NFL Week 8 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Fournette takes it 66 yards to set up Jaguars TD

It's the eighth NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 8.

Fournette takes off

Good news for anyone who has Leonard Fournette on their fantasy team, the Jacksonville Jaguars running back took it 66 yards to make a statement early against the New York Jets.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew then connected with wide receiver Keelan Cole in the end zone for the first points of the game.

.@_fournette takes off for 66 yards to start the game!



Bad weather could be big

The matchup between the undefeated New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium is expected to see rainy conditions. Going against the best defense in the NFL right now with the added element of bad weather, ball security will need to be a top priority for quarterback Baker Mayfield's offense.

Ralph Wilson Stadium is experiencing similar weather for the showdown between the 5-1 Buffalo Bills and the 3-4 Philadelphia Eagles, who look to snap back from a disappointing last two weeks.