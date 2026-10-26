It took seven weeks for a lone undefeated team to emerge in the NFL. The Vikings are the last unbeaten standing after taking down the Colts to move to 6-0, while both Kansas City and San Francisco fell on Sunday.

Minnesota's strong start to the year is now being reflected in the betting odds, as they are getting respect as a true NFC contender. For instance, the Lions opened as a 4.5-point favorite at home against the Vikings for Week 8, but that has started to move towards Kevin O'Connell's club. Now, Detroit is a 3-point favorite.

That is just one of the many swings that we're seeing in the Week 8 odds now that the final chapters are being written in Week 7. As we gear up for a new week in the NFL, let's take a look at the early odds for the slate and see who the oddsmakers have coming out on top.

Note: New Orleans, New York (Giants), San Francisco, and Houston are on the bye in Week 8.

Week 8 early odds

All lines via DraftKings; all games on Sunday unless noted

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Panthers at Packers (Thursday) Packers -4.5 47.5 Panthers +170, Packers -205 Cardinals at Cowboys Cowboys -6.5 51.5 Cardinals +240, Cowboys -298 Ravens at Bills Bills -3.5 52.5 Ravens +164, Bills -198 Raiders at Jets Raiders -1.5 42.5 Raiders -105, Jets -115 Falcons at Buccaneers Buccaneers -1.5 44.5 Falcons +105, Buccaneers -125 Browns at Steelers Steelers -3.5 39.5 Browns +160, Steelers -192 Colts at Jaguars Jaguars -7.5 46.5 Colts +280, Jaguars -355 Vikings at Lions Lions -3 46.5 Vikings +136, Lions -162 Titans at Bengals Bengals -10 47.5 Titans +440, Bengals -599 Chargers at Rams Rams -7 45.5 Chargers +270, Rams -340 Chiefs at Broncos Chiefs -1.5 42.5 Chiefs -125, Broncos +105 Patriots at Dolphins Patriots -7.5 44.5 Patriots -380, Dolphins +300 Eagles at Commanders Commanders -3.5 41.5 Eagles +154, Commanders -185 Bears at Seahawks (Monday) Seeahawks -3 46.5 Bears +136, Seahawks -162

Notable movement, trends

Panthers at Packers (Thursday)

Green Bay is a 4.5-point favorite at home and looking to improve its 2-1 ATS record at Lambeau Field. Carolina is coming off a demoralizing loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, where they surrendered 43 points. The Panthers are 2-1 ATS on the road this season, but that loss has shaken the confidence of bettors. The line opened at Packers -3, but it has since jumped up a point and a half. The total has also held at 47.5. In Packers games this season, the Under is 5-2, which includes a 2-1 record at home. The Under is 3-0 in Panthers road games.

Cardinals at Cowboys

Dallas initially opened as a 10.5-point home favorite, but that line has dipped below the touchdown threshold to -6.5. That could be due to questions about the Cowboys' defense and Arizona's ability to sneak through the back door. Dallas will also be playing on a short week after facing the Eagles on Monday night in Philly. The Cowboys are 1-1 ATS at home this season, while the Cardinals is 3-1 ATS on the road. The total for this game jumped up to 51.5 after opening at 49.5. Between these two clubs, the Over is 8-5.

Ravens at Bills

Buffalo is coming off its bye, so it'll have a rest advantage over Baltimore. However, the Ravens are slated to get Lamar Jackson back in the fold after missing the previous three games. That's likely why this line is at -3.5 in favor of the Bills. Josh Allen's team is 4-2 ATS this season, which includes a 2-1 ATS record at home. Baltimore is 2-1 ATS on the road. Given Jackson's return, the Over will likely be a popular play, even at 52.5. This season, the Over is 5-1 in Bills games.

Raiders at Jets

The Jets initially opened as a 1.5-point favorite at home, but it's now the Raiders who are laying 1.5 points on the road. This comes after New York lost in Week 7 to the previously winless Dolphins, which may have shaken the confidence of the betting public. While they may have lost on Sunday, the Jets have been a strong bet this season, owning a 4-2-1 ATS record (2-1 ATS at home). The Raiders are 2-1 ATS on the road this season, but this will be the first time they've been a road favorite. The Jets covered their only game this season as a home underdog. The total jumped up a point to 42.5 after opening at 41.5. The Over is 5-2 (71.4%) in Raiders games this season.

Falcons at Buccaneers

The Bucs are a 1.5-point favorite as they host the Falcons. Baker Mayfield didn't need to do much in his return as he passed for just 64 yards in a 43-13 win over the Panthers. While they got the ATS win on Sunday, Tampa Bay is 2-5 ATS on the year, which includes a 0-4 ATS mark at home. Atlanta is 2-1 ATS on the road. The total jumped up to 44.5 after opening at 43.5. Between these NFC South rivals, the Over is 8-6.

Browns at Steelers

Pittsburgh will be at a disadvantage, as they are returning to the United States after playing a game in France. That said, they still are a 3.5-point favorite over the Browns in what will be a pivotal AFC North matchup. Pittsburgh is 5-2 ATS this season, which includes a perfect 3-0 ATS record at home. The Browns are 2-2 ATS on the road. Scoring isn't expected to be prolific in this game as the total sits at 39.5. That said, the Over is 8-6 between these teams this season and 3-1 in Browns road games.

Colts at Jaguars

Jacksonville will be fresh off its Week 7 bye and look to take further command of the AFC South as they host the Colts. Indy is currently on a three-game losing skid, which has contributed to them being a 7.5-point underdog for this Week 8 contest. The Jaguars are 3-3 ATS on the season, but are a perfect 2-0 ATS at home. The Colts are 2-1 ATS on the road. As for the total, it stands at 46.5. The Over is 2-1 in Colts road games this season.

Vikings at Lions

This line is moving pretty rapidly towards the Vikings, but they are not favored yet. Detroit opened as a 4.5-point favorite, but that has since shrunk to Lions -2.5. Minnesota remains perfect on the season at 6-0 and are 4-2 ATS. The Vikings are 3-0 ATS on the road so far, while the Lions have yet to record an ATS win at Ford Field. They are 0-2-1 ATS at home. The total for this game has dropped a point, falling to 46.5 after opening at 47.5. Given how strong their defense has played, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to see the Under clocking in with a 5-1 record in Vikings games this season.

Titans at Bengals

Cincinnati ripped off 35 unanswered points in the second half to notch a win over the Ravens and now return home as a double-digit favorite (-10) over the Titans. The Bengals are 3-3 ATS this season (1-1 ATS at home). Tennessee enters Week 8 with a 3-4 ATS record, which includes a 2-1 ATS record on the road. The total has held firm at 47.5 and the Under is 2-1 in Titans road games so far in 2026.

Chargers at Rams

The Chargers are the lone remaining winless team in the NFL, and it doesn't look like a victory is in their sights as they emerge from the bye. They'll take on a Rams team that has only grown as a favorite since the open at -3.5. Now, the Rams are laying a full touchdown in this battle for Los Angeles. On top of being winless this season, the Chargers have also yet to record an ATS win, entering Week 8 with a 0-5-1 ATS record. The total has also dropped from 48.5 to 45.5. The Under is 5-1 in Chargers games.

Chiefs at Broncos

This line has completely flipped. Initially, the Broncos were a 1.5-point home favorite. However, that's since changed and the Chiefs are laying 1.5 points as a road favorite. Denver covered its only game as a home underdog this season and are 3-0 ATS at Mile High entering Week 8. The Chiefs are 1-1 ATS as a road favorite. Meanwhile, the total is down to 42.5 after opening at 43.5. The Under is 2-1 in Broncos games this season.

Patriots at Dolphins

New England is coming off its mini-bye after playing last Thursday, so it'll have a rest advantage over the Dolphins. That, in part, is why they are a 7.5-point road favorite for this game, despite Miami coming off of its first win of the season. The Patriots are 3-3-1 ATS this season, which includes a 1-2-1 record on the road. This will be the first time this season that they are a road favorite. As for the Dolphins, they are 1-1 ATS as a home underdog. The total sits at 44.5 and the Over is 7-6 combined between these two teams.

Eagles at Commanders

Given that Jalen Hurts (blood clots) was put on injured reserve, this line has experienced a massive flip. Philadelphia was a 1.5-point favorite at the open, but that has since swung towards Washington, who is now laying 3.5. Washington was on the bye in Week 7, while the Eagles will be playing on a short week, so there is a sizable rest advantage for the Commanders. Dan Quinn's club is 1-1 ATS at home, while the Eagles are 0-2 ATS on the road. The total has dropped to 41.5 after opening at 46.5. The over is 4-2 in the Commanders' games this season.

Bears at Seahawks (Monday)

Seattle dipped to a 3-point favorite over Chicago after initially opening as a 4.5-point favorite. Chicago played last Thursday, so they'll have a bit of a rest advantage over the Seahawks. The Bears are 5-2 ATS on the season and 2-1 ATS on the road. The total sits at 46.5 after opening at 47.5. The Overs is 2-1 in Chicago road games so far this season.