The Packers aren't going to have much time to get over Sunday's loss to the Vikings and that's because they have to fly halfway across the country to play a Thursday game this week.

In the early odds for Week 9, the Packers have opened as a 2.5-point favorite over the 49ers, but being the favorite here might not matter, because Green Bay is heading into a situation that no NFL team has ever walked out of with a win.

When the Packers head to San Francisco this week, they'll become the 12th team to make a two time zone trip out west since the return of Thursday Night Football in 2006. The bad news for the Packers is that if the past is any indication, they're a lock to lose this week, and here's why: No team flying from the Central time zone to the Pacific time zone for a Thursday game has ever won or covered a game over the past 12 years.

The same rule applies for teams flying from the Eastern time zone to the Mountain or Pacific time zone (Remember, you have to fly at least two time zones west). Since 2006, this has happened a total of 11 times and the Central/Eastern time zone team has gone 0-11 straight up and 0-10-1 ATS.

Basically, teams are already on a short week and flying 4-6 hours across the country doesn't help things. Here's a quick look at those 11 games that have been played over the past 12 years:

Week 10, 2009: 49ers 10-6 over Bears (+3)

Week 12, 2009: Broncos 26-6 over Giants (-4.5)

Week 11, 2011: Broncos 17-13 over Jets (-6.5)

Week 13, 2011: Seahawks 31-14 over Eagles (-3)

Week 9, 2012: Chargers 31-13 over Chiefs (+7)

Week 1, 2013: Broncos 49-27 over Ravens (+7.5)

Week 1, 2014: Seahawks 36-16 over Packers (+8.5)

Week 12, 2014: Raiders 24-20 over Chiefs (-7.5)

Week 1, 2016: Broncos 21-20 over Panthers (-3)

Week 7, 2017: Raiders 31-30 over Chiefs (-3)

Week 4, 2018: Rams 38-31 over Vikings (+7)

That's 11 games and 11 losers for the Eastern or Central time zone. As far as the spread goes, the Vikings were the only ones to even get a push. Being a favorite doesn't seem to matter, either, as six of the 11 Eastern and Central time zone teams were favored in their game.

Does all of this mean the Packers are going to lose? Not necessarily, but it does mean they're going to be in a tough spot that no team has ever successfully navigated.

Alright, that's enough of that, let's take a look at all the other point spreads for Week 9.

NFL Week 9 Early Odds

(All lines from William Hill Sportsbook unless noted, all games on Sunday unless noted)

Green Bay (5-2) at San Francisco (4-4)

Opening line: Packers -2.5

Over the past two years, the west coast has been a disaster for the Packers. Since the start of the 2018 season, the Packers have played five games on the west coast and they're 0-5 in those games, including the playoffs (1-3-1 ATS). Two of those losses came to San Francisco last season. As for the 49ers, they're 7-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of 2019 season (6-2 straight up). The one time they failed to cover in that span came on Sunday in a 37-27 loss to Seattle. One worrying trend with the 49ers is that they're 1-6 ATS in their past seven home games.

Denver (3-4) at Atlanta (2-6)

Opening line: Falcons -4

If there's one situation when you definitely don't want to bet on the Falcons, it's when they're facing a team from the AFC. In their past 14 games against AFC teams, the Falcons are 2-12 straight up and an ugly 1-13 ATS. On the other hand, things aren't much better for the Broncos, who are 3-9 straight up in their past 12 games against the NFC (5-6-1 ATS). One thing to like about the Broncos is that they're 7-2 ATS in their past nine road games (4-5 straight up). They've also won and covered in two straight road games.

Seattle (6-1) at Buffalo (6-2)

Opening line: Seahawks -3

In their past 20 games against teams from the AFC, the Seahawks are 15-5 straight up (12-7-1 ATS), a total that includes going 6-1 in their past seven (5-2 ATS). The Seahawks have also been unbeatable in the Eastern time zone over the past two years. Since the start of the 2018 season, Seattle is 9-0 straight up in Eastern time and 7-1-1 ATS. As for the Bills, they've won five of their past six against NFC teams, but they've been terrible as a home underdog. In the past 14 games where that's happened, the Bills have gone 3-11 straight up and 4-10 ATS.

Chicago (5-3) at Tennessee (5-2)

Opening line: Titans -6

The Titans are favored by six points here, which might not actually be a good thing for them. In the past 19 games where Tennessee has been favored by six or more, they've gone 4-15 ATS (12-7 straight up). That being said, you might not want to bet on an upset and that's because they're 8-2 straight up in the past 10 games where they were favored by six or more. As for the Bears, not only have they lost four straight to AFC teams, but they've also failed to cover in five straight games against AFC teams.

Baltimore (5-2) at Indianapolis (5-2)

Opening line: Ravens -3.5

After losing at home on Sunday, the Ravens will probably be glad that they're hitting the road this week and that's because they've won nine straight games away from Baltimore. They're also 10-4 ATS in their past 14 games on the road. The Ravens are also 13-2 straight up in their past 15 games where they were favored by three or more points (9-6 ATS). As for the Colts, they've lost seven straight times in games where they were a home underdog of three or more points (2-5 ATS).

Carolina (3-5) at Kansas City (7-1)

Opening line: Chiefs -11.5

Betting against the Chiefs is basically the same thing as throwing away money at this point. In their past 17 games dating back to last season, the Chiefs are 14-2-1 ATS (including the playoffs). Of course, covering against Teddy Bridgewater won't be easy for the Chiefs and that's because he has the best cover percentage of any NFL quarterback since 2000: Bridgewater is 31-11 ATS (74%) in his career as a starter. Bridgewater is also 14-3 ATS (82%) following a straight up loss.

Detroit (3-4) at Minnesota (2-5)

Opening line: Vikings -3

After beating the Packers on Sunday, the Vikings now get to play a team that they've dominated over the past two and a half years. In their past five games against Detroit, the Vikings are 5-0 both straight up and ATS and they've won those five games by an average of 13 points. As bad as their record is, the Vikings have actually covered in four of their past five games. One reason to like the Lions though is that they've won and covered in three straight road games.

N.Y. Giants (1-6) at Washington (2-5)

Opening line: Washington -3.5

If there's one team you don't want to bet against when they play on the road, it's the New York Giants. In their past 19 road games, the Giants have gone an ugly 4-14 straight up, but they've been a wildly impressive 16-3 ATS, including a 22-21 loss to the Eagles in Week 7 where they covered as a five-point underdog. Including that game, the Giants have covered in seven straight road games (1-6 straight up). The Giants have also won four straight against Washington, including a 20-19 Week 6 victory where they didn't cover the spread (The Giants are 3-1 ATS in their past four games against Washington).

Houston (1-6) at Jacksonville (1-6)

Opening line: Texans -7

There's a good chance Gardner Minshew won't be playing in this game, which means the Jaguars are going to have a new starting quarterback on the field in Week 9. If that happens, they'll be hoping that their new guy does better than their other quarterbacks have done against the Texans in the past. Since the start of the 2014 season, the Texans are 11-2 straight up against the Jaguars. They've also covered in four of their past five games against Jacksonville, including back in Week 5 when the Texans covered as a 5.5-point favorite in a 30-14 win.

Las Vegas (4-3) at L.A. Chargers (3-4)

Opening line: Chargers -3

The Raiders swept this series last season while going 2-0 ATS in those two games. One other thing to like about the Raiders is that they're 5-1 ATS in their past six road games (4-2 straight up). As for the Chargers, betting on them in a home game is almost always a risk. Since the start of the 2018 season, the Chargers are just 5-13-1 ATS at home (7-11 straight up). One thing to like about the Chargers though is that they're 5-2 ATS on the season, which is tied for the third-best mark in the NFL.

Pittsburgh (7-0) at Dallas (2-6)

Opening line: TBA

This game features the NFL's best team at covering the spread against the league's worst team at covering the spread. On the Steelers' end, not only do they have best ATS mark of any team in the NFL this year (6-1), but they have also covered in five straight games, which is the longest streak in the league. As for the Cowboys, they're 0-8 ATS, which is the worst mark in the NFL and tied for the worst ATS start since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger. The Cowboys are also 1-6 straight up and 2-5 ATS in their past seven games against AFC teams. The Steelers haven't had any issues covering against NFC teams, going 9-1 ATS in their past 10 (7-3 straight up). The reason there's no line for this game yet is because oddsmakers are likely waiting to see who's going to be under center for the Cowboys.

Miami (4-3) at Arizona (5-2)

Opening line: Cardinals -5.5

Since Week 5 of last season, the Dolphins are 14-5 ATS, which is the best mark of any team in the NFL over that span. Of course, the next best team is the Cardinals, who are 12-5-2 ATS. The Cardinals are also 4-1 ATS in their past five games against AFC teams. This game marks the third time this season that the Cards have been favored by five or more points. In the previous two games, they went 2-0 both straight up and ATS. The fact that this game is being played in Arizona could be a good thing for the Dolphins, who are 7-3 ATS in their past 10 road games.

New Orleans (5-2) at Tampa Bay (5-2)

Opening line: Buccaneers -4.5

Not only have the Saints won four straight games against the Buccaneers, but they also covered in each one of those games, including back in Week 1 in a 34-23 win where the Saints were favored by 4. This game is being played in prime time, which is probably a good thing for the Saints, who are 9-3 straight up in night games dating back to the beginning of the 2018 season. As for the Buccaneers, they're 1-6 straight up in their past seven prime-time games, including 0-1 with Tom Brady (The loss came in Week 5 against the Bears. The Bucs could move to 1-1 with Brady if they beat the Giants on Monday night). One other thing to keep in mind about the Saints is that they've been one of the best underdogs to bet on over the past few years. Since the start of the 2018 season, the Saints are 7-1 both straight up and ATS in the regular season as an underdog.

New England (2-5) at N.Y. Jets (0-8)

Opening line: Patriots -7.5

Although the Patriots have dominated this series, they haven't done a great job of covering the spread against the Jets. Since the start of the 2013 season, the Patriots are 12-2 straight up against the Jets, but just 5-9 ATS. Also, in the past 18 games where the Jets have been an underdog of a touchdown or more, they've gone 1-17 straight up and 4-13-1 ATS. The Jets are also 1-7 ATS on the season which is the worst mark in the AFC and the second-worst mark in the NFL.

BYES: Bengals, Browns, Rams, Eagles