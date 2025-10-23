We are scratching and clawing our way through the 2025 regular season, and while the results weren't as profitable as we may have wanted in Week 7, they were profitable nonetheless. I went 10-5 straight up with my picks in Week 7, which included an 8-7 ATS mark overall. In my five locks of the week, I was slightly above .500, going 3-2 ATS thanks to New England, Kansas City, and Chicago all covering.

Overall, it was a pretty square slate in Week 7 with favorites pulling out 11 covers over the 15-game slate and owning a 13-2 straight-up record. In Week 8, I do expect the dogs to bark a bit louder as I am backing six underdogs to cover in this smaller 13-game slate. Two of those underdogs find themselves inside my five locks of the week, and one I predict wins outright.

Teams with bye weeks in Week 8: Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars

2025 record

Locks of the Week ATS: 18-17-0

ATS: 49-59-0

ML: 67-40-1

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS | Paramount+)

New England returns home after a three-game road trip and does so as arguably the hottest team in the NFL. The Patriots swept the road trip and settle back into Gillette Stadium with a matchup against the Cleveland Browns. This will be a tough test for Drake Maye and the Patriots offense as the Browns do boast a sturdy defense. While the offense could be slowed somewhat, the mismatch here comes with the Browns offense vs. the Patriots defense.

Cleveland is 30th in the NFL with just 16.1 points per game and 178.1 passing yards per game entering Week 8. Over this three-game road trip, the Pats held opponents to 17.3 points per game and are allowing just 19 points per game for the season overall. It's hard to imagine Dillon Gabriel exceeding either of those averages without some help from the defense, like he did last week against Miami. Maye may not give them much opportunity to help out the offense as the second-year quarterback has been efficient with the football, so New England should be able to manage the touchdown spread.

Projected score: Patriots 27, Browns 17

The pick: Patriots -7

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

I think this is a good spot for the Vikings to bounce back from their loss to Philadelphia last week. The Chargers have the reputation of having a stout defense, but the unit has been subpar for the most part this season. Over the last three weeks, they are giving up an average of 30.6 points per game. That includes the Colts dropping 38 points in Week 7. With Carson Wentz under center, the Vikings offense should continue to send the L.A. defense on a downward trend, especially if they can get Jordan Mason rolling. The Chargers are giving up 5.1 yards per carry this season (fourth-highest in the NFL), so the Vikings ground game could be an avenue to victory. Oh, and Wentz is 7-0 straight up on Thursday night in his career.

As for the Chargers' side of things, Justin Herbert has come back down to earth a bit in recent weeks, throwing five interceptions over his last four games. With Minnesota boasting a lethal pass rush, turnovers could continue to be a theme for Los Angeles.

Projected score: Vikings 24, Chargers 21

The pick: Vikings +3

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. (NBC | Fubo, try for free)

I was pretty surprised to see the Steelers as a home underdog in this spot. Yes, the defense was lit up by Joe Flacco and the Bengals to begin Week 7, but I don't think this club should be catching a field goal at home. Over his tenure as the head coach of the Steelers, Mike Tomlin is 21-7-3 ATS as a home underdog and has covered seven straight entering Sunday night as a prime-time underdog. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers is playing well, leading up to his first matchup against his former Packers team, and you better believe he'll be treating this game like the Super Bowl. Speaking of Green Bay, the Pack haven't been as dominant as they were to begin the season in recent weeks, and have not been a strong bet on the road. Coming into this matchup, the Packers are 0-3 ATS on the road this season and are 1-1-1 straight up. I can see Green Bay's talent ultimately winning out, but Pittsburgh will keep it close enough to cover.

Projected score: Packers 24, Steelers 23

The pick: Steelers +3

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS | Paramount+)

The Dolphins are on the verge of blowing it up. Mike McDaniel feels like a dead man walking, and Tua Tagovailoa may not be long as Miami's QB1 either. They are coming off a demoralizing 31-6 loss to the Browns, where Tagovailoa recorded his second game in a row with three interceptions. Those struggles likely won't subside against a Falcons defense that is allowing the fewest passing yards per game (141.2) and second-fewest total yards per game (265.2) this season entering Week 8. On top of offensive struggles for Miami, its key weakness on defense could be exploited by the Falcons as well. The Dolphins are allowing the most rushing yards per game (159.3) in the NFL, and now have to face Bijan Robinson. It could be another eye-popping statistical day for the Falcons back en route to a win and cover.

Projected score: Falcons 30, Dolphins 20

The pick: Falcons -7

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. (Fox | Fubo, try for free)

Folks aren't looking at this as a smash spot for the Bucs for a couple of reasons. One, they are playing their second straight road game on a short week after taking on the Lions on Monday night. Second, they are banged up with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Bucky Irving among the notable pieces sidelined for this NFC South matchup. Despite all that, I still will lay the points. While the Saints have played teams hard this season, it has hardly shown up where it matters most, owning a 1-6 straight-up record and are 2-5 ATS. They routinely fall to above .500 teams (6-21 since 2021), and neither side of the ball has a truly dominating quality. They are scoring 17.9 points per game (29th) offensively, and are allowing 26.6 points per game (27th). Tampa Bay's defense should do enough to continue to nullify the Saints, and I expect a bounce-back effort for Mayfield even with a depleted cast. Since 2023, the Bucs are 12-4 ATS following a loss.

Projected score: Buccaneers 27, Saints 20

The pick: Buccaneers -4.5

Rest of the bunch

Bills at Panthers

Projected score: Bills 30, Panthers 23

The pick: Panthers +7.5

Bears at Ravens

Projected score: Ravens 27, Bears 24

The pick: Bears +6.5

Giants at Eagles

Projected score: Eagles 30, Giants 20

The pick: Eagles -7.5

Jets at Bengals

Projected score: Bengals 24, Jets 17

The pick: Bengals -6.5

49ers at Texans

Projected score: 49ers 23, Texans 20

The pick: 49ers +1.5

Cowboys at Broncos

Projected score: Broncos 27, Cowboys 24

The pick: Cowboys +3.5

Titans at Colts

Projected score: Colts 33, Titans 14

The pick: Colts -14.5

Commanders at Chiefs (Monday)

Projected score: Chiefs 30, Commanders 17

The pick: Chiefs -11.5