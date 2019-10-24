NFL Week 8 QB Power Rankings: Is Mitchell Trubisky the league's worst starting quarterback?

I suppose we should talk about Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky since I'm the resident Bears fan on the NFL writing staff here at CBS Sports and I'm in charge of writing weekly quarterback power rankings and because Trubisky returned from a shoulder injury to play football or something that was close to resembling football against the Saints on Sunday. I'll make this brief, because there's 32 blurbs below that'll take some time to get through and because, well, there's not much more I have to say about Mitchell Trubisky. It's exhausting. And it's getting repetitive.

When the Bears traded up from the No. 3 spot to grab him at No. 2 in the 2017 NFL Draft, I criticized Ryan Pace so harshly for the move that I later called the Bears' front office the worst in football. After Trubisky's rookie season under John Fox, when he spent the beginning of the year on the bench behind Mike Glennon before finishing out the season in a terrible offense, I went back and watched all of his snaps and decided that I was convinced in his long-term potential as the Bears' franchise quarterback. After his second season, when he helped the Bears break their playoff drought and put them in a position to win a playoff game, I was still encouraged by his long-term potential, but I also realized he had some serious consistency issues that he needed to correct if the Bears were going to graduate from a playoff team to a Super Bowl team. Then, after a nightmare against the Packers on opening night, I called Trubisky the Bears' biggest problem.

All of that is intended to demonstrate that I've tried to be fair -- praising him when he's flashed potential, but criticizing him when he's made the same mistakes over and over again -- and impartial. I am a Bears fan. My favorite athlete ever is Jay Cutler, the oft-maligned quarterback that Trubisky replaced (no, Glennon does not count). But throughout Trubisky's career, I've been on both sides of the debate. I've been briefly convinced he could be the Prince That Was Promised. And I've also been convinced he'll go down as a historic bust, especially after considering the quarterbacks taken after him, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes.

Back to Sunday. On Sunday, Trubisky returned from a one-game absence caused by a shoulder injury. It went terribly. Against a good Saints defense, Trubisky completed -- you know what, I'm not going to list his statistics, because most of them were accumulated in garbage time and man, was there a lot of garbage time in a game the Saints led 29-10 with more than 12 minutes remaining. Ignoring the fourth quarter, it was a complete and utter disaster.

Trubisky missed open receivers with his eyes.

We have two options for what Trubisky was attempting on this throw.



1. He was throwing the ball away on 4th down



2. He just missed



Either way, he had Anthony Miller open on this mesh. They only needed three yards for a first down. #Bears #Bears100 pic.twitter.com/XGbD3lyqoz — Dan DeYoung (@DanDeYoung80) October 22, 2019

He missed them with his arm.

This a throw that a starting NFL quarterback needs to make. Trubisky has been struggling with these throws to the left all season.



Yes... the left @ArifHasanNFL. #Bears #Bears100 pic.twitter.com/pCEDT2xQzd — Dan DeYoung (@DanDeYoung80) October 22, 2019

He just missed. Over and over again.

This play really represents everything that is wrong with this Bears offense. On this RPO, the Bears offensive line appeared to open something up for David Montgomery.



Trubisky decided to keep it, but he had both Anthony Miller and Taylor Gabriel wide open. #Bears #Bears100 pic.twitter.com/OLW3yCYH5Y — Dan DeYoung (@DanDeYoung80) October 21, 2019

Even after factoring in his garbage time stats, Trubisky this season is throwing a touchdown on 3.1 percent of his passes (down from 5.5 percent from a season ago) and averaging 5.2 yards per attempt (down from 7.4 YPA from a season ago). A year ago, his legs made him a lethal runner. It's why he finished the season third in QBR, behind only Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees. This year, he's rushed for 21 yards on five attempts. He needs exactly 400 yards to match last year's total. He's 30th in QBR -- behind only Marcus Mariota, another former No. 2 pick who actually lost his starting job this year and Josh Rosen. By both DVOA and DYAR, he's 23rd. I don't need to keep listing stats or film clips. By now, it's less of a debate and more of a consensus: Trubisky isn't good. There might actually be an argument to be made that he's the worst starting quarterback in the NFL.

So, what now?

The frustrating part for the Bears is that they're a halfway decent quarterback away from being a really good football team. But with Trubisky, they're wasting an awesome defense and, by the way, a kicker who can actually make field goals. What's also frustrating is that there probably isn't a viable replacement available right now -- I'd bring up Colin Kaepernick, but as we all know, that ship has sailed. The Bears could, in theory, trade for a quarterback, say, a Mariota or a Tannehill or a Fitzpatrick or a Dalton. The problem is that the new quarterback would be picking up a new system on the fly and that the Bears are already very low on draft picks because they traded up for Trubisky, dealt a haul to the Raiders for Khalil Mack, and then traded up in last year's draft for a running back in the third round. Do the Bears really want to give up even more draft ammunition for a middling quarterback who might not be able to dig them out of the 3-3 hole that Trubisky has buried them in? Probably not.

That means the rest of this season belongs to Trubisky. What it is, is less of a playoff run and more of a trial. Because the Bears are stuck in the NFC North, they're probably not going to be able to survive a 3-3 start. So, what they need to spend the rest of the season doing is figuring out if there's any hope in salvaging Trubisky. If Trubisky doesn't ascend -- not just improve marginally -- the Bears will need to address the quarterback situation in the offseason (given their lack of draft picks, they'll probably pick up one of those aforementioned quarterbacks). If Trubisky does ascend, great! Maybe still bring in competition over the summer, though. Of course, the biggest question in all of this is if Ryan Pace, the general manager who traded up for Trubisky, will be willing to admit he made a mistake. Moving on from Trubisky after three seasons would be admitting he was wrong. A lot of general managers aren't willing to do that, especially when they'd be admitting they missed as badly as Pace missed with Trubisky.

OK, that's it about Trubisky. Below, you'll see just how low I ranked him in this week's edition of NFL quarterback power rankings. He should be thankful that Sam Darnold managed to be even worse than him in Week 7.

Before we move onto the power rankings, a reminder of the rules.

One quarterback per team. Whichever quarterback started in Week 7 will be the quarterback selected. So you'll find Patrick Mahomes listed for the Chiefs this week. Next week, you'll find Matt Moore assuming Mahomes doesn't miraculously recover from his knee injury before Sunday's game.

Whichever quarterback started in Week 7 will be the quarterback selected. So you'll find Patrick Mahomes listed for the Chiefs this week. Next week, you'll find Matt Moore assuming Mahomes doesn't miraculously recover from his knee injury before Sunday's game. Recent success matters more than past success. These are power rankings. That's why you won't see Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, at No. 1. We're valuing performances this season more than performances in previous seasons. We're valuing performances last week more than performances four weeks ago. As a result, don't be surprised if the rankings fluctuate in a major way each week.

These are power rankings. That's why you won't see Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, at No. 1. We're valuing performances this season more than performances in previous seasons. We're valuing performances last week more than performances four weeks ago. As a result, don't be surprised if the rankings fluctuate in a major way each week. But reputation and history do matter, because they're tools we're using to predict future success. All-time greats get a bit of a boost.

because they're tools we're using to predict future success. All-time greats get a bit of a boost. There's more to the rankings than wins and losses. Wins are not a quarterback stat. While we're definitely taking into account wins and losses, it's not the only thing that matters. You'll see a ton of other stats listed -- like DYAR, DVOA, and QBR. For an explainer on those stats, click right here. Yes, the eye test matters too.

That's it. Onto the rankings.