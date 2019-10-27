NFL Week 8 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Watson throws TD pass after getting kicked in the face
All the best highlights from Week 8 are right here
It's the eighth NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 8.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
Sunday
- Seattle Seahawks 27, Atlanta Falcons 20 (Recap)
- Tennessee Titans 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 (Recap)
- Indianapolis Colts 15, Denver Broncos 13 (Recap)
- Los Angeles Rams 24, Cincinnati Bengals 10 (Recap)
- New Orleans Saints 31, Arizona Cardinals 9 (Recap)
- Jacksonville Jaguars 29, New York Jets 15 (Recap)
- Los Angeles Chargers 17, Chicago Bears 16 (Recap)
- Philadelphia Eagles 31, Buffalo Bills 13 (Recap)
- Detroit Lions 31, New York Giants 26 (Recap)
- San Francisco 49ers 51, Carolina Panthers 13 (Recap)
- New England Patriots 27, Cleveland Browns 13 (Recap)
- Houston Texans 27, Oakland Raiders 24 (Recap)
- Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
- Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m ET (Preview)
Watson gets kicked in the face, still throws TD
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson somehow throws a touchdown pass after escaping tackles, getting spun around and being kicked in the face. The TD pass to Darren Fells gives the Texans a late lead over the Raiders.
DeAndre Hopkins reaches 8,000 career yards
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins reaches the 8,000 career yards mark with a 13-yard first down against the Oakland Raiders. The 27-year-old is the third-youngest player in NFL history to reach the milestone.
Tevin Coleman gets hat trick in the first half
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman gets his third touchdown of the first half with a 48-yard dash to the house. The undefeated 49ers are up 27-3 over the Carolina Panthers, and it's only halftime.
Patriots defense scores off fumble recovery
The New England Patriots continue to make their case for the best defense of all time. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb fumbled the ball and Dont'a Hightower recovered it and took it in for the first touchdown of the game.
The Patriots defense has now scored more touchdowns (4) than it has allowed this season (3).
The Patriots got another fumble recovery on the next Browns possession, as Chubb coughed it up again following a long run.
Kuechly intercepts Garoppolo
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly intercepted San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the first half of Sunday's game, one of the rare things to go right for Carolina in the opening 30 minutes. The Panthers are looking to give the 49ers their first loss of the season.
Drew Brees is back
New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees gets his first touchdown since returning from hand injury. He connects with Latavius Murray for a 15-yard TD and the home crowd goes crazy.
Vinatieri drills 55-yard field goal
After missing a 45-yard field goal in the first quarter, Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri makes a 55-yarder to put the Colts on the board. The 46-year-old is proving he's still got it.
Kupp continues dominating day with TD
Have a day Cooper Kupp.
The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver already has 165 yards in the first half and added to his resume with a 65-yard touchdown reception. The TD puts the Rams up 17-10 over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Minshew Magic is real
Gardner Minshew avoids pressure and a sack and connected with Chris Conley for a 70-yard touchdown. The Jaguars take back the lead and go up 13-7 over the Jets.
Bears defense picks off Phillip Rivers
Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller intercepts Philip Rivers and nearly takes it to the house.
The Bears defense celebrated by doing the cha-cha slide because, why not.
Lions score off Jones turnover
The Lions get their first touchdown against the New York Giants thanks to their defense. Daniel Jones felt pressure and tried to get rid of the ball, but ended up throwing it backwards. It turned into a fumble recovery and TD return from former Giant Devon Kennard.
Fournette takes off
Good news for anyone who has Leonard Fournette on their fantasy team, the Jacksonville Jaguars running back took it 66 yards to make a statement early against the New York Jets.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew then connected with wide receiver Keelan Cole in the end zone for the first points of the game.
Bad weather could be big
The matchup between the undefeated New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium is expected to see rainy conditions. Going against the best defense in the NFL right now with the added element of bad weather, ball security will need to be a top priority for quarterback Baker Mayfield's offense.
https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/688373266474479616?ref_src=twsrc^tfw
Ralph Wilson Stadium is experiencing similar weather for the showdown between the 5-1 Buffalo Bills and the 3-4 Philadelphia Eagles, who look to snap back from a disappointing last two weeks.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Grades: Saints get A+ in Brees' return
Here are the Week 8 grades for every team that played on Sunday and Monday
-
Packers vs Chiefs odds, picks, best bets
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
-
Falcons owner: Coaching change possible
Arthur Blank hinted at the possibility of some major changes with Atlanta falling to 1-7
-
Chiefs vs. Packers odds, top picks, bets
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Sunday's Packers vs. Chiefs game 10,000 times.
-
Week 8 insider notes: Bench Trubisky
Chicago's season has been derailed by its limited QB, and moving forward like this would be...
-
The latest NFL trade deadline rumors
Teams are looking to improve; here's the latest on what's happened and what's coming next
-
Packers at Chiefs: Live updates
We're bringing you live updates as Aaron Rodgers' Packers look to take down the Patrick Mahomes-less...
-
Patriots vs. Browns: Live updates
The Patriots are trying to move to 8-0, while the Browns hope to have some success against...