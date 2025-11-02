Skip to Main Content
NFL Week 9 inactives, injury tracker: All the latest player news as kickoffs approach

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 9

Injuries are an inescapable part of the NFL season. While it'd be nice to see each club firing on all cylinders each week, that's simply not the case, and the depth of their respective rosters will be tested whenever a notable figure is sidelined. 

In Week 9, there are several stars who have already been put on the shelf, which includes Bears running back D'Andre Swift, Broncos corner Pat Surtain II, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, along with Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin. Meanwhile, we're monitoring the statuses of other notable figures who are questionable for Sunday's action. 

On a more positive note, there are some previously injured players who are set to make their return in Week 9. After being sidelined since Week 2, Minnesota will bring back quarterback J.J. McCarthy, while the Los Angeles Rams will welcome back star wideout Puka Nacua. 

But what about the rest of the questionable players who still have their statuses in doubt? Below, we'll highlight all of the inactive reports as they come in and not who's in and who's out for Week 9.

Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.

Isaiah Pacheco expected back after Chiefs bye week

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson that Isaiah Pacheco avoided a serious injury. While he's ruled out for Week 9, he should be back after the team's bye week. 

 
Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp unlikely to play vs. Commanders

The Seattle Seahawks may not have wideout Cooper Kupp when they face the Commanders in Week 9. ESPN reports that Kupp, who is officially listed as questionable with a heel and hamstring injury, is unlikely to play. 

 
Texans TE Dalton Schultz expected to play

The Houston tight end was listed as questionable with knee and shoulder injuries, but is expected to play in Week 9, per NFL Media. 

 
Saints' Alvin Kamara, Rashid Shaheed expected to play

The New Orleans Saints will have both of their key offensive weapons on Sunday. Kamara (ankle) and Shaheed (hip) were both listed as questionable, but NFL Media reports they are expected to play. 
