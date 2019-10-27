NFL Week 8 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Cooper Kupp's 65-yard TD part of huge day in London
All the best highlights from Week 8 are right here
It's the eighth NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 8.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
Sunday
- Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (GameTracker)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans (GameTracker)
- Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts (GameTracker)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Rams (GameTracker)
- Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints (GameTracker)
- New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago Bears (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills (GameTracker)
- New York Giants at Detroit Lions (GameTracker)
- Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
- Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
- Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
- Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m ET (Preview)
Vinatieri drills 55-yard field goal
After missing a 45-yard field goal in the first quarter, Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri makes a 55-yarder to put the Colts on the board. The 46-year-old is proving he's still got it.
Kupp continues dominating day with TD
Have a day Cooper Kupp.
The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver already has 165 yards in the first half and added to his resume with a 65-yard touchdown reception. The TD puts the Rams up 17-10 over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Minshew Magic is real
Gardner Minshew avoids pressure and a sack and connected with Chris Conley for a 70-yard touchdown. The Jaguars take back the lead and go up 13-7 over the Jets.
Bears defense picks off Phillip Rivers
Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller intercepts Philip Rivers and nearly takes it to the house.
The Bears defense celebrated by doing the cha-cha slide because, why not.
Lions score off Jones turnover
The Lions get their first touchdown against the New York Giants thanks to their defense. Daniel Jones felt pressure and tried to get rid of the ball, but ended up throwing it backwards. It turned into a fumble recovery and TD return from former Giant Devon Kennard.
Fournette takes off
Good news for anyone who has Leonard Fournette on their fantasy team, the Jacksonville Jaguars running back took it 66 yards to make a statement early against the New York Jets.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew then connected with wide receiver Keelan Cole in the end zone for the first points of the game.
Bad weather could be big
The matchup between the undefeated New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium is expected to see rainy conditions. Going against the best defense in the NFL right now with the added element of bad weather, ball security will need to be a top priority for quarterback Baker Mayfield's offense.
https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/688373266474479616?ref_src=twsrc^tfw
Ralph Wilson Stadium is experiencing similar weather for the showdown between the 5-1 Buffalo Bills and the 3-4 Philadelphia Eagles, who look to snap back from a disappointing last two weeks.
