NFL Week 8 odds, picks: Raiders upset Texans in Houston, Patriots dominance continues vs. Browns

We are at the midway point of the season for some NFL teams and with the trade deadline less than a week away there is a reshuffling of talent across the league.

Already, we've seen trades make an impact in games with Jalen Ramsey and Marcus Peters producing for their new squads from the get-go in Week 7 and there are even more deals that will impact the Week 8 slate. Emmanuel Sanders is now a 49er, Mohamed Sanu is a Patriot and there are likely even more deals coming prior to the 2019 NFL trade deadline.

For the ones that we know of, here's how we see them impacting Week 8 and who walks away with a W.

Before we get to the picks, here's how we look on the year heading into Week 8.

Picks record

Straight up: 69-36-1

Against the spread: 51-54-1

Overall, a solid week both on the Money Line and ATS. Taking Lamar Jackson to win straight up in Seattle and Kyler Murray's Cardinals rolling over the Giants at MetLife were some of the better picks on my Week 7 slate.

That said, I had the Patriots straight up over the Jets, but whiffed on taking New York +9.5. After that upset over Dallas, I figured Sam Darnold would be able to keep this game relatively close. Instead, he saw ghosts. On a similar coin, I thought the Cowboys were going to continue their free fall into Week 7 against Philly, but simply didn't. One point I would make with picking the Eagles over the Cowboys was I filed the pick prior to getting the all-clear from Amari Cooper. Not sure it would have swung anything at the time, but certainly would have given me pause.

Alright now let's roll into what we're working with in Week 8.

Giants at Lions

Point spread: Lions -6.5

With the loss of Kerryon Johnson due to a knee injury for the foreseeable future along with Detroit seemingly having Lady Luck against them at all times, I think there will be a lot of people who fade the Lions in Week 8, especially with New York getting some legit weapons back into the fold on offense. While there is a case to be made for the Giants to pull off the upset, I don't see it happening here. I still think Detroit's defense is solid, Matthew Stafford should have his way against a poor New York secondary and should win by at least a touchdown.

The pick: Lions 33-17 over Giants

Seattle at Falcons

Point spread: Falcons +3.5

Atlanta is an underdog in their own building and rightfully so. Even with some home cooking, the Falcons have been arguably the worst team in the league in 2019. With the Seahawks coming off a tough loss at the hands of the Ravens, I can see Russell Wilson and company coming out gangbusters to get back in sync.

The pick: Seahawks 28-13 over Falcons

Raiders at Texans

Point spread: Raiders +6.5

Houston took a hard loss in Week 7 at the hands of the Colts to fall behind in the AFC South race and I expect that trend to continue against the Raiders. Nothing went right for Oakland against Green Bay as Aaron Rodgers was an immovable object in that contest, but I see Jon Gruden's team pulling up the upset here. The offense has shown flashes and I expect the defense to have a much more productive outing as they can inch themselves closer to the top spot in the AFC West as Patrick Mahomes is sidelined for Kansas City.

The pick: Raiders 30-20 over Texans

Browns at Patriots

Point spread: PK

I have no idea why this game is a pick 'em. New England's defense has been historically dominant throughout the first seven games of the season and are fresh off their second shutout of the season, while forcing New York's Sam Darnold to commit five turnovers. The offense has struggled a bit, but are seemingly finding their footing and just acquired receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Falcons. The Browns, meanwhile, have been a disappointment to this point with the offense and defense not living up to the preseason standards that were set.

Also, Freddie Kitchens vs. Bill Belichick is all I need to hammer New England in this one.

The pick: Patriots 33-10 over Browns

Packers at Chiefs

Point spread: Chiefs +4.5

It really is a shame that we're robbed of Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers, but that's where we are at with the Chiefs' quarterback sidelined due to injury. Now, veteran Matt Moore will be under center for Kansas City, which doesn't exactly have the same appeal and oddsmakers feel similarly as the Chiefs are a home underdog. I see Green Bay carrying over the momentum they have from Week 7 into this contest against the Mahomes-less Chiefs and can get a W here by much more than a touchdown even in a hostile environment at Arrowhead.

The pick: Packers 27-17 over Chiefs.

Rest of the bunch

Vikings 36-9 over Redskins

Titans 24-17 over Buccaneers

Bears 23-13 over Chargers

Jets 17-13 over Jaguars

Bills 28-14 over Eagles

Rams 33-13 over Bengals

Saints 27-20 over Cardinals

Colts 28-14 over Broncos

49ers 17-10 over Panthers

Steelers 30-3 over Dolphins