This week in the NFL, Shedeur Sanders will look to win his first start of the season against the New Orleans Saints, the Joe Milton III era begins in Philadelphia; we have an epic interconference battle in New England between the Patriots and Packers, and the Chicago Bears will try to win their fourth-straight game in prime time against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Let's discuss some anytime touchdown bets. These have become popular wagers among football fans because of their longer odds. Even when it comes to an expected TD scorer, they make for a fun parlay leg. Last week we hit on Braelon Allen (+125) and Brian Thomas Jr. (+330). Let's see what we have cooking up for Week 9.

Below, we will break down five anytime TD bets to consider. These will not be predictable choices like a Jahmyr Gibbs or Bijan Robinson score that offer zero value, but they won't be wild long shots such as a team defense. Let's begin with a first-year player.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

1. RB Jonah Coleman (-105)

Rookie running back Jonah Coleman may have stolen the Denver Broncos' RB1 job during their Week 8 come-from-behind victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. He rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown, and also led the team in receiving with 63 yards on four receptions. Coleman handled the game-winning drive all by himself, as he took a short pass 51 yards to the Chiefs' 5-yard line, then punched in a touchdown on the very next play. It feels like the Broncos' opponent this week in the Carolina Panthers could be on the downswing with all of their injuries on the offensive line and in the secondary. This Carolina defense has allowed a whopping 42.7 points per game at home this season.

2. RB Josh Jacobs (-115)

I've cashed on this two weeks in a row, and I'm going to take it again this Sunday. In his two games this season, Josh Jacobs has scored three touchdowns. He hasn't looked like an elite playmaker, having rushed for just 75 yards on 32 carries. In fact, the Packers have the fewest rushing yards (485) by a winning team through eight games in NFL history, according to CBS Sports Research. Still, Jacobs is getting touches in the red zone.

3. 49ers RB Kaelon Black (+210)

San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black rushed 12 times for 63 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Atlanta Falcons his last time out, and caught a pass for a loss of four yards.

I don't know if the 49ers blow out the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but I do know the Raiders have allowed an NFL-high 35.5 points per game over their past five games, and are allowing an NFL-high 6.1 yards per play. It's bad. I think Black finding the end zone is an interesting flier.

4. TE Colston Loveland (+150)

The Bears are rolling, having scored 30 points with 350 yards of total offense over three straight games. Luther Burden III is Caleb Williams' top receiver with 42 catches on 56 targets, but tight end Colston Loveland is right behind him with 33 catches on 51 targets. He's found the end zone twice in the last three games. I'll take him to find pay dirt during a red-zone possession against the Bucs.

5. QB Joe Milton III (+550)

Joe Milton III will be making his first professional start this week, and while I don't know if he's one of the best players in the NFL, I think he can be one of the most fun. Milton may have the strongest arm in the NFL, and is more athletic than you think.

In his NFL debut for the Patriots back during the 2024 season, Milton completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed 10 times for 16 yards and another touchdown. I think he likes to get out and scramble when the situation allows for it. Maybe that comes in the red zone.

Milton is one of those tantalizing talents where you just wonder if he could actually be a starting quarterback someday. I'm excited to watch him.