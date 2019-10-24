NFL Week 8: Prediction, how to watch, stream Raiders vs. Texans on CBS and CBS All-Access
This game will formally introduce Deshaun Watson and the Raiders, which makes it one to watch this week
This clash is a tale of two teams looking to finally establish some consistency in 2019 before it's too late. Both the Oakland Raiders and the Houston Texans have had their ups and downs this season, but it wasn't expected the former would still be relevant come late October when factoring in their circus of an offseason led by the antics of Antonio Brown.
Yet, here the Raiders are, sitting at 3-3 and still in contention for a possible AFC West playoff spot. Their loss to the Green Bay Packers had to feel like a punch to the gut, but the Texans feel the same after allowing Jacoby Brissett to rack up career numbers in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week. Brissett wasn't sacked a single time by the usually-stout Texans pass rush, and the Houston offense looked out of sorts for much of the contest, with Watson contrarily having been harassed and forced into making mistakes.
He'll look to bounce back in a big way against a Raiders team he's never played before, but head coach Jon Gruden wants nothing more than to make their introduction a nightmare for the talented quarterback -- while J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus look to remind Derek Carr and the rest of the NFL world what they're capable of after a poor Week 7 showing.
You're not going to want to miss this one, folks.
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
Follow: CBS Sports App
Preview
Carr isn't coming off of a bad day statistically against the Packers, having thrown for nearly 300 yards on 22-for-28 passing with two touchdowns, but his mistakes were brutal. Aside from his interception, Carr [for the second time in his career] fumbled while trying to extend on a goal line dive for a touchdown, and the ball flew out of the end zone for a touchback instead. It was the turning point of the game, because the Packers had only a 14-10 lead before that gift that allowed them to score again before the half, and never look back en route to a rout. With that, Carr has a lot to make up for when he heads to Houston, but Watt and Mercilus have something else in mind for him. They were erased from the game by the Colts offensive front, and are starving to reaffirm their dominance to help the injured secondary.
If Carr is allowed to throw at-will, it'll be a long day for the Texans, but the same goes for the inverse, because Watson isn't exactly a happy camper after the showing in Indy. Questions surrounding his protection have again surfaced, though, with the injury to first-round pick Tytus Howard and the fact he was sacked three times by the Colts. Watson should fare better in attempting to stay upright against a questionable Raiders pass rush, which could make for a big day from DeAndre Hopkins, especially with Will Fuller again injured.
Watson has never battled the Raiders. Gruden has never been forced to scheme against Watson. Let the games begin.
Predictions
Give the edge to the Texans in this one, especially with them playing at NRG. The current line at SportsLine has Houston as 6.5-point favorites to down the visitors from Oakland, which also indicates both teams will have their hands full. Place your bets accordingly, and be sure to check out more from our experts at CBSSports.com -- including Will Brinson and Pete Prisco -- to help with your betting chances.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
The dark horse for the Redskins' job
The Redskins let guys like Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan walk, will they do it again?
-
NFL Week 8 odds, picks
CBS NFL writer Jordan Dajani gives his picks for Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season
-
Week 8 best bets: Stafford shreds Giants
Other best bets include a low-scoring game between the Panthers and 49ers, and the Seahawks...
-
Best bets: Jets rebound after MNF dud
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 8 of the NFL season
-
NFL Week 8 picks, predictions vs. spread
Picks and predictions against the spread for every single game on this week's schedule
-
NFL Week 8 QB power rankings
Ranking every starting quarterback 1-32 before Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season -- power rankings...
-
Patriots at Jets: Live updates
The Patriots recorded their second shutout of the 2019 season
-
Cowboys throttle Eagles: Takeaways
Dallas jumped out to a 14-0 lead just over six minutes in and controlled things from there