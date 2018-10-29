NFL Week 9 early odds: Russell Wilson has an improbable home record against AFC teams

If Russell Wilson has proven one thing in his NFL career, it's that he's unbeatable when he's playing at home against an AFC team, which is the exact scenario he'll be facing this weekend when the 5-2 Chargers travel to Seattle.

Oh, and when we say unbeatable, we mean unbeatable: Since being drafted by the Seahawks in 2012, Wilson has gone 12-0 at CenturyLink Field when playing against AFC teams. Although this will be his first meeting against Philip Rivers in Seattle, Wilson has already knocked off some heavyweights during his run of perfection. That undefeated record includes a win over Tom Brady in 2012, a win over Peyton Manning's Broncos in 2014 and a win over Ben Roethlisberger's Steelers in 2015.

Basically it's not easy for an AFC team to win in Seattle, which could be why the Chargers have opened as a 2.5-point underdog In the early odds for Week 9. Now, although the Seahawks have been a lock to win against AFC teams during Wilson's career, they haven't been a lock to cover. During their 12-game winning streak, they've gone 8-4 against the spread (ATS).

One reason Wilson's streak has withstood the test of time likely has to do with the fact that AFC teams only make the trip to Seattle once every eight years. CenturyLink Field is a notoriously tough place to play and it's even tougher when you rarely get to visit. With eight years between games, it makes it nearly impossible to adjust to things like crowd noise. Overall, the Seahawks have a 13-game home winning streak going against AFC teams (The streak started with one win in 2011 before Wilson was drafted).

If you need some trivia to stump your friends with this week: The last AFC team to beat the Seahawks in Seattle came on Oct. 30, 2011, when the Bengals walked out of CenturyLink with a 34-12 win.

As for the rest of the early odds this week, Wilson and the Seahawks don't have the only impressive streak going. The Rams will also be looking to keep alive a specific type of nine-game winning streak that started last season when they hired Sean McVay.

Let's get to the numbers and check out all the early odds for Week 9.

NFL Week 9 early odds

(All lines from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, all games on Sunday unless noted. Keep in mind, the point spreads you see below represent the opening odds for Week 8. For the most up-to-date line on each game, you can click here)

Raiders (1-6) at 49ers (1-7), Thursday

Opening line: 49ers, -4 points

These aren't just two of the worst teams in the NFL, they're also two of the worst teams at covering the spread. Through eight weeks, the 49ers are just 2-6 ATS on the season, which is the worst mark of any team in the NFL. The Raiders aren't much better at 2-5 ATS, which is tied for the second worst mark. The Raiders have also had some serious trouble covering against NFC teams. Since the beginning of the 2015 season, the Raiders are 3-11-1 ATS against the NFC (4-11 straight-up). That total includes an ugly showing this year where the Raiders didn't win or cover or losses to the Seahawks and Rams. As for the 49ers, they've lost six games in a row straight-up, which is the longest current losing streak in the NFL.

Bears (4-3) at Bills (2-5)

Opening line: NO LINE

This is one of two games this week that opened with no line. There will be a lot of question marks going into this game, which is likely why oddsmakers haven't decided on a number. For one, no one knows if Khalil Mack is going to play after sitting out Chicago's game against the Jets on Sunday. It's also not clear who will be starting at quarterback for the Bills. The Bears are 0-2 against the AFC East this year and haven't covered in either game (losses to Patriots and Dolphins). The Bills are 1-1 against the NFC North with a win and cover against the Vikings, but a loss and no cover against the Packers.

Chiefs (7-1) at Browns (2-5-1)

Opening line: Chiefs, -8.5 points

If there's one team you don't want to bet against this year, it's the Chiefs. Kansas City is currently 7-1 ATS on the year, which is the best mark of any team in the NFL. They're also a league-best 4-0 ATS in road games. In their past 12 games, the Chiefs have gone 11-1 ATS, with the only blemish on that mark coming over the weekend when they didn't cover against the Broncos in their 30-23 win as a 10-point favorite. One thing the Chiefs don't do well under Andy Reid is cover large spreads. Since Reid took over in 2013, Kansas City is just 5-14 ATS when favored by seven or more points (13-6 straight-up).

As for the Browns, they're an impressive 5-3 ATS, making them one of just four teams on the season that have covered the spread in at least five games (The Chiefs, Lions and Redskins are the other three). They've also covered three games in a row where they were an underdog of seven or more points.

Jets (3-5) at Dolphins (4-4)

Opening line: NO LINE

The big reason there's no line in this game yet is because it's not clear who the Dolphins' starting quarterback is going to be. If Ryan Tannehill is healthy, he'll likely get the nod, but if he's not ready to go, then Brock Osweiler could be making his fourth straight start. One big thing to keep in mind in this game is that the Dolphins have won four of five against the Jets (3-1-1 ATS), including a game back in Week 2 when Miami covered as a three-point underdog in a 20-12 win in New York. As for the Jets, they're just 1-9 straight-up in their past 10 road games dating back to last season (3-7 ATS).

Lions (3-4) at Vikings (4-3-1)

Opening line: Vikings, -6.5 points

If there's one time you want to bet on the Lions, it's when they're playing a divisional opponent. Since the beginning of the 2017 season, the Lions have gone 6-1 straight-up against teams from the NFC North and 5-1-1 ATS. The Lions have also won three out of their past four games with the Vikings. For the season, the Lions are 5-2 ATS, which is tied for the second best mark in the NFL. As for the Vikings, they're right behind the Lions with a 4-2-1 ATS mark on the season. The Vikings have also been especially good covering larger spreads under Mike Zimmer. Since 2015, the Vikings are 9-1 straight-up and 7-2-1 ATS in games where they're favored by six or more points. Of course, that one loss came this season when the Vikings were upset by the Bills 27-17 as a 16.5-point favorite.

Falcons (3-4) at Redskins (5-2)

Opening line: Redskins, -2.5 points

If there's one time you want to stay away from the Falcons, it's when they're an underdog. In their past five games as an underdog, the Falcons have gone 0-5 both straight-up and ATS. The Falcons are also just 2-8 ATS in their past 10 road games (5-5 straight-up). As for the Redskins, they're on a roll at home. Washington has won six of seven at FedEx Field and has gone 5-1 ATS in those games. The Redskins are also 5-2 ATS on the season, which is tied for the second best mark in the NFL.

Buccaneers (3-4) at Panthers (5-2)

Opening line: Panthers, -5.5 points

The Panthers have been on a roll against the Buccaneers over the past years, winning eight of the past 10 games between these two teams (7-3 ATS). One thing to keep an eye on in this game will be the identity of the starting quarterback for the Buccaneers. After watching Jameis Winston throw four interceptions on Sunday, Bucs coach Dirk Koetter wouldn't commit to him as his Week 9 starter. The Buccaneers are 1-4 both straight-up and ATS in their past five games. With a 5.5 point spread, one thing to note here is that the Panthers are on a four-game streak of not covering against divisional opponents.

Steelers (4-2-1) at Ravens (4-4)

Opening line: Ravens, -3 points

This series have been pretty evenly matched over the past few years, but not when it comes to the spread. Although the Ravens lead the series just 4-3 since 2015, they've done a lot better job covering over that span, going 6-1 ATS. That total includes a game earlier this season when the Ravens covered as a 3-point underdog in a 26-14 win. Since that loss to Baltimore, the Steelers have won three straight and they've covered in all three games. The Steelers have also won outright in their last four games as a road underdog.

Texans (5-3) at Broncos (3-5)

Opening line: Pick'em

With five wins in a row, the Houston Texans are the hottest team in the AFC. However, just because they're winning doesn't mean they're covering the spread. Over that five-game winning streak, the Texans have gone just 3-2 ATS. The Texans are also just 3-7 ATS in their past 10 road games. On the Broncos' end, they've covered in three straight games despite playing two of the NFL's best teams in that span (Kansas City and the Rams).

Chargers (5-2) at Seahawks (4-3)

Opening line: Seahawks, -2.5 points

If Russell Wilson is going to keep his home-winning streak over AFC teams going, he's going to have to beat one of the hottest teams in the NFL in the Los Angeles Chargers. Not only have the Chargers managed to win four in a row (2-2 ATS), but L.A. has also covered the spread in six straight November road games.

Rams (8-0) at Saints (6-1)

Opening line: Rams, -2.5 points

This game will feature the two teams with the longest current winning streaks in the NFL. On the Saints' end, they've won six games in a row and have covered in five straight games. They're also 4-1 ATS as home underdog over the past five years. On the Rams' end, they've won eight in a row, but they haven't exactly been covering the spread. The Rams are 4-4 ATS on the season and just 1-4 ATS in their past five games. One thing to note here is that the Rams have never lost as a road favorite under Sean McVay. Since McVay took over as coach in 2017, the Rams have gone 9-0 straight-up and 5-4 ATS. These two teams played last season with the Rams covering as a 2.5-point home favorite in a 26-20 win.

Packers (3-3-1) at Patriots (5-2)

Opening line: Patriots, -6.5 points

One twist for this showdown is that it will mark Aaron Rodgers' first career start at Gillette Stadium. Of course, playing anywhere other than Lambeau Field has been bad news for the Packers. The Packers have lost five straight road games dating back to last season and have gone just 1-4 ATS in that span. The Packers will also be facing a Patriots team that rarely loses at home in primetime. Over the past five years, the Patriots have gone 12-2 in home night games, although they haven't been as dominant ATS (7-5-2). The Patriots are 8-2 ATS in their past 10 games where they were favored by six or more points.

Titans (3-4) at Cowboys (3-4)

Opening line: Cowboys, -4 points

If there's one time it might seem safe to bet on the Cowboys, it's when they're playing an AFC team. In their past 10 games against the conference, the Cowboys have gone 7-2-1 ATS, a total that includes games this year against the Jaguars and Texans where the Cowboys covered. The Cowboys have also been impressive on Mondays, as they've won and covered three Monday night games in a row. Of course, the Titans probably won't be intimidated and that's because they've covered the spread in every Monday game they've played for the past 10 years. Since 2008, the Titans are 6-0 ATS and 5-1 straight-up on Monday Night Football.

BYES: Cardinals, Bengals, Colts, Jaguars, Giants, Eagles