NFL Week 9 best bets: Browns, Colts both win on the road and more of Jason La Canfora's picks
Look for Cleveland to feast on Brandon Allen in his first start, plus more Week 9 best bets
We had an okay week. I can live with 2-1. The Colts came up a few points short. The record is 15-11-1 on the season and I finally stayed away from the Thursday night game, which has been my downfall on the Best Bets this year. Here is what I like in Week 9:
Browns (-3.5) at Broncos
Cleveland can play defense. The Browns pushed around the vaunted Pats defense a week ago. Cleveland can run the hell out of the ball and at some point the Browns will protect the football a smidge better. This is their season. A loss here and it's over. You have to feast on Brandon Allen in his first NFL start. Denver had no offense with Joe Flacco at the helm and it's only going to get worse. Baker Mayfield seems to be at his best when he is angry. The Browns have way more talent, and in this battle, neither coach has distinguished himself as a rookie head coach. I expect the Browns to win by a touchdown or more.
Week 9 is here, so who's going to win and cover every game? Pete Prisco and R.J. White join Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast to break down their best bets, gambling and advice and more. Listen below, and be sure to subscribe here for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.
Colts (Pick 'Em) at Steelers
I have some concerns about Mason Rudolph. Yeah, it got better in the second half against the Dolphins, but he has been a very slow starter and the Steelers are getting really banged up at running back. Indy had a bit of a rare letdown a week ago and I don't see that happening two weeks in a row. I see them able to play with a lead and pound the ball on the ground. Check out Jacoby Brissett's TD/INT ratio. It's legit. He is legit. The Steelers have been shakier than usual at home. I don't trust them in this spot. Indy has the kind of brawling offensive line that can match the Steelers in the trenches.
So which teams should you back in Week 9 of the 2019 NFL season? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see who wins and covers every single NFL game this week, all from the model that has returned almost $7,000 on its top-rated picks.
Eagles (-4.5) vs. Bears
The Bears are at a point of crisis on offense and I don't see it getting better. Mitchell Trubisky will suffer. Philly found its physical approach a week ago and sticking with the run game will serve it well here. The Eagles are getting healthier by the week and found some nice chemistry on the offensive line last week as well. This is a classic example of teams headed in different directions. The Bears defense will only bite its tongue so long if this suspect offense continues, and the tension on that sideline will be thick.
