Indy took down the Chargers on the road.

While that pure chaos was an enjoyable watch, it wasn't kind to those who laid the points with those favorites as neither of those three favorites -- Los Angeles, Denver, or Green Bay -- were able to cover. As those bettors lick their wounds, the attention quickly turns to Week 8. With six teams on the bye, its a smaller slate, but it packs quite a punch, including Aaron Rodgers taking on the Green Bay Packers for the first time in his career.

How are the oddsmakers viewing this upcoming slate? Let's take a look.

Note: Detroit, Las Vegas, Los Angeles (Rams), Arizona, Seattle, and Jacksonville are on the bye in Week 8

Week 8 early odds

(All lines via FanDuel Sportsbook; all games on Sunday unless noted)

Game Early Line Early Total Early Moneyline Vikings at Chargers (Thursday) Chargers -2.5 43.5 Vikings +122, Chargers -144 Bears at Ravens Ravens -6.5 49.5 Bears +265, Ravens -330 Browns at Patriots Patriots -7 40.5 Browns +260, Patriots -319 Bills at Panthers Bills -7.5 47.5 Bills -429, Panthers +340 Giants at Eagles Eagles -7 43.5 Giants +290, Eagles -360 49ers at Texans Texans -1.5 42.5 49ers +108, Texans -126 Dolphins at Falcons Falcons -7.5 45.5 Dolphins +330, Falcons -420 Jets at Bengals Bengals -4.5 43.5 Jets +200, Bengals -245 Buccaneers at Saints Buccaneers -6.5 47.5 Buccaneers -275, Saints +225 Titans at Colts Colts -14.5 46.5 Titans +750, Colts -1205 Cowboys at Broncos Broncos -3 48.5 Cowboys +130, Broncos -154 Packers at Steelers Packers -3 44.5 Packers -158, Steelers +134 Commanders at Chiefs (Monday) Chiefs -9.5 48.5 Commanders +410, Chiefs -549

Notable movement, trends

Vikings at Chargers (Thursday)

Both of these teams are coming off losses in Week 7. For Minnesota, it'll be interesting to see how Kevin O'Connell looks at his quarterback room and whether or not J.J. McCarthy is healthy enough to make his return. If not, it'll be another start for Carson Wentz, who tossed two interceptions against Philadelphia. Even with that uncertainty, folks seem to be backing Minnesota as the spread opened at Vikings -3.5, but has been brought down to Vikings -2.5. Minnesota is 3-3 ATS this season, which includes a 1-0 ATS record on the road. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is still looking for its first cover at home in 2025, entering Week 8 with a 0-2-1 ATS record at SoFi Stadium.

Bears at Ravens

Baltimore was on the bye in Week 7 and there's optimism that the Ravens will get a chunk of their injured players back for Week 8, including quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 6.5-point spread would suggest that oddsmakers assume Jackson will be under center. On the year, they are 1-3 ATS at home and a league-worst 1-5 ATS overall. As for the Bears, they are riding a four-game winning streak and have been a favorable bet throughout the first quarter of the season. Entering Week 8, Chicago is 4-2 ATS, which includes a 2-1 ATS mark on the road.

Browns at Patriots

This spread has held at Patriots -7 and New England returns to Gillette Stadium after a three-game road trip. Mike Vrabel's team is 5-2 ATS on the year, but do have just a 1-2 ATS record in Foxborough. Meanwhile, the Browns continue to have one of the toughest defenses in the NFL, which has helped them pull off a 3-4 ATS record. That said, Cleveland is 0-3 ATS on the road this year.

Bills at Panthers

The Buffalo Bills were on the bye in Week 7, so they should be well rested as they face the Carolina Panthers and have opened as a 7.5-point favorite. The status of Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will be worth monitoring throughout the week after he left Sunday's contest against the Jets due to an ankle injury. Buffalo is looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Dating to last season, the Bills are 4-3 ATS as a road favorite. They'll look to break Carolina's 3-0 ATS record as a home underdog in 2025.

Giants at Eagles

The Eagles opened as a 7.5-point favorite as they host the Giants, but that has since dropped to Eagles -7. Philadelphia will look to avenge the loss they took at the hands of New York back in Week 6. This season, the Eagles are 1-2 ATS at Lincoln Financial Field. As for the Giants, they are picking up the pieces of their fourth-quarter collapse against the Broncos. Despite the loss, they did cover, which brought them to 2-2 ATS on the road this season.

49ers at Texans

Houston still has its Monday night matchup to play, so this line could shift from the Texans' -1.5 number it opened with. San Francisco is coming off a solid win over the Falcons on Sunday night, continuing to persevere through injuries. The status of Brock Purdy will be worth monitoring throughout the week as it feels like the Niners QB is close to a return. Either way, San Francisco is 3-1 ATS as a road team in 2025. Houston is 1-1 ATS at home.

Dolphins at Falcons

Miami is in a free fall and the line for this game is another indicator. Initially, the Falcons opened as a 5.5-point favorite, but that has since flown past key numbers and currently sits at Falcons -7.5. Mike McDaniel's seat is so hot that it wouldn't be too surprising if he's fired before this game kicks off, which would likely bring even more volatility to this number. This season, the Falcons are 3-3 ATS, but 2-1 ATS at home. Miami is 3-4 ATS, but 1-3 ATS on the road.

Jets at Bengals

Cincinnati played on Thursday night, so they'll have a slight rest advantage over a Jets squad that is still searching for its first win of 2025 and could be on the verge of a quarterback change. Coach Aaron Glenn benched Justin Fields for the second half of Sunday's loss to Carolina in favor Tyrod Taylor and it remains to be seen who'll start for New York in Week 8. With this uncertainty, the line has moved from Bengals -3.5 to Bengals -4.5. Both of these teams are 3-4 ATS on the season, but Cincinnati is 2-1 ATS at home.

Buccaneers at Saints

Tampa Bay still has its Week 7 game to play, so this line could continue to move. That said, it's already moving in the Bucs favor. After opening at Buccaneers -5.5, the line his shifting closer towards a full touchdown at Bucs -6.5. New Orleans is coming off a loss to the Bears and head back to the Superdome, but it hasn't been too favorable for them in 2025. The club is 1-3 at home entering Week 8.

Titans at Colts

Indy continues to be a force in the AFC and getting elite treatment as the Colts are more than a two-touchdown favorite at home against the Titans, laying 14.5 points. That's up from the 13.5-point spread at the open. Indy is 3-1 ATS at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2025. They host a Tennessee squad that will be playing its second game after firing coach Brian Callahan and were just blown out by the Patriots at home. Coming into Week 8, the Titans are 2-2 ATS on the road.

Cowboys at Broncos

The Broncos opened as a 4.5-point favorite at home over the Cowboys, but that has since moved down to Broncos -3. That could be in part to Denver continuing to look disjointed, despite mounting an epic comeback against the Giants. Meanwhile, the Cowboys offense looks like one of the top units in the NFL. Dallas is 2-2 ATS on the road this season, and will look to get above .500 against a Denver team that is 1-2 at Mile High.

Packers at Steelers

For the first time in his career, Aaron Rodgers will face off against his former Green Bay Packers team and will be doing so as a home underdog. Pittsburgh is catching a field goal (+3) as they host a Green Bay team that is one of just three teams that have yet to record an ATS win in 2025 (0-3). Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is 1-1 ATS at home in 2025 and are 21-7-3 ATS under Mike Tomlin as a home underdog.

Commanders at Chiefs (Monday)

Jayden Daniels left Sunday's loss to the Cowboys due to injury, which has turned this line upside down. Initially, Kansas City opened as a 6.5-point favorite, but with the uncertainty at quarterback for Washington, the Chiefs are now laying 9.5 points. If Daniels is unable to go, it would be Marcus Mariota who gets the start. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have started to look like their old selves, especially with Rashee Rice back in the lineup and are fresh off covering a double-digit spread over the Raiders. This season, K.C. is 2-1 ATS at Arrowhead, while Washington is 1-3 ATS on the road.