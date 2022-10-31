Week 8 felt like the week where playoff contenders really started to separate from the rest of the pack. It first started with Baltimore moving to 5-3 with a win over the Bucs on Thursday and now have a clear path to go on a significant run. On Sunday, Tennessee, Seattle, San Francisco, Dallas, and Minnesota all enjoyed wins that continue to push them further into the playoff conversation. Of course, a lot can change between now and Week 18, but this felt like the first time we've seen some clubs begin to pull away, which makes Week 9 even more fascinating.

While there is still one more game to go on Monday night between the Browns and Bengals, it's never too early to look at what's to come in Week 9. Below, we'll take our first glimpse of these matchups and get our impression of the opening lines for these games to see if there is anything they can tell us about who the oddsmakers see coming out on top.

Note: The Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, and San Francisco 49ers are on the bye in Week 9.

Eagles (7-0) at Texans (1-5-1), Thursday

Opening line: Eagles -9

As you may expect, this line has jumped up into the double digits and now sits at Eagles -13 as of Monday morning. Philadelphia came out of its bye week and continued to look like a Super Bowl favorite, beating the Steelers by 22 points. Most of that damage was done in the first half with Jalen Hurts connecting with A.J. Brown for three touchdowns before halftime before they packed it in with a comfortable lead in the second half. Meanwhile, Houston got run over by Derrick Henry and the Titans as the back rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns to push the Texans to 1-5-1 on the year.

Philadelphia is 5-2 ATS on the season and has historically played well on Thursday nights, covering six of their last seven games in that setting. Houston has been able to stay afloat with a 3-3-1 ATS record but has not been a good bet on Thursdays, owning a 3-10 ATS record in their last 13 games on Thursday.

Chargers (4-3) at Falcons (4-4)

Opening line: Chargers -3

This line has held through Week 8, which is likely in part due to the Chargers being on the bye. As they had the week off, Atlanta outlasted the Panthers to claim possession of first place in the NFC South. However, the Falcons were unable to cover in that win and are now 0-2 ATS over their last two games after beginning the year 6-0 ATS. The Chargers have a positive 4-3 ATS record on the year and have been a strong bet on the road. L.A. has covered all three of its road games this season.

Dolphins (5-3) at Bears (3-5)

Opening line: Dolphins -3.5

Miami has since bumped up to a 4.5-point favorite as the offense continues to look extremely dangerous under Tua Tagovailoa. The quarterback was 29 of 36 passing in the win over the Lions and tossed for 382 yards and three touchdowns. Most of that production went to Tyreek Hill (188 receiving yards) and Jaylen Waddle (106 receiving yards, two touchdowns). On the other side, the Bears offense is starting to show signs of life but defensively couldn't stop the Cowboys, who dropped 49 points in the win.

Chicago is 3-4-1 ATS this season while the Dolphins are 4-4 ATS. The Bears have been a tough bet at Soldier Field as of late as they are 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine home games, which includes a 1-1-1 ATS home record this season.

Panthers (2-6) at Bengals (4-3)

Opening line: Bengals -9

This line has held at Bengals -9, but there could be more movement depending on how Monday's matchup with Cleveland turns out. Carolina was on the losing end of a wild overtime game with Atlanta and is now 2-6 SU on the season. However, they were able to cover in that game to move to 3-5 ATS on the year. Cincinnati is 2-1 ATS at home this season, while Carolina is 1-2 ATS as the visitor. When you go beyond this season, the Panthers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven road games, while the Bengals are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games at home.

Packers (3-5) at Lions (1-6)

Opening line: Packers -3.5

No change in this line from when it opened as the Packers are still laying the field goal and the hook in Detroit. Both of these teams were on the losing end of their games in Week 8 with Green Bay falling to the Bills on Sunday night and the Lions getting beat by Miami. That said, the Packers were able to cover the double-digit spread and ran the ball effectively. Meanwhile, the Lions do have some momentum entering this game. They are 5-0 ATS in their last five games against the NFC North and have played the Packers tight in their recent matchups. Detroit is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 meetings against the Packers and is also 5-0 ATS at home in their last five matchups.

Raiders (2-5) at Jaguars (2-6)

Opening line: Raiders -1.5

This has ticked down to Raiders -1 after both of these teams were on the losing end of their games in Week 8. Las Vegas' 24-0 defeat at the hands of the Saints, however, was the more jarring of the two losses and even had Josh McDaniels apologizing to fans in his postgame presser. As for the Jaguars, they enjoyed a dominating day by Travis Etienne (156 yards rushing), but couldn't put the Broncos away in London after gaining a lead late in the fourth quarter.

Neither one of these teams has been a strong bet this season and is a combined 5-10 ATS entering Week 9. Las Vegas is 1-3 ATS (tied for the second lowest in the NFL) on the road this year, but the Jaguars are 1-2 ATS at home so that could be looked at as a wash.

Colts (3-4-1) at Patriots (4-4)

Opening line: Patriots -6

New England has since moved to a 6.5-point favorite over Indy. Bill Belichick's team was able to escape East Rutherford with a key win over the Jets on Sunday to move to .500 on the year, but it didn't come without some questions at quarterback. Mac Jones threw what was primed to be a game-altering pick-six, but it got called back due to a roughing the passer penalty. That said, the defense forced Zach Wilson into three interceptions and Rhamondre Stevenson totaled 143 yards from scrimmage. That could be the same formula they use against Indy, who saw Sam Ehlinger's debut be spoiled by Taylor Heinicke after he scored a touchdown in the final seconds of the game.

The Colts are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall and tied for the second-worst road ATS record in the league this season (1-3). The Patriots are 1-2 ATS at home this season. Meanwhile, the home team is 4-0 ATS in their last four meetings.

Bills (6-1) at Jets (5-3)

Opening line: Bills -10.5

Buffalo opened as a double-digit favorite and that has held coming out of Week 8. The Bills failed to cover against the Packers on Sunday night, but still won the game by double digits and their offense is still one of the more dangerous units in the NFL. They now visit at Jets team that fell to the Patriots on Sunday in part due to the poor play by Zach Wilson, who tossed three picks.

The Bills are 7-1-2 ATS in their last 10 games following an ATS loss and are 2-1-1 this season on the road. As for New York, they've struggled mightily against the AFC East as last week dropped them to 7-20 ATS in their last 27 division games.

Vikings (6-1) at Commanders (4-4)

Opening line: Vikings -3

Minnesota easily covered against the Cardinals on Sunday, taking Arizona down by eight at home. Now they'll head to the DMV to face a Commanders club that did enjoy some magic from Taylor Heinicke as he led a game-winning drive in the final seconds of their game against Indianapolis. While both of these clubs won on Sunday, they are very much in different tiers as the Vikings are now the clear favorite to win the NFC North while Washington is looking up from the bottom of the NFC East. That said, Minnesota has struggled on the road as they are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games away from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Seahawks (5-3) at Cardinals (3-5)

Opening line: Cardinals -3.5

This spread has since dropped down past a critical threshold and now sits at Cardinals -2.5. In a season where there is no shortage of surprise teams, Seattle is key among them and just took down the Giants on Sunday to move to 5-3 on the year and hold onto first place in the NFC West. Arizona fell to the Vikings on the road as Kyler Murray threw two second-half interceptions. That loss (both ATS and SU) dropped the Cardinals to 4-4 ATS on the year. Meanwhile, Seattle is 5-3 ATS and Geno Smith has continued to play at a high level. He'll now go into Arizona with 2.5 points in his pocket and face a Cardinals team that is 2-7 ATS in their last nine home games. Seattle is also 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine meetings in Arizona.

Rams (3-4) at Buccaneers (3-5)

Opening line: Buccaneers -1.5

After a Week 8 slate where both teams went down with a loss, the Buccaneers are a 2.5-point favorite over Los Angeles. That could be due to Rams star wideout Cooper Kupp suffering an ankle injury in the loss to San Francisco, which clouds his availability for this matchup. If he is unable to go, it wouldn't be a surprise to see his absence swing these odds over the field goal threshold. Both of these NFC squads have failed to live up to expectations this season. The Buccaneers are tied with the Jaguars for the worst cover percentage in the league this season (25%). The Rams aren't much better as they are 2-5 ATS (28.6%), which is the second-lowest mark in the NFL. Tampa Bay is also 0-5 ATS in their last five home games.

Titans (5-2) at Chiefs (5-2)

Opening line: Chiefs -10.5

Kansas City has since bumped up to an 11-point favorite at home over Tennessee. Even with Ryan Tannehill out, the Titans were able to ride Derrick Henry and his 219 rushing yards to victory over the Texans. That said, rookie Malik Willis only dropped back to pass 10 times on Sunday and threw for 55 yards and an interception. If Tannehill is sidelined again, Willis will likely need to be more involved to keep up with this Chiefs offense that is fresh off a bye.

That said, Kansas City is 0-3 ATS at Arrowhead Stadium this season, so they'll need to break that losing skid on Sunday night.

Ravens (5-3) at Saints (3-5), Monday

Opening line: Ravens -3.5

Baltimore has since come down to a 3-point favorite as they gear up for this road trip to New Orleans to face the Saints. The Ravens were able to beat the Bucs on the road on Thursday and have enjoyed some much-needed extended rest after Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman both left that game due to injury. With the Saints, they shut out the Raiders in impressive fashion and held Davante Adams to just one catch in the win.

Both of these teams are under .500 ATS for the season, but the Ravens have played extremely well on the road. They are 3-1 ATS on the road through the first half of the year. The Saints are also 0-4 ATS in their last four Monday games.