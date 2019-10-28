NFL Week 9 early odds: Cowboys-Giants point spread hits a number it hasn't seen in 20 years

The Dallas Cowboys have already thrashed the New York Giants once this season, and it looks like oddsmakers are expecting more of the same when the teams meet again next Monday.

In the early odds for Week 9, the Cowboys have opened as a 7.5-point favorite over the Giants, which is notable, because it marks the first time in more than 20 years that the Cowboys have been favored by a touchdown or more while playing on the road against the Giants.

According to Pro Football Reference, the last time the Cowboys were favored by at least seven points in New York came all the way back in 1997 when the 3-1 Cowboys were favored by 7.5 points over the 2-3 Giants. Although the Giants were heavy underdogs, they actually pulled off the upset in that game, winning 20-17.

A wild Week 8 is almost in the books and there's a lot to go over. Fortunately Will Brinson, John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough are here to break everything down on the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast. Listen to the full show below and be sure to subscribe right here for daily NFL goodness.

This week's game will mark just the 12th time over the past 25 years that the Cowboys have been favored to beat the Giants in New York, and if the past is any indication, the Cowboys could be in trouble. In the 11 prior games, the Giants have gone 6-5 straight-up and 8-3 against the spread (ATS).

So does this mean that you should actually bet on the Giants? Well, let's get to this week's odds and trends to find out. By the way, one of the most interesting trends week involves the 49ers, who are favored big over a divisional opponent that they've lost to eight straight times.

Also, if you're thinking about laying any money on this week's slate of games, you need to make sure to check out the statistical model over at SportsLine. This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 9 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a blistering 21-11 run that dates back to last season. It's also on a 83-54 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. To check out the picks for Week 8, make sure to click here.

NFL Week 9 early odds

(All lines are from the Westgate Las Vegan SuperBook via VegasInsider.com, all games on Sunday unless noted)

Note: All betting trends reflect regular season games only

49ers (7-0) at Cardinals (3-4-1), Thursday

Opening line: 49ers, -7.5

In what might come as a surprise to most people, the Cardinals have actually won eight straight games against the 49ers, which is tied for the longest winning streak that any team in the NFL has against a divisional opponent (The other eight-game streaks are Patriots over Jets and Chiefs over Broncos). Although the Cardinals have done well against the Cardinals, they've been pretty bad in primetime, going 0-4 straight-up and 0-3-1 ATS in their past four night games. As for the 49ers, they're 4-0 on the road this year (3-1 ATS) and overall, they're 5-2 ATS on the season, which is tied for the second best mark in the NFL. However, they're also 0-6 ATS in the past six games where they've been favored by a touchdown or more.

Texans (4-3) at Jaguars (4-4)

Opening line: Texans, -2

This has been a pretty one-sided series since Bill O'Brien was hired as the Texans coach in 2014. Over the past five years, the Texans have gone 9-2 straight-up against the Jaguars, although they've gone just 6-5 ATS in those games. These two teams played back in Week 2 with Jaguars covering as a 7.5-point road underdog in a 13-12 loss that also happened to be the first start of Garnder Minshew's career. One thing to like about the Texans here is that they're 6-3-1 ATS in their past 10 road games. As for the Jags, they're just 2-7 straight-up in their past nine divisional games. One thing to keep in mind for this game is that the Texans won't have J.J. Watt, who suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday.

Redskins (1-7) at Bills (5-2)

Opening line: Bills, -10.5

The Bills have actually been one of the hottest teams in the NFL over the past 10 months, as long as they're not playing the Patriots that is. Since Week 15 of 2018, the Bills have gone 6-1 straight-up in games where they're not playing New England. Although the Bills are winning, they're not covering though, going just 4-3 ATS in those games. As for the Redskins, they've actually done a pretty good job of covering when they're a double-digit underdog. Since the beginning of the 2018 season, the Redskins have gone 4-1 ATS when they're an underdog of 10 points or more (0-5 straight-up). The Redskins have also somehow managed to cover the spread in two straight games, even though they've only totaled nine points over the past two weeks. As for the Bills, they're 0-1 ATS this season when favored by double digits (They beat Miami 31-21 as a 17-point favorite).

Vikings (6-2) at Chiefs (5-3)

Opening line: NO LINE

The oddsmakers haven't set a point spread for this game just yet and that's because it's not clear who the quarterback is going to be for the Chiefs. Although Patrick Mahomes sat out Sunday's game against the Packers, Andy Reid has left the door open for him playing in Week 9. Of course, no matter who the quarterback is, Reid's teams have struggled to cover against NFC teams. In their past eight games against the NFC, the Chiefs have gone 1-6-1 ATS. As for the Vikings, Mike Zimmer coaching against an AFC team is almost always a safe bet. Since hiring Zimmer in 2014, the Vikings have gone 16-4 ATS against AFC teams.

Jets (1-6) at Dolphins (0-6)

Opening line: Jets, -4.5

Betting on the Dolphins might seem crazy, but it's not usually crazy when they're playing at home against a divisional opponent. In their past 11 home games against AFC East teams, the Dolphins have gone 8-3 straight-up and 7-3-1 ATS. The Dolphins have also won five out of their last six games against the Jets while going 4-1-1 in those games. As for the Jets, they're 2-10 straight-up in their past 12 divisional road games (4-7-1 ATS), and they're also just 3-17 straight-up in their past 20 road games overall (6-13-1 ATS)

Bears (3-4) at Eagles (4-4)

Opening line: Eagles, -4.5

It's the double-doink revenge game. Including last January's playoff game, these two teams have played four times since 2013 with the Eagles winning and covering in each game. However, the Eagles haven't done a great job of covering in home games, going just 4-9 ATS in their past 13 (8-5 straight-up). As for the Bears, they've lost three straight and they've gone 0-3 ATS in those games. The Bears are also just 2-5 ATS this season, which is tied for the second worst mark in the NFL. That being said, one reason you might want to consider betting the Bears is because Matt Nagy is unbeatable in November: The Bears are 4-0 both straight-up and ATS since hiring him.

Colts (5-2) at Steelers (2-4)

Opening line: Colts, -1

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will probably be pretty excited to see the calendar flip to November, and that's because he's 8-1 straight-up in his past nine November games (5-3-1 ATS). The Steelers have also won five straight against the Colts, although all five of those games came with Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback. If the point spread stands, this game will mark just the 14th time that the Steelers have been a home underdog under Tomlin. In those the previous 13 games, the Steelers have gone 8-4-1 ATS. As for the Colts, they've actually been a pretty safe bet on the road lately, going 5-1-1 in their past seven road games (5-2 straight-up).

Titans (4-4) at Panthers (4-3)

Opening line: Panthers, -3.5

The Titans have been dominating the NFC over the past year and a half. Since the beginning of the 2018 season, the Titans have won six straight against the conference, including Sunday's wild win over the Buccaneers. They're also 7-1 ATS in their past eight games against the NFC. As for the Panthers, they've been almost as successful against the opposite conference. In their past 11 games against the AFC, Carolina has gone 9-2 straight-up and 8-3 ATS.

Lions (3-3-1) at Raiders (3-4)

Opening line: Raiders, -1.5

After six weeks away from Oakland, the Raiders are finally returning home this week, but an NFC team is probably not who they wanted to face in their return. The Raiders have struggled against NFC teams over the past four years, going just 5-13-1 ATS since the beginning of the 2015 season (6-13 straight-up). Even worse, since 2012, the Raiders are an ugly 1-11-1 ATS against NFC teams in Oakland (Even though it was a home game, the Raiders win over the Bears isn't included in that total since it was played in London). As for the Lions, they've gone 5-0 ATS in their past five games against AFC teams. However, before you go bet on Detroit, just keep in mind that the Lions have been pretty bad on the west coast. Since Matthew Stafford's rookie year in 2009, the Lions have gone 1-6 straight-up in the pacific time zone (2-4-1 ATS).

Buccaneers (2-5) at Seahawks (6-2)

Opening line: Seahawks, -6

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might actually be looking forward to this trip, and that's because they're one of the best west coast teams in football. Over the past 10 years, the Bucs have played in the pacific time zone eight times and they've gone 7-1 straight-up in those games (6-2 ATS). The Buccaneers have also gone 4-0 ATS in their past four games against the Seahawks. That being said, you might not want to bet too much on the Bucs and that's because they're just 2-5 ATS on the season, which is tied for the second worst mark in the NFL. As for the Seahawks, their home-field advantage hasn't been much of an advantage for gamblers. Over their past five games at home, the Seahawks have gone 0-5 ATS (3-2 straight-up).

Browns (2-5) at Broncos (2-6)

Opening line: Broncos, -1.5

If there's one team you don't want to bet on in the month of November, it's the Browns. In their past 15 games played during the month, the Browns have gone 2-13 both straight-up and ATS. The Browns are also just 2-5 ATS this season, which is tied for the second worst mark in the NFL. As for the Broncos, playing at home hasn't been much of a home-field advantage lately as Denver has gone 2-8 straight-up in its past 10 home games.

Packers (7-1) at Chargers (3-5)

Opening line: Packers, -3

For the third straight week, the Packers are facing an AFC team, which is good news for the Packers and anyone who bets on them, because they've been dominating AFC teams. Not only have the Packers won seven straight against AFC teams, but they've gone 6-1 ATS in those games. As for the Chargers, they're playing at home this week, which means you probably shouldn't bet on them. In their past 24 home games, the Chargers have gone 6-17-1 ATS. The Chargers are also 2-7 both straight-up and ATS in their past nine games as a home underdog.

Patriots (8-0) at Ravens (5-2)

Opening line: Patriots, -5

If there's one time you don't want to bet against the Ravens, it's when they're playing a primetime game at home. Since John Harbaugh took over as Baltimore's coach in 2008, the Ravens have gone 12-1 straight-up in home primetime games, a record that includes the fact that they're currently on a 10-game winning streak. As for the Patriots, the one time they seem somewhat beatable is in road primetime games. New England is just 10-5 straight-up and 9-6 ATS in its past 15 night games played on the road. That being said, the Patriots are 6-2 ATS this season, which is currently tied for the best mark in the NFL.

Cowboys (4-3) at Giants (2-6), Monday

Opening line: Cowboys, -7.5

If there's one time when the Cowboys are a near lock, it's when they're playing a divisional opponent. In their past 11 games against NFC East teams, the Cowboys have gone 10-1 both straight-up and ATS. That total includes five straight wins over the Giants with the Cowboys covering in all five of those games. As for the Giants, betting against them when they play at home has been an easy way to make money over the past few years. In their past 12 home games, the Giants are 2-9-1 ATS (3-9 straight-up).

BYES: Falcons, Bengals, Rams, Saints