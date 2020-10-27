Congratulations NFL fans, we have officially made it to the halfway point of the 2020 NFL regular season. Week 7 certainly was entertaining, as the Washington Football team pummeled the Dallas Cowboys, Tom Brady scored five touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders and Kyler Murray led a comeback victory over Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in prime time. There is just one undefeated team remaining in the NFL, as Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 6-0 after taking down the previously undefeated Tennessee Titans.

Last Friday, we took a look at the lookahead lines for Week 8, which William Hill Sportsbook had available for anyone paying attention beyond the current week. Now that we have officially entered Week 8, we have seen some line movement. Below, we'll take a look at the biggest movers of the week from the lookahead numbers and examine why the line has moved and whether there's value in fading said move. But first, here's the current spread, the line that re-opened on Sunday evening and the lookahead number for every matchup.

Week 8 line snapshot

Matchup Current Reopen Look ATL at CAR CAR -2.5 CAR -3 CAR -2.5 LV at CLE CLE -2.5 CLE -3 CLE -3 IND at DET IND -2.5 IND -2.5 IND -3 PIT at BAL BAL -3.5 BAL -5.5 BAL -5.5 NE at BUF BUF -3.5 BUF -3.5 BUF -2.5 NYJ at KC KC -19.5 KC -21 KC -21.5 MIN at GB GB -6.5 GB -7.5 GB -7 LAR at MIA LAR -3.5 LAR -3.5 LAR -3.5 TEN at CIN TEN -5.5 TEN -4.5 TEN -4 LAC at DEN LAC -3 LAC PK LAC -1 NO at CHI NO -2.5 NO -2.5 NO -3 SF at SEA SEA -3 SEA -4 SEA -5 DAL at PHI N/A PHI -7.5 PHI -3.5 TB at NYG TB -10.5 TB -10 TB -9.5

Steelers at Ravens

Current: BAL -3.5 | Reopen: BAL -5.5 | Lookahead: BAL -5.5

Why it moved: The Steelers' 27-24 victory over the Titans was impressive despite the fact they were just a made field goal away from going to overtime. Roethlisberger and Co. held a 24-7 halftime lead, but a bit of a scoring drought in the second half ended up giving the Titans some hope. Additionally, Roethlisberger threw three interceptions after throwing just one in his last five games. I'm not sure you're going to see that happen again this season. With the Ravens on a bye and the Steelers proving that they are a legitimate contender as the last undefeated team standing, there's no wonder why this line moved.

Fade the move? I'm going with the Steelers in this one, and a big reason is because of that half point we are getting. This should be a close game and it won't surprise me if the Steelers end up winning straight up or losing by a field goal. Jump on this before it moves again.

What picks can you make with confidence in Week 8? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine here to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,800 on its top-rated picks.

Jets at Chiefs

Current: KC -19.5 | Reopen: KC -21 | Lookahead: KC -21.5

Why it moved: The Jets earned their first win of the 2020 season! OK, it wasn't actually a win, but they did cover the spread for the first time this year against the Bills on Sunday. On the other hand, the Chiefs cruised to an easy 27-point win over the Broncos last week, and are still one of the best teams in the NFL. This line, as big as it is, was not going to fall by much.

Fade the move? Last week, I wrote about how there have been 13 NFL matchups that have closed with teams as at least 20-point favorites since 1978. Those favorites went 3-10 against the spread. Still, there's a big difference to me between a 19.5-point line and a 21.5-point line. This game certainly won't be one of my locks of the week, but I actually think I'm going to go with the Chiefs here.

Titans at Bengals

Current: TEN -5.5 | Reopen: TEN -4.5 | Lookahead: TEN -4

Why it moved: While the Titans lost on Sunday, they did orchestrate a 17-point run in the second half that almost won them the game. No one is interested in moral victories, but I'm not shocked this line moved more in their favor.

Fade the move? As I mentioned last week, I was surprised to see the Titans open up as just four-point favorites against a one-win team. I recommended to jump on the Titans -4, but I still feel comfortable taking Titans -5.5.