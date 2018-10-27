NFL Week 8 Vegas expert picks and predictions: Chiefs, Raiders cover

When you're looking for advice on who to pick on game day in the NFL, nobody beats R.J. White. In fact, if you placed $100 on each of White's NFL picks last season, you would have won nearly $2,000. Smart bettors tail his selections. He also cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest. Now, he's back and ready to crush his selections again in 2018. He's sharing all of his picks over at SportsLine.

Using the Las Vegas SuperContest lines for Week 8, we can tell you White loves the Chiefs (-10) at home against the Broncos.

"I'd look for a -9.5 on this line, but either way, I think you have to play the Chiefs to keep rolling," White told SportsLine. "The Chiefs should score a ton of points like usual, and they've reached 38 in five of their seven games. That could be even easier if Von Miller and Brandon Marshall can't play (both are questionable). Royce Freeman is out for the Broncos, and that throws a wrench in the rushing attack. I wouldn't trust Case Keenum on the road to keep up with the Chiefs' offense, and with Vance Joseph 0-6 ATS in 1 p.m. games, I'm willing to lay the big number."

And a massive shocker: White is backing the Raiders (+3) to cover against the Colts.

"I don't get the massive line move here, as Amari Cooper hadn't been effective in the passing game and Marshawn Lynch isn't worth a ton of points on the line," White said. "The Colts continue to deal with a bunch of injuries, and I'm not sure they'll be able to establish the run. Andrew Luck could carry them to a win, of course, but on the road against a Raiders team that should be more focused, I think it's tough to expect a 2-5 team to win big. The Colts did give up 37 points in three straight before facing an awful Bills offense. The Raiders are the value play."

