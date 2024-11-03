Welcome to the Week 9 grades!

Forget electing a new president, America needs to elect a new team. If the Dallas Cowboys are "America's Team," then America might want to think about picking a new team going forward. The Cowboys lost their third straight game on Sunday and it feels like their season is going nowhere.

In the past 48 hours, they told their starting running back to stay home (Ezekiel Elliott) and they watched their starting QB go down with a hamstring injury. Also, the Cowboys defense has been nonexistent. The unit has given up 104 points during its three-game losing streak, which is the most the Cowboys defense has given up during a three-game losing streak since 2010.

So how did the Cowboys grade out this week?

Let's get to the Week 9 grades, starting with Dallas and Atlanta.

Atlanta 27-21 over Dallas

D Cowboys It's almost painful to watch the Cowboys at this point. Their offense isn't coming through with any clutch plays, their defense can't stop anyone and they're even getting outcoached. Mike McCarthy got aggressive in this game with five different fourth-down attempts, but four of them failed. It's fine to be aggressive, but the play calls were questionable, including a fake punt that had no chance of succeeding. To make matters worse, the Cowboys also lost Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury. With three straight losses, it feels like the Cowboys' 2024 season is now slowly heading down the drain. B Falcons The Falcons have one of the most well-rounded offenses in the NFL and they proved that in this game. The biggest star for Atlanta was Bijan Robinson, who not only rushed for 86 yards, but he also caught seven passes for 59 yards for a total of 145 yards. The play of Robinson made things easier for Kirk Cousins, who threw three TD passes, which all came in the first three quarters as Atlanta took control of this game. The Falcons defense wasn't flashy, but it came up with big plays when it had to with the Cowboys converting just 4 of 18 times on third and fourth down combined. This might be the most underrated team in the NFC.

Buffalo 30-27 over Miami

B- Dolphins The Dolphins offense went toe to toe with the Bills, but the defense disappeared in the second half, which is a big reason why Miami ended up losing. If the Dolphins defense could have gotten just one stop over the final two quarters, this game might have ended differently, but instead, the Bills were able to score on every possession they had in the second half. Offensively, the Dolphins only made one big mistake and that came on a Raheem Mostert fumble in the third quarter that led to seven points for Buffalo. Tua Tagovailoa was nearly perfect, but his effort went to waste. This loss stings because the Dolphins' chances of winning the AFC East have now gone down to nearly zero. B Bills If there's one team Josh Allen almost never loses to, it's the Dolphins and he kept that streak alive with another brilliant performance against Miami. After the Bills offense sputtered through the first half, Allen brought the unit back to life in the second half by throwing for 156 yards and three touchdowns. If the Bills have had one big issue this year, it's been their kicking, but Tyler Bass made them look smart for sticking with him. Although he missed an extra point in the game, he made up for it by nailing a 61-yard game-winner. With the win, Allen is now 12-1 in last 13 games against the Dolphins. At 7-2, the Bills could have the AFC East wrapped up by Thanksgiving.

Cincinnati 41-24 over Las Vegas

F Raiders The Raiders' QB situation seems to get uglier every week and that was the case in Cincinnati. Gardner Minshew got benched for the second time this season on a day where he completed just 10 of 17 passes for 124 yards. Things didn't get much better for his replacement, Desmond Ridder, who was sacked four times. If you don't have a QB you can trust, it's hard to win in the NFL and the Raiders just don't have that right now. The Raiders' season is now in a total free fall with five straight losses. A Bengals This was a game the Bengals couldn't afford to lose and Joe Burrow made sure that didn't happen. The Bengals QB was on fire, completing his first 15 passes on his way to throwing for 251 yards and five touchdowns. With the Bengals' receiving group depleted, Cincinnati turned to Chase Brown, who totaled 157 yards with 120 of those coming on the ground. Mike Gesicki also had his biggest game of the year with five catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Although the defense has had some issues this season, the Bengals turned into a brick wall after the Raiders scored on their opening drive. Trey Hendrickson had one of the biggest games of his career with four of Cincinnati's five sacks. The Bengals' season was on life support heading into this week, but it's now been revived heading into their huge Week 10 showdown with the Ravens on Thursday.

L.A. Chargers 27-10 over Cleveland

A Chargers The Chargers offense took a licking from Myles Garrett in this game, but it kept on ticking. Justin Herbert got sacked six times, including three by Garrett, but he didn't let that faze him. Despite being under constant pressure, Herbert made several big plays, including a 66-yard TD to Quentin Johnston in the second quarter that essentially iced the game. That put the Chargers up 13-3 and with the way their defense was playing, that was more than enough. Tuli Tuipulotu (2.5 sacks) led a unit that sacked Jameis Winston six times. That pressure led to three interceptions by Winston in the second half. The Chargers feel like a team that could certainly end up stealing a wild-card spot this year. D Browns In a span of just seven days, the Browns got the full Jameis Winston experience. After dicing up the Ravens last week, the bad Winston showed up against the Chargers. The Browns QB threw three interceptions, which all came in the second half. Winston got zero help from his offensive line on a day where he was sacked six times. Whatever spark the Browns got from Jameis last week is now long gone.

Tennessee 20-17 over New England (OT)

B- Patriots The Drake Maye experience was a total roller-coaster ride for the Patriots on Sunday. Maye showed off plenty of good, but he also had three turnovers, including two back-breaking ones that doomed the Patriots. Maye lost a fumble in the fourth quarter that led to a touchdown for the Titans. Maye then threw a game-ending interception on New England's only possession of overtime. Joey Slye also missed a field goal. This is a game the Patriots certainly could have won, but they let it slip away. B Titans For just the second time this season, the Titans hit the 400-yard mark and that was mostly thanks to Tony Pollard, who rushed for 128 yards. Pollard got 36 of those in OT to help set up the game-winning field goal by Nick Folk. Mason Rudolph (240 yards, two touchdowns) played well enough that the Titans might want to think about giving him another start. Defensively, Tennessee took advantage of playing against a rookie QB: Not only did the Titans sack Drake Maye four times, but they also picked him off twice, including an OT interception from Kayshon Boutte that won the game. After getting routed by Detroit last week (52-14), this win shows the team hasn't given up on new coach Brian Callahan.

Washington 27-22 over N.Y. Giants

B+ Commanders The Commanders offense continues to look unstoppable. After punting on their opening drive, the Commanders scored on five of their next six possessions, which helped them take control of the game. Jayden Daniels continues to make big play after big play and he made a huge one with two minutes left when he hit Olamide Zaccheaus for a 42-yard gain that helped Washington ice the win. Daniels did a good job of spreading the ball around with three receivers all finishing with more than 40 yards. The Commanders are now 7-2 for the first time since 1996 and this team continues to be the most pleasant surprise in the NFL this year. B- Giants It took 672 days, but Daniel Jones finally ended his drought without throwing a TD pass at MetLife Stadium. Jones actually threw two TD passes, but he also lost a fumble in the first half that set up a Commanders TD. The Giants have proven that they're just not good enough to overcome Jones' negative plays. At this point, it feels like another lost season for the Giants.

Carolina 23-22 over New Orleans

D- Saints This was the most embarrassing loss of Week 9. Alvin Kamara, who had 215 total yards, tried to will this team to a win, but no one else was there to help him. It might be time for the Saints to blow up everything up and start over.

B+ Panthers The Panthers offense was carried by Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Both Hubbard's scores came in the second half, including the game-winning TD that came with just over two minutes left. The Panthers defense got torched for 427 yards, but the unit came up big by holding the Saints scoreless on their final three offensive drives of the game. With this win, the Panthers are no longer the worst team in the NFC South.

Baltimore 41-10 over Denver

F Broncos If we learned one thing about the Broncos, it's that they're not quite ready to hang with the big boys of the AFC. The Broncos have faced three AFC teams that currently have a winning record and they've gone 0-3 in those games with this one being the ugliest loss. The Broncos defense, which has played reasonably well this year, had no answers for Lamar Jackson. Once the Ravens started piling up the points, it was pretty clear that the Broncos offense wasn't going to be able to keep up. Sean Payton did get aggressive to try to get his team going with three fourth-down attempts in the first half, but they failed on two of those, including one where Bo Nix overthrew a wide-open Troy Franklin in the end zone. The surprising Broncos are definitely good enough to compete for a playoff spot down the stretch, but this team is going to have to play much better if it wants to compete with the AFC's heavyweights. A+ Ravens Is it too early to give Lamar Jackson the MVP award? We all know what the Ravens QB can do with his legs, but this year, he's turned into one of the best passers in the league. Jackson was nearly perfect against the Broncos, completing 84.2% of his passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson has now thrown for at least 275 yards in five straight games, which is a franchise record. The Ravens offense also got some help from the human bulldozer, Derrick Henry, who rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns. The bigger news for the Ravens is that the defense finally figured out how to stop the pass. The Ravens were surrendering the most passing yards per game heading into Week 9, but they held Bo Nix to under 225 yards with a lot of that coming in garbage time. It was a confidence-boosting defensive performance that comes at the right time with Joe Burrow on deck this Thursday.

N.Y. Jets 21-13 over Houston (Thursday)