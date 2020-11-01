It's the eighth NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 8 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Falcons 25, Panthers 17 (Recap)

Sunday

Patriots at Bills (GameTracker)

Vikings at Packers (GameTracker)

Jets at Chiefs (GameTracker)

Steelers at Ravens (GameTracker)

Titans at Bengals (GameTracker)

Raiders at Browns (GameTracker)

Rams at Dolphins (GameTracker)

Colts at Lions (GameTracker)

Chargers at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Saints at Bears, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

49ers at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Buccaneers at Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Not the start Tua hoped for

In his first offensive possession as the starter for Miami, things didn't go exactly as planned for Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. Los Angeles' vaunted pass rush got pressure and forced the sack and fumble -- the Rams then recovered and would score a TD a few plays later. This is probably not the highlight you were expecting for Tua's first start; if the Dolphins don't do something fast to block Aaron Donald, this could be a long day.

Hardman takes the push pass all the way

The Chiefs have made the push pass play popular in the NFL, and although plenty of teams have taken their idea and used it themselves, Kansas City still leads the way. The Chiefs got the first TD of this Sunday's slate on the board with a push pass to Mecole Hardman for the TD.

Weather to impact Week 8 games

We're at the time of the year where weather will play a major factor in deciding the point totals and outcomes of this week's slate of games. However, it's important to note that when evaluating the impact of weather on games, it's key to focus in on the wind more than anything else. Having said that, heavy rain/snow can also be a major factor. With that in mind, there are five games on this slate that should be impacted drastically by heavy wind gusts: Ravens-Steelers, Patriots-Bills, Saints-Bears, Raiders-Browns and Vikings-Packers. Bryan DeArdo broke down exactly what to expect from a weather standpoint in all five games, something to keep in mind when setting fantasy lineups and placing bets.