NFL Week 8 picks, odds, schedule: Eagles fall to Bills for third-straight loss, unbeaten team goes down

Not a shabby Week 7 of picks, if I do say so myself. After correctly hitting on 11 of my 14 game predictions in Week 6, I followed with another 11-3 week in Week 7. The Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys rewarded my faith in them, while the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears prevented me from topping last week's success.

Ready or not, here are my NFL Week 8 picks.

Washington (1-6) at Minnesota (5-2)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Vikings -16

After being hesitant with regard to picking the Vikings earlier this season, I'm drinking the purple and gold Kool-Aid until Minnesota gives me a reason to pick against them. While it's a short week, the Vikings should be sharp enough to beat a Redskins team that failed to score a point at home in last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Fans should expect a big game from Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who will be going up against the NFL's 27th ranked run defense.

The pick: Vikings 23, Redskins 6

What picks can you make with confidence in Week 8? And which line is Vegas way off on? Visit SportsLine now to see which NFL teams win and cover the spread in every single game, all from the model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

New York Giants (2-5) at Detroit (2-3-1)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Lions -7

Two teams desperate for a win will face off Sunday at Ford Field. After two close losses, Matthew Stafford and the Lions' passing attack should have a field day against the Giants' 23-ranked pass defense. Saquon Barkley, however, should also be able to exploit a Detroit defense that is 28th in the league against the run. This game will come down to Daniel Jones and whether or not he can take advance of the Lions' 30th ranked pass defense. While I think he'll play well, I don't think Jones will be able to pull off the upset.

The pick: Lions 27, Giants 24

The Patriots barely worked up a sweat against the Jets, but can they finish the season unbeaten? John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough join host Will Brinson to break it all down along with the AFC playoff picture and more on the Pick Six Podcast; listen below and subscribe right here for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.

Tampa Bay (2-4) at Tennessee (3-4)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Titans -2.5

After winning his first start as a Titan, quarterback Ryan Tannehill will face a Buccaneers pass defense that is ranked 32nd in the league. Conversely, Tennessee running back Derek Henry (90 rushing yards and a score on 22 carries last season) will have his work cut out for him against Tampa Bay's No. 1 ranked run defense. While a Buccaneers upset on the road would not surprise me, I'm going with the Titans in this one, largely on the strength of their fourth ranked scoring defense.

The pick: Titans 19, Buccaneers 17

Los Angeles Chargers (2-5) at Chicago (3-3)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Bears -4.5

Despite their recent lack of recent success, the Chargers are my first big Week 8 upset. Despite their record, the Chargers are third in the NFL in passing yardage and have allowed the fewest passing yards in pro football. After a slow start, I think Melvin Gordon will use Sunday as his breakout game while helping lead Los Angeles to a much-needed win.

The pick: Chargers 20, Bears 17

Seattle (5-2) at Atlanta (1-6)

1 p.m. (Fox)

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5

Regardless of Matt Ryan's status for Sunday, the Seahawks -- a week after falling at home to the Baltimore Ravens -- will get back on track in Atlanta. Russell Wilson, after failing to complete half of his passes in the rain last Sunday, should have a stellar game inside the dome against the Falcons' 31st ranked scoring defense.

The pick: Seahawks 27, Falcons 20

New York Jets (1-5) at Jacksonville (3-4)

1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -4.5

The Jets laid down a stinker on Monday night after an impressive Week 6 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Sam Darnold will surely play better next week, but not enough to win against a Jaguars' team that will get to .500 for the first time this year after an 0-2 start to the season.

The pick: Jaguars 17, Jets 16

Philadelphia (3-4) at Buffalo (5-1)

1 p.m. (Fox)

Point spread: Bills -1.5

While the Eagles match up well on paper, all the negativity surrounding Philadelphia following their Week 7 loss to Dallas has me thinking the more unified Bills will hold down the fort at home. This game is going to come down to turnovers and whether or not Josh Allen can take advantage of the Eagles' 27th ranked pass defense while helping open things up for Frank Gore and Buffalo's rushing attack.

The pick: Bills 21, Eagles 18

Cincinnati (0-7) at Los Angeles Rams (4-3)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Rams -13

The only drama in this game will be if the Rams can cover their considerably large spread. While the Bengals have played tough in the majority of their games so far, they won't be able to hang with a Rams team that has rejuvenated after last week's acquisition of cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The pick: Rams 31, Bengals 13

Arizona (3-3-1) at New Orleans (6-1)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Saints -9.5

While the Cardinals will enter Sunday's game as one of the NFL's hottest teams, they won't be able to pull off an upset on the road against an equally hot Saints squad that is trying to keep pace with the Green Bay Packers for the NFC's No. 1 seed. While Kyler Murray will have his moments, he won't be able to keep up with New Orleans' stacked offense that includes receiver Michael Thomas, who leads the NFL with 763 yards through seven games.

The pick: Saints 31, Cardinals 23

Denver (2-5) at Indianapolis (4-2)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Colts -6.5

I (foolishly) went against head coach Frank Reich, quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the rest of the Colts last Sunday, as Indianapolis defended their home turf against a talented Houston Texans squad. While Denver is desperate for a win in order to remain somewhat relevant, I'm not going against the Colts for a second straight week. That being said, I would not be surprised to see Denver -- if Joe Flacco can do anything to complement his defense -- pulling off a big upset against on the road.

The pick: Colts 21, Broncos 17

Carolina (4-2) at San Francisco (6-0)

4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Point spread: 49ers -5.5

After four consecutive victories under center, Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen will face his toughest challenge to date on the road against the undefeated 49ers. Simply put, whoever runs the ball and takes care of the ball better will win the game. While San Francisco's seventh ranked run defense scares me, I believe that Carolina's top-ranked rushing attack -- coupled with a solid yet unspectacular outing by Allen -- will be enough to get the Panthers an upset win.

The pick: Panthers 23, 49ers 20

Oakland (3-3) at Houston (4-3)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Houston -6.5

In a matchup between two of the NFL's most unpredictable teams, let's go with the Raiders winning a wild, high-scoring affair on the road in Houston. While Deshaun Watson should have a field day against Oakland's 31st ranked pass defense, Derek Carr should have similar success against Houston's 29th ranked secondary. The difference in this game could be Oakland's fifth ranked run defense as well as their sixth ranked rushing attack, led by rookie sensation Josh Jacobs.

The pick: Raiders 28, Texans 27

Cleveland (2-4) at New England (7-0)

4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -10.5

While the Browns enjoyed a Week 7 bye, the Patriots were downright dominant in Monday night's blowout victory over the Jets. The Patriots will (maybe?) lose eventually, but it won't against a Cleveland team that has underperformed during the first half of the 2019 season. The Browns will make it interesting for a while, but the Patriots will make enough plays to get the job done.

The pick: Patriots 24, Browns 13

Green Bay (6-1) at Kansas City (5-2)

8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Point spread: Packers -3.5

Matt Moore is better than your average backup, but the Patrick Mahomes-less Chiefs won't be able to beat a Packers team that has been firing on all cylinders since their Week 4 home loss to the Eagles. While they will need a complete team effort to win at an always-hostile Arrowhead Stadium, Aaron Rodgers (six total touchdowns last week) will have sterling performance in prime time while placing himself in the middle of the league's MVP conversation in the process.

The pick: Packers 24, Chiefs 20

Miami (0-6) at Pittsburgh (2-4)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Point spread: Steelers -14.5

The Steelers' recent surge (they're 2-1 after an 0-3 start) and the Dolphins' continued ineptitude makes this an easy pick to close out the week. Pittsburgh's defense -- that includes former Miami first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick -- will have field day against Miami's 32nd ranked offense, while the Steelers' offense -- with quarterback Mason Rudolph set to return after a week off -- will do its part against the Dolphins' 32nd ranked defense.

The pick: Steelers 27, Dolphins 13