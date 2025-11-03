Call it the Revenge of the Underdogs. After a dominant run by favorites recently, underdogs showed up in a big way Sunday -- crushing many public bettors while delivering windfalls to top sportsbooks.

"It's shaping up to be the biggest day of the year," Christian Cipollini, BetMGM trading manager, told CBS Sports as Sunday Night Football kicked off.

"The dogs had a good day. The Titans, Vikings and Panthers were three games where we had [at least] 80% on the other side. And Bills-Chiefs ended up being about 65-70% Chiefs [money] so all good outcomes."

The eight-game early slate represented "the best morning of the season by far," said John Murray, vice president of race and sports at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. In addition to Minnesota and Carolina winning outright as big underdogs, the book relished the Titans, Falcons and Steelers all covering.

The biggest result occurred in Detroit where Minnesota, which closed as a 9.5-point dog, won 27-24 behind J.J. McCarthy.

"It was mostly money line parlays [on Detroit]," Murray said. "That was one of our biggest wins of the season."

At Caesars Sportsbook, it was a slight winning day.

"Big favorites losing this NFL season have been few and far between, so that certainly was helpful," said Joey Feazel, head of football. "Dogs putting up a fight for the first time in a couple weeks was the story of the early slate. Four straight-up dogs and a sprinkle of lower-scoring games swung the results the book's way early, although there were a few big decisions that went the customers' way."

A slew of same-game parlays cashed in the Bears' wild 47-42 win at Cincinnati. The public also enjoyed the 49ers covering at the Giants and the Rams destroying the Saints.

Super Bowl odds shakeup

The top three teams on Caesars' Super Bowl odds board -- Kansas City, Detroit and Green Bay -- all lost Sunday, causing a major shakeup.

When the dust settled, the Bills and Chiefs emerged as +580 co-favorites, followed by the Lions (+750), Eagles (+900), Rams (+900) and Packers (+950).

Packers wreck Survivor players

Green Bay's stunning 16-13 home loss to Carolina knocked 264 entries out of Circa Survivor, with the Lions' defeat eliminating 15 more. That means fewer than 1,800 entries are advancing to Week 10.

The world's largest Survivor contest began with 18,718 entries and carries an $18.7 million prize.

A whopping 64.6% of the field used the Rams in Week 9. That outcome was never in doubt as L.A. pounded the Saints, 34-10.