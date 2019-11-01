NFL Week 9 historical matchups: 'The Drive,' 'The Fumble' and 'The Fog Bowl' among highlights

John Elway was regarded as very good quarterback entering the 1986 AFC Championship Game. When the game was over, Elway had officially arrived as the NFL's next great young quarterback.

Elway, who was part of the hallowed 1983 quarterback draft class that included fellow Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Jim Kelly, marched the visiting Denver Broncos 98 yards that included his game-tying touchdown pass to Mark Jackson to force overtime against the Cleveland Browns. In overtime, Elway helped set up Rich Karlis' game-winning field goal, as Denver would return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the "Orange Crush" Broncos reached the Big Game in January of 1978.

A year later, it was the Browns who were trying to come from behind late against the Broncos in the AFC title game. But with Cleveland just yards away from tying the score and likely forcing overtime, Earnest Byner, who amassed 187 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in the game, committed a crucial fumble that allowed the Broncos to escape with the victory. The Broncos would appear in three more Super Bowls during Elway's time in Denver, while Cleveland is still in search of their first Super Bowl appearance.

Byner, who returned to the Browns later in his career after winning a Super Bowl in Washington, said that the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2016 championship victory over Golden State has "brought a new sense of peace in my life."

The Browns and Broncos will meet again in Week 9, and there are also some other matchups this week that have interesting history. Let's take a look.

Speaking of Byner, his Super Bowl victory came at the expense of the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI. Buffalo was in the midst of a run that saw it lose four consecutive Super Bowls, and the Bills were clearly outmatched against the underdog Redskins, who entered the game having lost just two games during the 1991 season. Led by game MVP Mark Rypien, a dominant Redskins offensive line and a defense that picked off Bills quarterback Jim Kelly four times, Washington scored the game's first 24 points before cruising to a 37-24 victory.

While the game is remembered in D.C. as Washington's most recent Super Bowl title, Buffalo fans remember Super Bowl XXVI as the game that saw running back Thurman Thomas -- that year's league MVP -- misplace his helmet during the national anthem that forced him to sit out the game's first play. Thomas didn't do much after finding his helmet, rushing for just 13 yards on 10 carries.

Vikings at Chiefs

Three years after losing the first Super Bowl, the Chiefs won the final Super Bowl -- and game -- ever played between the AFL and NFL before the two leagues merged before the start of the 1970 season. Kansas City, a decided underdog against the NFL champion Vikings, forced five turners while holding Minnesota to just 239 yards in a 23-7 victory that evened the AFL's record against the NFL in Super Bowl competition.

While quarterback Len Dawson took home game MVP honors, Chiefs head coach Hank Stram made history by being "mic'd up" for the game. His colorful coaching style was brought to light in an NFL Films documentary of the Chiefs' first -- and only -- Super Bowl win.

Of course, the only playoff game between Mike Ditka and former Bears' assistant coach Buddy Ryan would be played in conditions that was made for defense. Ryan -- three years after serving as Ditka's defensive coordinator on the fabled '85 Bears championship team and his Eagles would lose to his former team in the divisional round of the 1988 playoffs that will forever be known as the "Fog Bowl." The Eagles, despite out-gaining the Bears by nearly 100 yards, would fall to Chicago at Soldier Field, 20-12. The difference in the game was Chicago's red zone defense that forced Philadelphia to settle for four Luis Zendejas field goals.

A year after being upset by the Chargers in the AFC Championship Game, the Steelers had to hang on to defeat quarterback Jim Harbaugh and the "cardiac" Colts in the 1995 AFC title game. After a 37-yard completion from Neil O'Donnell to Ernie Mills set up "Bam" Morris' go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Steelers barely survived Harbaugh's Hail Mary throw from Pittsburgh's 29-yard line on the game's final play. The ball landed in receiver Aaron Bailey's stomach before falling harmlessly to the turf, as the Steelers escaped with a 20-16 victory. Bill Cowher, who was in his fourth season as Pittsburgh's head coach, became the youngest head coach (38 years old) to lead his team to a Super Bowl.

While the 2007 season was thought to be the Cowboys' "return to glory," it was Eli Manning and the Giants who was actually on the road to immortality after upsetting Dallas in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Giants, who would ultimately shock the previously undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, held the Cowboys' high octane offense to just 17 points. New York, which took the lead on a Brandon Jacobs touchdown with 13:33 left, sealed the upset when R.W. McQuarters picked off Tony Romo's pass in the end zone with 16 seconds remaining.

While tying to beat their longtime division rival was already a motivating factor, the Giants received even more motivation heading into their eventual upset win.

The Giants would then upset Brett Favre and the Packers in the NFC title game before pulling off one of the greatest upsets in the history of professional sports. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are still in search of their first Super Bowl victory since defeating the Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.