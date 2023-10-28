The Atlanta Falcons will try to maintain their spot atop the NFC South standings when they travel to Nashville for a meeting with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday during the Week 8 NFL schedule. Atlanta has won two of its last three games, including an important road win at Tampa Bay last week. The Titans are expected to play multiple quarterbacks on Sunday since starter Ryan Tannehill will remain sidelined due to an ankle injury. Atlanta is a 2.5-point road favorite in the latest Week 8 NFL odds from SportsLine consensus.

White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL against-the-spread expert over the last six years, going 535-450-30 against the spread to put him up more than 35 units on those picks at SportsLine since 2017. He has also delivered a 56.5% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks over the last eight seasons and has two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017.

Top NFL ATS picks for Week 8

One of White's top NFL against the spread picks for Sunday is the Eagles (-6.5) covering on the road against the Commanders. Philadelphia is looking like one of the top Super Bowl contenders again this season, winning six of its first seven games. The Eagles are coming off a double-digit win over Miami, as quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another.

Hurts has thrown for at least 275 yards in five straight games, with wide receiver A.J. Brown racking up 52 receptions for 809 yards and three touchdowns. They will face a Washington defense that has allowed at least 30 points in four of its last six games, including 34 against the Eagles in the first meeting between these teams. Philadelphia has won 10 of its last 12 road games, and it is 5-1 in its last six games at Washington. See the rest of White's NFL Vegas contest picks right here.

