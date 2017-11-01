NFL Week 9: How to watch, live stream the Ravens and Titans on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers.

Ravens and Titans on CBS All Access

The Ravens are somehow still at .500, and they'll try to hop back above that record on Sunday against the 4-3 Titans. The Titans are fighting for supremacy in the AFC South, as the Jaguars will be coming off of a bye week looking to continue their streak. In spite of some truly terrible offensive play from Joe Flacco and his cast, the Ravens will try to keep pace in the top-heavy AFC. They were able to dominate the ailing Dolphins, but they face a stiffer test against the talented Titans.

The Titans have been slumping on offense, but they're hoping that Corey Davis can help give Marcus Mariota some help. The Titans were taken to overtime by the Browns where they ultimately ended up winning 12-9 in one of the world's ugliest slugfests. It's two straight wins for the Titans, but when those two wins come against the Colts and Browns it's hard to not take them with a grain of salt. Beating the Ravens would be a big step in the right direction for the Titans, as they try to create their own pace in the AFC South.

Ravens vs. Titans start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5



Sunday, Nov. 5 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee



Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.