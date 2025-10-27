If you like blowouts, Week 8 was the week for you. Of the 12 games that happened between Thursday and Sunday, 11 were decided by double digits. The lone one-score game was the New York Jets' comeback over the Cincinnati Bengals, which gave them their first win of the season. Moreover, eight games were decided by 18 or more points, which is the most in a week in 11 years. If blowouts aren't your thing and you're more interested in road favorites, well, Week 9 has just what the doctor ordered.

In all, nine teams have opened as road favorites for the upcoming slate, which includes the Kansas City Chiefs as they gear up for their heavyweight showdown with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. On top of K.C., Baltimore, Chicago, Indy, and Denver are other notable teams heading into enemy territory this weekend as favorites.

But how much are they favored by? Who are the home teams actually favored to win their games? Let's take an early look at the Week 9 lines.

Note: Cleveland, New York (Jets), Philadelphia, and Tampa Bay are on the bye in Week 9

Week 9 early odds

(All lines via FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 bet; all games on Sunday unless noted)

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Ravens at Dolphins (Thursday) Ravens -7.5 49.5 Ravens -370, Dolphins +295 Falcons at Patriots Patriots -5.5 45.5 Falcons +205, Patriots -250 Panthers at Packers Packers -12.5 43.5 Panthers +530, Packers -752 Bears at Bengals Bears -2.5 51.5 Bears -126, Bengals +108 Colts at Steelers Colts -3 49.5 Colts -162, Steelers +136 Chargers at Titans Chargers -10.5 42.5 Chargers -592, Titans +430 49ers at Giants 49ers -2.5 46.5 49ers -156, Giants +132 Broncos at Texans Broncos -1.5 39.5 Broncos -116, Texans -102 Vikings at Lions Lions -9.5 47.5 Vikings +380, Lions -481 Jaguars at Raiders Jaguars -3 43.5 Jaguars -174, Raiders +146 Saints at Rams Rams -13.5 44.5 Saints +640, Rams -952 Chiefs at Bills Chiefs -1.5 51.5 Chiefs -126, Bills +108 Seahawks at Commanders Seahawks -3 45.5 Seahawks -166, Commanders +138 Cardinals at Cowboys (Monday) Cowboys -3 53.5 Cardinals +130, Cowboys -154

Notable movement, trends

Ravens at Dolphins (Thursday)

All eyes will be on Lamar Jackson this week. Despite initially being listed as a "full participant" last week, Jackson really just worked scout team and did not play against Chicago. However, the line opening at Baltimore -8.5 and moving down slightly to Baltimore -7.5 still suggests that the oddsmakers believe Jackson will be under center on Thursday night. He'll look to face a Dolphins team that is fresh off a blowout win over the Falcons, but still has a load of questions. Miami has covered its lone game this season as a home underdog and is 2-1 ATS at Hard Rock Stadium overall. As for Baltimore, the club is 0-2 ATS this season as a road favorite.

Falcons at Patriots

New England is gaining the respect of the oddsmakers as an elite team in the AFC. After the line opened at Patriots -3.5, the club now finds itself laying 5.5 points to the Falcons. While part of that is due to the emergence of Drake Maye as an MVP candidate, it also certainly has to do with the uncertain status of Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London after the QB-WR duo missed Week 8 due to injury. Atlanta is 1-2 ATS on the road this season, while the Patriots are 2-2 ATS in Foxborough.

Panthers at Packers

Green Bay opened as an 11.5-point favorite, and that has only grown with them spotting Carolina 12.5 points. It remains to be seen who'll be under center for the Panthers in Week 9, with Bryce Young dealing with an injury that made him inactive in Week 8. If he's again placed on the shelf, that'll likely slot Andy Dalton back into the starting spot. The Packers are 2-1 ATS at home this season, while Carolina is 2-2 ATS on the road.

Bears at Bengals

Chicago opened as a 2.5-point road favorite, and despite falling to the Ravens and Caleb Williams looking shaky in the process of that defeat, the line has held. That's thanks to Cincinnati not looking like a world beater by any stretch, particularly after allowing the previously winless Jets to roll off 23 fourth-quarter points to pull off the upset. The Bears are 2-2 ATS on the road this season, and this will be the first time they are laying points on the road. As for the Bengals, they are 2-2 ATS at home in 2025, which includes a 1-1 ATS record as a home underdog.

Colts at Steelers

Indy opened as a 2.5-point road favorite, and that spread has since crossed a key number, are the Colts are now laying the full field goal. Daniel Jones and Co. continue to look like a juggernaut offensively, and should be chomping at the bit to square off against a soft Pittsburgh defense that just lost as a home underdog in Week 8 and also failed to cover. The Colts are 2-1 ATS on the road this season, and that includes an ATS win as a road favorite.

Chargers at Titans

The Chargers are now laying 10.5 points to the Titans on the road, which is up from the 8.5 points they were spotting at the open. After playing on Thursday, Los Angeles will have the rest advantage, which is just another hurdle for a Tennessee team that is tied for an NFL low 2-6 ATS record on the season. The Titans have also yet to earn an ATS win at Nissan Stadium (0-3 ATS). This will be an opportunity for the Chargers to improve their 1-2 ATS record as a road favorite this season.

Ranking the craziest comebacks in 2025 as Jets break NFL record just eight weeks into season Douglas Clawson

49ers at Giants

San Francisco opened as a field goal favorite over New York, but that has since fallen below the key number and is now laying 2.5 points. The Niners laid an egg last week in a road loss to Houston, but are still 3-2 ATS on the road in 2025. It also remains to be seen if they'll get Brock Purdy back in the fold for this game, as he's been sidelined for an extended period of time due to a toe injury. Further clarity on his status could swing the line. Looking at the Giants, they were dealt another tough blow on the injury front with rookie running back Cam Skattebo suffering a season-ending ankle injury on Sunday. They'll need to persevere through that to keep themselves above .500 at home (2-1 ATS)

Broncos at Texans

Denver is laying 1.5 points on the road. On the one hand, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as they are one of the hottest teams in the NFL (five-game winning streak) and just topped 40 points against Dallas. On the other hand, the Texans looked sharp against San Francisco last week, particularly C.J. Stroud, who completed 30 of his 39 passes. Houston is 2-1 ATS at home in 2025, while Denver is 1-1-1 ATS on the road. The lone situation the Broncos were a road favorite this season, they failed to cover.

Vikings at Lions

The Lions were on the bye in Week 8 and emerged well-rested, along with being a 9.5-point favorite over Minnesota. Detroit is among the best teams to back in the NFL when they are at home, and are a perfect 3-0 ATS at Ford Field this season. The Lions 5-2 ATS record for the season is also tied for the second-best in the NFL. As for the Vikings, they are 1-1 ATS on the road, and it remains to be seen who'll start at quarterback for them between Carson Wentz and J.J. McCarthy.

Jaguars at Raiders

Both Jacksonville and Las Vegas were on the bye in Week 8, so it's an even rest advantage for these AFC clubs. The Jaguars opened as a field goal favorite, and that has remained the case coming into the week. This season, Liam Coen's team is just 1-1 ATS on the road, but is squaring off against a Raiders team that has struggled mightily in 2025. So far, Las Vegas is 2-5 ATS overall with an average margin of victory at -11, and is 1-2 ATS at home.

Saints at Rams

The Saints are in a rough spot. The club is coming off a blowout loss to the Bucs at home, and now has to travel to Los Angeles to face a Rams team that is coming off its bye week. The oddsmakers certainly see this as another possible blowout with the Rams laying 13.5 points in the contest. New Orleans is tied for a league-worst 2-6 ATS record on the season, while L.A. is 5-2 ATS (2-1 ATS at home).

Chiefs at Bills

The heavyweight showdown of Week 9 takes us to Buffalo, where the Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs. When they do kick off what could be an AFC Championship preview, the Bills are currently poised to do so as a home underdog with the Chiefs laying 1.5 points. Of course, with Kansas City yet to play its Week 8 matchup on Monday night, the line could still move, but the opening number has them favored. Buffalo is 1-3 ATS at home this season, but that lone cover did come as a home underdog.

Seahawks at Commanders

Seattle was on the bye in Week 8 and will have a considerable rest advantage over the Commanders, who will be playing on a short week after squaring off against the Chiefs on Monday night. That has the Seahawks laying a field goal on the road. Jayden Daniels' status will be worth monitoring this week as he has been sidelined due to injury. If he gets the green light to return, it's not out of the question that Washington finds itself favored by kickoff. That said, Seattle is a force in the NFC and owns a 5-2 ATS record, which includes a 3-0 ATS record on the road.

Cardinals at Cowboys (Monday)

The Cowboys opened as a 3.5-point favorite over Arizona but have since lost the hook and are spotting them just a field goal. Dallas' defense has been a real problem for them throughout this season, and has contributed to them holding a mere 4-4 ATS record. The Cowboys are 2-1 ATS at home, but will face a rested Cardinals team that was on the bye in Week 8. Arizona is 3-0 ATS on the road in 2025.