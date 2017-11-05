NFL Week 9 Fantasy Football live updates, advice: Rankings, inactives, expert picks

Week 9 of the 2017 NFL season is here-- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 11 games.

Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.

Here's the schedule, which includes seven games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:

Schedule

Thursday

Jets 34, Bills 21 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Denver at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Washington at Seattle 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX (GameTracker)

Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Oakland at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)