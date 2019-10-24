NFL Week 8 odds, picks: Patriots rout Browns, Chargers upset Bears, 49ers remain unbeaten

Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season gets underway Thursday night with an NFC matchup between two quarterbacks facing their former teams, and then the weekend slate delivers a handful of other games with plenty of drama.

Can the Eagles avoid a complete collapse in Buffalo? Can the Chiefs upset Green Bay without their MVP? Can the Browns survive the Patriots? Can the Niners stay unbeaten? We'll find it all out this weekend.

Once again, we've got predictions and picks against the spread for every single game on tap as you prepare for the next wave of action. Enjoy!

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network, FOX, Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Vikings -16

Kirk Cousins is playing MVP-caliber ball right now. You don't think that'll continue against Washington, not to mention the team that didn't want him long-term? The Vikings shouldn't have trouble controlling the clock and running away with this one.

Prediction: Vikings 31, Redskins 13

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Lions -7

Both teams have lost three straight, but the Lions have looked much better doing so. They'll also be up against an absolutely porous defense at home. Don't get it twisted, Saquon Barkley will make plays. But Detroit is more refined as a whole.

Prediction: Lions 30, Giants 21

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Titans -2.5

What a gross matchup, mainly because the Titans are downright impossible to predict. Jameis Winston might turn the ball over multiple times again, but the Bucs are also due for a surprise rebound, and they've consistently put lots of points on the board.

Prediction: Buccaneers 25, Titans 19

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Bears -4

This feels like a spot where the slumping Chargers could throw a serious wrench into an already-shaky Bears season, so you know what? Going with the gut here. L.A. has been a true letdown, but its "D" can waltz into opportunities vs. Mitchell Trubisky.

Prediction: Chargers 24, Bears 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5

Seattle isn't immune to a slip-up, but it's not happening in Atlanta. The Falcons are giving up more points than all but the Dolphins, Matt Ryan is banged up, and Russell Wilson should have a chance to pad his numbers for the MVP race. Look out, Dan Quinn.

Prediction: Seahawks 31, Falcons 9

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -5.5

Sam Darnold can't possibly be worse than he was on Monday night, but that doesn't mean the Jets are better than the Jags. It'll be close, but Jacksonville will benefit from facing New York's line, and Leonard Fournette should help them wear down Gang Green.

Prediction: Jaguars 23, Jets 17

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Bills -1.5

The Eagles are reeling. The Bills are rolling. But it's not like Buffalo has dominated since suffering its first loss, and Josh Allen is always susceptible to giveaways. It's going to be an ugly fight to the finish, but Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson need this.

Prediction: Eagles 26, Bills 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Rams -13

The Falcons were just what the Rams needed in Week 7. The Bengals might be just what they need in Week 8 -- another confidence-booster for their NFC West race. Sean McVay should have no issues against old friend Zac Taylor.

Prediction: Rams 28, Bengals 14

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Saints -9.5

The Cards get more fun to watch with each passing week as Kyler Murray gets more comfortable. Their defense also made some big plays against the Giants. The Saints are a different animal, though. They're clean and well-rounded, and they'll be at home.

Prediction: Saints 31, Cardinals 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Colts -6

Emmanuel Sanders is gone, which means Denver's lousy offense is going to get even worse. The Colts are also getting healthier on defense, and Jacoby Brissett has been heating up. Give me Frank Reich over Vic Fangio and his squad all day.

Prediction: Colts 26, Broncos 13

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -5.5

This might be the game of the week. Carolina is a bigger threat than most people probably realize, and their "D" should force a takeaway or two vs. Jimmy Garoppolo, who's been just OK. But man, that Niners defense and ground game is too real.

Prediction: 49ers 27, Panthers 23

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Texans -6.5

The Raiders have been competitive, but they're hurting for downfield weapons, and the Texans are coming in with an explosive offense ready to rebound from a divisional loss. Deshaun Watson gets the edge coming home after a two-week road trip.

Prediction: Texans 27, Raiders 20

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -13

The Browns should be forever thankful they got a bye week before this matchup, and it's still hard to write them off completely. But goodness, how in the world can anyone take Baker Mayfield -- behind that line -- against this Pats team right now?

Prediction: Patriots 38, Browns 23

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Packers -4.5

Patrick Mahomes obviously makes a difference for Andy Reid's offense, but even if he makes a sudden return, the Packers are no slouches, and Aaron Rodgers is fresh off his best performance of the year. It'll be close (and fun), but Green Bay can do it.

Prediction: Packers 29, Chiefs 24

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Steelers -14.5

Mason Rudolph should be back out there, but even if he weren't ready to go, the Steelers would be fine. Miami's got a tall task going up against Pittsburgh's 'D,' and that's on top of showing up every single week being a tall task for them.

Prediction: Steelers 29, Dolphins 13

