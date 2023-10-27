Unless an NFL game is being played inside a dome, there is always the potential for weather to be a factor, and those chances increase as the season moves toward the colder months. In Week 8, multiple games could be impacted by rain and/or wind, and there's even a chance we'll see our first snow game of the season.
A rough weather forecast can change a team's game plan. The passing game could be impacted by rain and fumbles could occur more often, as the ball becomes slippery, while strong winds can throw passes off target.
As for that snow game, there's a 72% chance of snowfall during the Broncos' home game against the Chiefs, and there are several other games where weather could be a factor. Here is a look at the games to keep an eye on this week:
(Weather reports from weather.com)
Jaguars at Steelers
Time: Sunday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m. ET
Location: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Weather forecast: High of 59, low of 48, cloudy with periods of rain
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 90% chance of rain
Temperature at kickoff: 59 degrees
Wind factor: 6 mph
Jets at Giants
Time: Sunday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
Weather forecast: High of 55, low of 52, rain showers in the morning, steady rain in the afternoon
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 84% chance of rain
Temperature at kickoff: 55 degrees
Wind factor: 5-10 mpg
Patriots at Dolphins
Time: Sunday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, Florida
Weather forecast: Partly cloudy in the morning, showers late in the day, 67% humidity, high of 84, low of 77
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 46% chance of rain
Temperature at kickoff: 84 degrees
Wind factor: 17 mph
Vikings at Packers
Time: Sunday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m. ET
Location: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
Weather forecast: Overcast, high of 41, low of 25, 68% humidity
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 6% chance of rain
Temperature at kickoff: 41 degrees
Wind factor: 8 mph
Chiefs at Broncos
Time: Sunday, Oct. 29, 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado
Weather forecast: Low of 11 degrees, high of 28, 72% of snow
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 70% chance of snow
Temperature at kickoff: 28 degrees
Wind factor: 7 mph