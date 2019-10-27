NFL Week 8 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Tevin Coleman gets hat trick in first half

It's the eighth NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 8.

Tevin Coleman gets hat trick in the first half

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman gets his third touchdown of the first half with a 48-yarder to the house. The undefeated 49ers are up 27-3 over the Carolina Panthers, and it's only half time.

TEVIN COLEMAN. UNSTOPPABLE.



48 yards for his THIRD TD of the first half! #CARvsSF #GoNiners @Teco_Raww



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2019

Patriots defense scores off fumble recovery

The New England Patriots continue to make their case for the best defense of all time. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb fumbled the ball and Dont'a Hightower recovered it and took it in for the first touchdown of the game.

The Patriots defense has now scored more touchdowns (4) than it has allowed this season (3).

The Patriots got another fumble recovery on the next Browns possession, as Chubb coughed it up again following a long run.

Kuechly intercepts Garoppolo

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly intercepted San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the first half of Sunday's game, one of the rare things to go right for Carolina in the opening 30 minutes. The Panthers are looking to give the 49ers their first loss of the season.

Drew Brees is back

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees gets his first touchdown since returning from hand injury. He connects with Latavius Murray for a 15-yard TD and the home crowd goes crazy.

Vinatieri drills 55-yard field goal

After missing a 45-yard field goal in the first quarter, Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri makes a 55-yarder to put the Colts on the board. The 46-year-old is proving he's still got it.

VINATIERI. 55 YARDS. 🎯 #DENvsIND



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2019

Kupp continues dominating day with TD

Have a day Cooper Kupp.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver already has 165 yards in the first half and added to his resume with a 65-yard touchdown reception. The TD puts the Rams up 17-10 over the Cincinnati Bengals.

🗣 @CooperKupp!



A beautiful play drawn up by the #LARams. Kupp has 165 yards in the first half! @JaredGoff16 #CINvsLAR @NFLUK



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2019

Minshew Magic is real

Gardner Minshew avoids pressure and a sack and connected with Chris Conley for a 70-yard touchdown. The Jaguars take back the lead and go up 13-7 over the Jets.

Bears defense picks off Phillip Rivers

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller intercepts Philip Rivers and nearly takes it to the house.

Kyle Fuller intercepts Rivers and almost returns it to the house! #LACvsCHI #Bears100



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2019

The Bears defense celebrated by doing the cha-cha slide because, why not.

BEARS DEFENSE HIT THE CHA CHA SLIDE 😂😂 @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/cbGV9ECp8L — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 27, 2019

Lions score off Jones turnover

The Lions get their first touchdown against the New York Giants thanks to their defense. Daniel Jones felt pressure and tried to get rid of the ball, but ended up throwing it backwards. It turned into a fumble recovery and TD return from former Giant Devon Kennard.

Fournette takes off

Good news for anyone who has Leonard Fournette on their fantasy team, the Jacksonville Jaguars running back took it 66 yards to make a statement early against the New York Jets.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew then connected with wide receiver Keelan Cole in the end zone for the first points of the game.

.@_fournette takes off for 66 yards to start the game! #DUUUVAL #NYJvsJAX



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2019

Bad weather could be big

The matchup between the undefeated New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium is expected to see rainy conditions. Going against the best defense in the NFL right now with the added element of bad weather, ball security will need to be a top priority for quarterback Baker Mayfield's offense.

Ralph Wilson Stadium is experiencing similar weather for the showdown between the 5-1 Buffalo Bills and the 3-4 Philadelphia Eagles, who look to snap back from a disappointing last two weeks.