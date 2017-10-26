NFL Week 8 schedule: Can Falcons offense finally get untracked? Plus other intriguing things

Here's the schedule for Sunday and Monday in Week 8, along with 10 things that intrigue me:

Schedule

Sunday

Vikings at Browns, 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network (GameTracker)

Falcons at Jets, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Panthers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Bears at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Colts at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Chargers at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Raiders at Bills, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

49ers at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Texans at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Cowboys at Redskins, 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Steelers at Lions, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Broncos at Chiefs, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Can the Falcons get struggling offense going against the Jets?

It's hard to believe the Falcons are the same group from last year that led the NFL in scoring. They hardly look like the same team. Matt Ryan isn't playing close to his MVP ways of 2016. It's easy to throw it all on new coordinator Steve Sarkisian, but there are a lot of things also in play, like regress by the offensive line and injuries. And players simply aren't winning. At some point, I expect this offense to get it cranked up. Is this the week?

Can the Chargers and Raiders overcome early east coast start times against good teams?

It's always a major challenge for teams to go from the west coast to the east coast to play, but it's even tougher when it's an early start. That means it's a 10 a.m. start by their body clocks. That's a real challenge for a team, made more complicated here by the Chargers playing the Patriots and the Raiders playing the Bills, two good home teams.

Are the Buffalo Bills for real?

At 4-2, first-year coach Sean McDermott has them playing good football. But they face a stiff challenge this week with the Raiders coming to town. This should be a chance for the Bills offense to get going and I expect a big game from running back LeSean McCoy. The defense will be challenged in a big way by that Oakland offense.

What gives first: The bad Denver offense or the struggling Kansas City defense?

The Chiefs are ranked 29th in total defense and 20th in scoring defense. They've really struggled lately. But the Broncos are 24th in scoring offense and got shut out last week at Los Angeles by the Chargers. Quarterback Trevor Siemian is struggling and you have to wonder if the Broncos might make a change if that continues. This is a big early-season division game. Loser has issues.

Will the Bears throw more than 15 passes against the Saints?

The Bears beat the Panthers last week with Mitchell Trubisky throwing seven passes and completing four, thanks to two defensive touchdowns. That had to make coach John Fox smile since he loves that kind of football. But if they think that's sustainable, they are nuts. The Saints can score and are even better offensively when they are home. The Bears will need to throw it a lot more to win this one.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson vs. Seahawks defense

Watson has been really good since taking over as the starter, throwing 15 touchdown passes against five interceptions with a passer rating of 101.1. But he faces a major challenge here in the Seattle defense on the road. The Seahawks are eighth in total defense and third in yards per pass play against. They have had problems with mobile quarterbacks at times, which could help Watson.

Redskins run defense against Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott

Against the 49ers last week, Elliott had over 200 yards of total offense with three touchdowns. He ran for 146 yards and two scores and took a screen pass 75 yards for a touchdown. The Redskins are eighth against the run, so they've been solid in the run game. Elliott's pending suspension makes every game he does play that much more important.

Cowboys revived pass rush vs. a banged-up Redskins offensive line

The Cowboys are tied for sixth in the league with 21 sacks and rank seventh in sacks per pass play. They had five last week against the 49ers and nine in the past two games. The Redskins have injuries up front, and could be without several starters, which could help Dallas add to that total.

Will Carson Wentz stay hot against the 49ers?

Wentz has thrown 17 touchdown passes this season to lead the NFL, with 11 in the past three games, including two four-touchdown pass games. The 49ers are 28th in the league in net yards passing against. Wentz should have another big day.

Can the Bucs get past player griping to turn their season around?

We had safety T.J. Ward go on Twitter to complain about his playing time and defensive tackle Chris Baker chimed in and agreed with that claim. That's not a good look for a team that is struggling on defense. They need to play better on that side of the ball, starting Sunday against the Panthers. If not, their season could be toast. The Carolina offensive line could be just what that unit needs to see.