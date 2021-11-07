Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been one of the most unstoppable players in the NFL this year, but it seems he does have one weakness and the name of that weakness is Josh Allen.

This isn't a story about some internal conflict that the Bills quarterback might be having, it's a story about how Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen helped his team engineer a stunning 9-6 win over the Bills, which will go down as one of the biggest upsets in recent NFL history.

With both offenses struggling, this was a game where the winner was going to need their defense to make a big play and that's exactly what Allen did for the Jaguars. In one of the most dominant defensive performances of the season, Allen recovered a fumble, picked off a pass and recorded a sack and the Jags needed every bit of that to pull off the stunner.

The interception came in the third quarter at a time when the game was tied 6-6.

After the interception, the Jaguars got the ball at Buffalo's 30-yard line and although they didn't get a touchdown out of the possession, they did get what would end up being the game-winning points when Matthew Wright hit a 21-yard field goal. It was one of three field goals from Wright, who also hit from 39 and 55.

As for Allen -- the Jaguars one -- his day of making big plays wasn't over after the interception. After the Bills quickly got in field goal range late in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars' defense needed a big play and that's what it once again got from its Allen.

That Allen fumble recovery came on a THIRD-DOWN play from Jacksonville's 37-yard line. If Allen just throws an incomplete pass there, the Bills could have tied the game with a field goal on the next play, but they never got the chance due to the Jaguars' fumble recovery.

Although Allen's first-half sack wasn't as big as the interception or his fumble recovery, it was notable, because it marked the first time in NFL history that a quarterback got sacked by a player of the same name.

The crazy thing about this game for the Jaguars is that they beat the highest-scoring offense in the NFL on a day where Jacksonville only totaled 218 yards. The reason they were able to do that is because of a nearly perfect performance from both Allen and the rest of the Jaguars' defense.

Alright, let's get to the grades for every game from Week 9.

Jacksonville 9-6 over Buffalo

D- Bills This game was an offensive disaster for the Bills, who simply couldn't do anything right on that side of the ball on Sunday. Josh Allen looked like he time-traveled and let the 2018 version of himself play in Jacksonville. Allen was a turnover machine in 2018 and that version of the QB returned in a game where he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. The Bills only had one drive in the entire game that made it inside of Jacksonville's 20-yard line and that came on their first possession. After that, the highest-scoring offense in the NFL had no answers for the Jaguars' defense. This might go down as the most embarrassing loss by any team in 2021. A+ Jaguars Josh Allen might have been the star of the show for Jacksonville, but the Jags were able to win because they got a little bit of help from everyone. The Jags scored on two of their first three possessions and that was mostly because Trevor Lawrence started off pretty hot, going 8 of 11 for 67 yards on those two scoring drives. Carlos Hyde also gave the Jags an impressive performance as he rushed for 67 yards while filling in for an injured James Robinson. Of course, the Jags wouldn't have won this game without kicker Matthew Wright, who scored all of Jacksonville's points with field goals from 21, 39 and 55 yards.

Miami 17-9 over Houston

D Texans With Tyrod Taylor making his first start in seven weeks, it was expected that he might be a little rusty on Sunday, but the way he played, it looked like his arm was actually made of rust. The Texans QB had one of the most embarrassing outings of his career in a game where he threw three interceptions. Those picks led to 14 points for the Dolphins and in a defensive struggle, that was the difference. Despite Taylor's struggles, the Texans did make four trips into the red zone, but they came away with zero touchdowns. B- Dolphins The Dolphins' offense didn't do very much in this game, but that didn't matter, because their defense did enough to win it. The Dolphins had Taylor running for his life for the better part of four quarters. Not only did they pick him off three times, but they also sacked the Texans quarterback a total of five times with 2.5 of those coming from Emmanuel Ogbah. Although the offense was quiet for most of the day, the Dolphins did make several huge plays, including a spectacular one-handed catch from Mike Gesicki that went for 18 yards (you can see the play by clicking here). This win wasn't pretty, but when you're 1-7 going into a game, you can't really complain about what your wins look like.

Atlanta 27-25 over New Orleans

B+ Falcons If you've seen one Falcons collapse, you've seen them all, but one thing most Falcons fans haven't seen is a collapse that ends with a win. Despite blowing an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Falcons still managed to pull off the upset thanks to a 64-yard catch from Cordarrelle Patterson that set up Younghoe Koo's game-winning field goal as time expired. It was fitting that Patterson came up with the big play because he made plenty of them on a day where he caught six passes for 126 yards. Matt Ryan crossed the 300-yard mark for the third time in four weeks, throwing for 343 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, the Falcons limited the Saints to just three points through the first three quarters. This was the Falcons' first game since the Braves won the World Series and if we learned one thing here, it's that everything seems to be coming up Atlanta this year. B- Saints In this game, Trevor Siemian made his first start in more than two years and the problem for the Saints is that he looked like a quarterback who was making his first start in more than two years. During a disastrous first half, the Saints only crossed Atlanta's 45-yard line one time and they never came close to scoring. A big reason the Saints struggled early is because they simply couldn't convert on third down (3 of 10). Although the offense bounced back in the fourth quarter to give the Saints the lead, the defense went into meltdown mode by giving up a 64-yard pass to Patterson.

N.Y. Giants 23-16 over Las Vegas

C Raiders In an emotionally draining week for the Raiders, they came out and played like an emotionally drained team. Derek Carr made two big mistakes in the second half and both of them ended up being costly. The biggest one came when he threw a pick-six on the the Raiders' opening possession of the second half, which allowed the Giants to take a 17-13 lead. Carr also threw another pick in the fourth quarter that led to a field goal for the Giants. The Raiders also got an uncharacteristic mistake from kicker Daniel Carlson, who missed a 25-yard field goal in the second half, which was the shortest miss in his career and the shortest miss by any NFL kicker this year. B Giants Hopefully Giants coach Joe Judge gave the game ball to Xavier McKinney, because the New York safety almost single-handedly won this game for his team. Not only did McKinney come up with a 41-yard pick-six in the third quarter, but he added another key interception in the fourth quarter that set the Giants up with the ball at midfield. Offensively, the Giants game plan revolved around Devontae Booker, who carried the ball 21 times for 99 yards. This was a big win for a Giants team that's now only 1.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the NFC.

New England 24-6 over Carolina

B+ Patriots New England didn't play a perfect game by any means, but it was able to rise to the occasion when it needed to, particularly in the first half. When the Patriots turned the ball over twice (a fumble and interception by Mac Jones), the defense held Carolina to a field goal each time and the offense was able to respond with two 75-yard touchdown drives on its ensuing possessions. In the second half, the defense really started to put pressure on Sam Darnold and forced him into three interceptions over the final two quarters, including a pick-6 by J.C. Jackson. New England also shut out the Panthers over that stretch.

D Panthers Carolina was able to get the lead early and force a couple of first-half turnovers, but that was really all of the highlights it was bringing to the table in Week 9. Matt Rhule's team was shut out for the final two quarters and watched as Darnold committed three turnovers, which included a pick-6. Whenever your team has as many interceptions (3) as third-down conversions (3), that's hardly a recipe for success. Where Darnold particularly struggled was when he was flushed out of the pocket. At one point, he missed six of his passes outside of the pocket with two interceptions. Again, that's not exactly a winning formula as Carolina loses its fifth game in six weeks.



Denver 30-16 over Dallas

A Broncos Things felt like they'd get out of hand early, and they did, but not for Denver. After seeing the Cowboys easily make their way into the Broncos' backfield to pressure Teddy Bridgewater in the first quarter, credit the Denver coaching staff for making adjustments that Dallas couldn't adapt to. And the dominance didn't stop at the offense, because the Broncos' defense looked as if it had four Von Millers on its defensive front -- having its way with a Cowboys offensive line that lacked the presence of All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith. It wasn't a perfect game by the Broncos, but it was damn good, and it wasn't anything the Cowboys were ready for.

F Cowboys If there was a such thing as an "F-", the Cowboys would've earned it here. Offensively, the return of Dak Prescott meant nothing, because he had arguably the worst game of his career. Defensively, after a strong start, the Cowboys quickly devolved into Swiss cheese that allowed Bridgewater to take advantage of every hole he could find. Things were equally bad on special teams, because outside of the first return of the game by Tony Pollard going for more than 50 yards, the only notable item was a negative one -- when Malik Turner blocked a punt that was awarded to the Broncos because of a rare NFL rule. This game served as a reminder that even the mighty can be toppled.



Cleveland 41-16 over Cincinnati

A+ Browns Denzel Ward set the tone with his pick-six on the game's opening drive. The Browns' secondary made a slew of big plays following Ward's pick-six. With the Browns leading 14-7, Troy Hill's fourth-down breakup of a Joe Burrow pass set up Baker Mayfield's 60-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones on the very next play. AJ Green's recovery of John Johnson III's forced fumble on the Bengals' next drive set up Chase McLaughlin's 27-yard field goal. The unit kept a close eye on Bengals rookie sensation Ja'Marr Chase, who was held to 49 yards on six receptions. It was an extremely efficient day for Mayfield, who went 14 of 21 for 218 yards with touchdown passes to Peoples-Jones and tight end David Njoku. Nick Chubb ran through and around Cincinnati's defense to the tune of 137 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries. In this game, the Browns became the first team since 1967 to record record a pass TD, a rush TD and defensive TD that all went for 60 or more yards.

D Bengals Along with not forcing a turnovers, the Bengals coughed the ball up three times that led to 13 Cleveland points. Two of those turnovers were off the right arm of Burrow, who has thrown seven interceptions in the Bengals' last five games. The 20th-ranked third-down offense in the NFL entering the game, the Bengals were just 3 of 15 on third and fourth downs on Sunday. Cincinnati also endured two big drops by Chase, who had his least productive day as a pro. With Chase blanked all day, the Bengals received a solid afternoon from Tee Higgins, who led the team with 78 yards on six receptions. Cincinnati also received a strong effort by Joe Mixon, who tallied 110 total yards and two touchdowns. While they were tough on third down, the Bengals' defense wasn't nearly as good on first or second down. Poor tackling was also an issue, as several Cincinnati defenders bounced off of Chubb during his back-breaking, 70-yard touchdown run.



Baltimore 34-31 (OT) over Minnesota

C- Vikings This was a deflating loss for a Minnesota team that seems to have perfected the art of deflating losses. The Vikings were up 24-10 in the third quarter and it felt like they were up even more than that at times. You expect your team to win games like these. Dalvin Cook was good, Kirk Cousins was fine but the defense had too many lapses. This is a solid squad, but Sunday marked two bad losses in a row. Something needs to change for the Vikings.

B Ravens It wasn't a perfect outing for the Ravens, but they got the win and that's what matters. Lamar Jackson and Co. came out looking like they had a major bye week hangover, but they were able to rebound in the second half with three straight touchdown drives. There are still questions when it comes to the defense and then of course overall consistency, but a win is a win.



