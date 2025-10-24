Another week, another round of must-see matchups across the NFL. Week 7 brought plenty of stunners, including Joe Flacco's shootout with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns' routing of the sinking Miami Dolphins and the Denver Broncos coming back from down 19 in the fourth quarter to beat the New York Giants. Now we've got another slate full of intriguing action in Week 8.

Like every week throughout the season, we collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBS Sports and SportsLine and put them in one place. That way, you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

Dolphins at Falcons

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Falcons -7: "The Dolphins are on the verge of blowing it up. Mike McDaniel feels like a dead man walking, and Tua Tagovailoa may not be long as Miami's QB1 either. They are coming off a demoralizing 31-6 loss to the Browns, where Tagovailoa recorded his second game in a row with three interceptions. Those struggles likely won't subside against a Falcons defense that is allowing the fewest passing yards per game (141.2) and second-fewest total yards per game (265.2) this season." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Atlanta to not only beat Miami but cover the touchdown spread in the process.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at Falcons (-7.5) Falcons Dolphins Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons

Jets at Bengals

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

"[Survivor-pool options] this week include the Chiefs as double-digit favorites for a second straight week and then six teams who are favorites of around a touchdown. Of those, only the Bills are on the road to take on the Panthers, while the Falcons, Eagles, Ravens, Patriots and Bengals are all at home. Should survivors roll the dice with the Bengals coming off an impressive win and taking on the woeful Jets, or do one of the other options make the most sense?" -- SportsLine expert R.J. White, who's up more than 32 units on ATS picks over the last eight years, dives deep into top survivor bets for Week 8.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Bengals (-6.5) Bengals Jets Bengals Jets Bengals Bengals Jets Jets

Browns at Patriots

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Browns +7: The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. Surprisingly, it doesn't envision Drake Maye's top-level passing leading to a blowout win at home. One of the model's strongest Week 8 picks is that the Browns (+7, 40.5) cover at New England, noting that well over 50% of simulations have Cleveland staying within a touchdown. Check out the full SportsLine breakdown here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Patriots (-7) Patriots Patriots Patriots Browns Browns Patriots Patriots Browns

Giants at Eagles



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Eagles -7: The SportsLine Projection Model has scoured all Week 8 odds and locked in five best bets for a parlay that could result in a payout of around 24-1. One pick we'll give away: The model is backing the Eagles (-7) to cover against the Giants 55% of the time, even though New York beat the Birds handily during their last meeting just two weeks ago. Check out the full forecast here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Eagles (-7.5) Eagles Eagles Giants Eagles Giants Eagles Giants Giants

Bills at Panthers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Bills -7.5: SportsLine's simulation model is on a sizzling 43-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Now we can reveal one of the model's top recommendations for a long-shot five-leg parlay: the Bills and Panthers combining to go over the alternate point total of 53.5 points on Sunday at +204 odds. The standard Over/Under for this game is 46.5 points, with Carolina set to deploy veteran backup Andy Dalton in the event Bryce Young can't suit up due to an ankle injury. Check out the full ATS forecast here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills (-7.5) at Panthers Bills Bills Bills Bills Panthers Panthers Panthers Bills

Bears at Ravens

Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Bears +6.5: The SportsLine simulation model can be used to identify safe bets for survivor pools, which call for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. This week, the model is shying away from picking the Ravens (-6.5) over the Bears despite star quarterback Lamar Jackson's return to practice. Even if Jackson suits up, he may not be at full speed after missing weeks with a hamstring injury, and the Bears are on a four-game win streak. Check out SportsLine's full preview here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Ravens (-6.5) Ravens Bears Bears Bears Bears Bears Bears Ravens

49ers at Texans

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

49ers +1.5: "Did you watch that Texans' loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night? What a pathetic showing from that offense. Seattle kept giving Houston chances to come back and win the game, but C.J. Stroud just couldn't do anything. DeMeco Ryans, as a head coach and a former linebacker, had to be pulling his non-existent hair out. The Texans are 2-4 ATS this season, while the 49ers are 4-3 ATS. San Francisco is also 4-1 all time vs. Houston." -- CBS Sports writer Jordan Dajani on why he likes San Francisco to keep chugging along even while banged up, predicting a 23-17 win by the 49ers.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers at Texans (-1.5) Texans 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers

Buccaneers at Saints

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Buccaneers -4.5: "Folks aren't looking at this as a smash spot for the Bucs for a couple of reasons. One, they are playing their second straight road game on a short week after taking on the Lions on Monday night. Second, they are banged up with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Bucky Irving among the notable pieces sidelined for this NFC South matchup. Despite all that, I will lay the points. While the Saints have played teams hard this season, it has hardly shown up where it matters most, as they own a 1-6 straight-up record and a 2-5 ATS mark. They routinely fall to above .500 teams (6-21 since 2021)." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Tampa Bay to take care of business in the division, even while severely depleted.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers (-4.5) at Saints Saints Saints Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers

Cowboys at Broncos

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Cowboys +3.5: "The Broncos are averaging more than 130 yards per game on the ground this season and they rank in the top five in the NFL in rushing yards. [But] the one thing I can't account for in this game is what the Broncos' mental state is going to be. They're coming off one of the most improbable wins in NFL history -- they beat the Giants after trailing 19-0 in the fourth quarter -- and when something like that happens, a team usually responds in one of two ways: They go out and fall flat on their face in their next game or they ride the wave of the crazy win to another crazy win." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes Denver to edge Dallas at home, albeit with the Cowboys keeping it close thanks to their high-scoring attack.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys at Broncos (-3.5) Cowboys Cowboys Broncos Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys

Titans at Colts

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Colts -14: SportsLine's AI Predictions and Ratings are generated each week using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data, then quantitatively evaluating the strength of opposing defenses by assigning a numeric value out of 100. After analyzing every game in Week 8, the AI says the Colts (-14, 47) will cover comfortably against the Titans, rating a Colts spread-cover as an "A pick" and predicting a 36-18 win on average. Check out the full breakdown here.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Colts (-14) Colts Colts Titans Titans Colts Colts Colts Colts

Packers at Steelers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine expert R.J. White, who also serves as Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, went 718-623-37 on his ATS picks from 2017-2024, which returned more than $3,200 to $100 players. He's also 47-19 (+2439) on his last 66 picks in games involving the Packers. So does White like Jordan Love and Co. to capture a prime-time win against old Packers star Aaron Rodgers? Or does he like Pittsburgh to spoil the evening as a home underdog? Check out R.J.'s expert analysis on this one right here.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers (-3) at Steelers Steelers Steelers Packers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Packers

Commanders at Chiefs

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine expert Mike Tierney is especially in tune with the Commanders, going 15-9 (+497) on his last 23 ATS bets involving Washington. So what's his forecast for this Monday night showdown? We know Washington will be without star quarterback Jayden Daniels (hamstring), so is there any way Dan Quinn's squad can pull off the upset in Arrowhead? Check out Tierney's expert breakdown of the matchup, which could catapult the Chiefs right back into the hunt for an AFC West title, right here.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders at Chiefs (-12.5) Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs



