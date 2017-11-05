NFL Week 9 Fantasy Football live updates, advice: Rankings, inactives, expert picks
Week 9 of the 2017 NFL season is here-- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 11 games.
Here's the schedule, which includes seven games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:
Schedule
Thursday
Jets 34, Bills 21 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Baltimore at Tennessee, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Denver at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Washington at Seattle 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)
Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Oakland at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)
Monday
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)
Panthers RBs serenade grieving fan
Lynn Leonhardt was surprised with a special rendition of Bill Withers' classic while on a stadium...
Report: Elliott sought reduced ban
Elliott says this is 'bigger than football' but his lawyers tried to reach a settlement with...
Luck advised not to throw for months
Luck reportedly developed additional injuries in his shoulder while compensating for the original...
Kubiak open to return as a coordinator
An offensive mind like Kubiak's would be in high demand
Vikings plan to activate Bridgewater
Bridgewater's long road back from a career-threatening injury is nearly complete
Paxton Lynch could start by Week 10
The Broncos offense needs a boost and the hope is that Lynch can provide it soon
