NFL Week 9: How to watch, live stream the Bengals and Jaguars on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers.

Bengals and Jaguars on CBS All Access

AJ McCarron will be with the Bengals in an awkward situation after a deal to send him to the Browns failed, but the Bengals now have bigger fish to fry as they move forward. The 3-4 Bengals are coming off of a gritty win against the Colts, and are trying to catch up to the Ravens in the AFC North. If they win and the Ravens lose, then they'll be a half game above the Ravens (who have not had their bye week yet). Andy Dalton found life last week against the Colts after a poor performance against the Steelers, so he'll try to carry that momentum into Jacksonville.

The Jaguars, coming off of a bye, find themselves at 4-3, tied with the Titans for first in the AFC South (technically they lose the tie-breaker due to the Titans beating them earlier in the year). In the South, every game counts as we approach the back half of the season. Blake Bortles will try to improve going forward, while the running back stable of Leonard Fournette, TJ Yeldon and Chris Ivory will try to grind down the Bengals defense. Up front, the Jaguars just added Marcell Dareus from the Bills, because pressure was their weak point. Dareus makes an already terrifying line even scarier, as the Jaguars continue their push.

Bengals vs. Jaguars start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5



Sunday, Nov. 5 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: EverBank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida



EverBank Field -- Jacksonville, Florida Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

