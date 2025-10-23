Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

We have Week 8 kicking off tonight in Los Angeles with the Chargers hosting Minnesota. Before this game starts, the Vikings might want to send a complaint to the NFL scheduling department for making them fly two time zones west on a short week. Although that might not sound like much, it's the closest thing to a guaranteed loss that a team can be given on its schedule.

Since the return of "Thursday Night Football" in 2006, there have been 21 instances of a Central/Eastern time zone team flying at least two time zones west for a Thursday game, and those teams have combined to go 4-17 straight up and 4-15-2 ATS.

Will that trend hold up? In today's newsletter, we'll be making some picks for the game, plus we'll be taking a look at five NFL records that could get broken before the end of the season.

1. Thursday night preview: Picks and best bets for Vikings at Chargers

USATSI

For the fifth time this season, the Vikings will be turning their offense over to Carson Wentz, who will be Minnesota's starting quarterback in Los Angeles. J.J. McCarthy practiced this week, but head coach Kevin O'Connell didn't quite feel like he was ready to go. The upside for the Vikings is that Wentz is 7-0 all-time in Thursday games, which is the second-best record in NFL history, trailing only Josh Allen, who is 8-0 on Thursdays in his career.

One potential problem for Wentz? Both of his starting tackles are questionable for this game (Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill). Not to be outdone, both of the Chargers' starting tackles (Joe Alt and Trey Pipkins) are also questionable, so it could be a long night for both quarterbacks.

Here's one reason why each team should be feeling confident going into the game:

Why the Vikings can win: The Vikings are 2-0 this year when they rush for at least 120 yards, so they'll definitely want to get their rushing attack going tonight. The good news for the Vikings is that the Chargers have struggled to stop the run over the past few weeks. The Chargers have lost three of their past four, and in that span, they've given up an average of 145.3 yards per game on the ground. If the Vikings hit that number, there's a good chance they'll win. Vikings running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) is questionable, and if he can't go, Jordan Mason will likely be the workhorse in the backfield for Minnesota.

Why the Chargers can win: The Chargers are 3-0 this year when Herbert has a passer rating of 100 or higher, which bodes well for Los Angeles, because the Vikings have given up an average passer rating of 101 to opposing quarterbacks this year. In Minnesota's Week 7 loss to Philadelphia, Jalen Hurts had a perfect passer rating of 158.3. If the Chargers' offensive line can give Justin Herbert time to throw, he should be able to pick apart the Vikings' defense, but based on the health of the offensive line, that's a big "if."

You can get a full preview of the game from Jared Dubin.

If you're thinking about betting on the game, here are a couple of props (odds via BetMGM):

ONE RECEIVING PROP I LIKE: Keenan Allen over 4.5 receptions (-150): The Chargers have played seven games this year and Allen has gone over this total in six of them, including a Week 7 loss to the Colts where he caught a season-high 11 passes. Allen has been especially good at home: In his four games at SoFi, he's averaged 7.5 receptions per game.

The Chargers have played seven games this year and Allen has gone over this total in six of them, including a Week 7 loss to the Colts where he caught a season-high 11 passes. Allen has been especially good at home: In his four games at SoFi, he's averaged 7.5 receptions per game. ONE KICKING PROP I LIKE: Will Reichard OVER 7.5 points (+100): This game is being played indoors, which I'm only pointing out because Reichard has been a scoring machine this year when playing indoors. Heading into Week 8, the Vikings have played three indoor games and Reichard has averaged 11.3 points in those games. The Chargers are also surrendering an average of 8.1 points per game to opposing kickers this year, which makes me feel pretty confident about this bet.

If you're wondering how my props are doing this year, I'm 17-15 (7-7 on kicker props and 10-8 on all other props).

And now, it's time for some picks.

PICKS FOR 'TNF'

Jared Dubin's pick: Chargers 24-20 over Vikings

Pete Prisco's pick: Chargers 28-23 over Vikings

Tyler Sullivan's pick: Vikings 24-21 over Chargers

Jordan Dajani's pick: Chargers 24-21 over Vikings

My pick: Chargers 31-24 over Vikings

We've got some more picks over on our CBSSports.com predictions page.

2. NFL trade deadline is coming: Players who could benefit from a change of scenery

The NFL trade deadline is officially less than two weeks away. It's coming on Nov. 4, and since it's right around the corner, Cody Benjamin decided to make a list of nine players who would benefit from a change of scenery. These are players who could definitely get traded over the next 12 days.

Let's check out three names on his list along with their possible landing spots:

Jets RB Breece Hall

Possible landing spots: Bengals, Chargers, Chiefs, Texans

Cody's take: Whereas Alvin Kamara is older and committed to the organization that drafted him, Hall feels much likelier to be on the move as a one-time ascending talent on an expiring deal. And that's good news for him, because the Jets' offense has been an absolute slog for most of his New York tenure. Even a half-season of service elsewhere could help him rebuild his market for 2026.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews

Possible landing spots: Buccaneers, Commanders, Panthers, Rams

Cody's take: Baltimore might prefer to retain every proven weapon in hopes of salvaging an injury-ravaged season, but Andrews is no longer the steady playmaker that he once was, and Isaiah Likely is already here as the future at tight end.

Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers

Possible landing spots: Falcons, 49ers, Panthers, Steelers

Cody's take: If there's one pass catcher set to change teams before the deadline, it's probably Meyers, who sought a trade even before the Raiders sunk to 2-5 on the season. He may not be a massive needle mover as a possession receiver, but he still offers valuable depth and solid hands.

If you want to see Benjamin's full list of players, we've got that here.

We also took a look at what teams should be buyers and which teams should be sellers at the trade deadline, and you can check out our full story on that here.

3. NFL Week 8 picks: Eagles get revenge on Giants

USATSI

Welcome to the part of the newsletter where we hand out picks. Every week, Pete Prisco, Jordan Dajani, Tyler Sullivan and I make them give me their picks. Last week, Jordan and I put the other two to shame by going 13-2 (Prisco and Sullivan fell asleep at the wheel and went 10-5).

Anyway, if you're new here, here's how things work: I'll give you one Week 8 pick from each writer and then link you to the rest of their picks for the week. That way, if you like their pick, you can click over and check out all their Week 8 selections. If you hate it, you can ignore the rest and move on with your life.

For more Week 8 NFL picks, you can check out our CBSSports.com picks page.

4. Five NFL records that could go down before the end of the season

With the NFL season headed into Week 8, that means we're about halfway through the year, which makes right now a good time to check in and see if there are any big NFL records that could go down this year. Jeff Kerr found a few that could be in danger of being broken.

Record: Most receiving yards in a season

Record-holder: Calvin Johnson with 1,964 in 2012

Possible record-breaker: Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba is on a historic pace heading into Seattle's bye week, as the Seahawks receiver leads the league with 819 receiving yards. ... He's on pace for 1,989 receiving yards, which would surpass Johnson's mark by 25. Five 100-yard games and an average of 10 targets per game have certainly helped.

Record: Highest completion percentage in a season

Record-holder: Drew Brees with 74.4% in 2018

Possible record-breakers: Drake Maye or Jared Goff. This one will be tough to break, but both Maye and Goff are within range. Maye leads the NFL in completion percentage (75.2%), the third-highest mark through seven games in league history. Goff is second in the league (74.9%). It's still early in the season, and one bad game could drop either passer behind Brees' mark, but both have gotten off to historically efficient starts.

Kerr took a look at a total of five records that could go down, and you can check out his full list here.

5. Aaron Rodgers could become fifth QB in NFL history to beat all 32 teams

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers claims he's not out for revenge this week when the Steelers face the Packers, but he could make some NFL history.

Over the course of his career, Rodgers has beaten 31 of the NFL's 32 teams. There's only one team left for Rodgers to take down and that's the Packers. If Rodgers can lead the Steelers to a win over Green Bay, he'll join Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks in NFL history who have beaten all 32 teams. It's among the most exclusive clubs that a quarterback can join, and Rodgers could have his membership by the end of the weekend.

Rodgers is one of four active quarterbacks who has beaten 31 of the NFL's 32 teams. Here's a quick look at the other three:

Patrick Mahomes (hasn't beaten the Chiefs). Mahomes won't be able to join the club unless he leaves Kansas City.

(hasn't beaten the Chiefs). Mahomes won't be able to join the club unless he leaves Kansas City. Russell Wilson (hasn't beaten the Seahawks). With Wilson getting benched in New York, it seems unlikely that he'll ever take down the Seahawks unless he can find a starting job somewhere else next year.

(hasn't beaten the Seahawks). With Wilson getting benched in New York, it seems unlikely that he'll ever take down the Seahawks unless he can find a starting job somewhere else next year. Matthew Stafford (hasn't beaten the Steelers). The Rams aren't scheduled to face the Steelers this year, so the only way he'll get to 32 this season is if the Rams face (and beat) Pittsburgh in the Super Bowl.

As for Rodgers, he was asked about facing his former team in his weekly press conference.

"I don't have any animosity toward the organization," Rodgers said Wednesday. "Obviously, I wish that things had been better in our last year there, but I have a great relationship with a lot of people still in that organization, and this is not a revenge game for me. I'm just excited to see some of those guys and be on 'Sunday Night Football.'"

Rodgers can try to say it's not a revenge game this week, but it's definitely a revenge game. Rodgers also said Pittsburgh's Week 1 game against the Jets wasn't a revenge game, but then after Pittsburgh won, it was pretty clear that there was some revenge involved. I fully expect to see a similar reaction if the Steelers win on Sunday night.

6. Extra points: Jayden Daniels out against Chiefs

It's been a busy 24 hours in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.