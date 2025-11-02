Injuries are an inescapable part of the NFL season. While it'd be nice to see each club firing on all cylinders each week, that's simply not the case, and the depth of their respective rosters will be tested whenever a notable figure is sidelined.

In Week 9, there are several stars who have already been put on the shelf, which includes Bears running back D'Andre Swift, Broncos corner Pat Surtain II, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, along with Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin. Meanwhile, we're monitoring the statuses of other notable figures who are questionable for Sunday's action.

On a more positive note, there are some previously injured players who are set to make their return in Week 9. After being sidelined since Week 2, Minnesota will bring back quarterback J.J. McCarthy, while the Los Angeles Rams will welcome back star wideout Puka Nacua.

But what about the rest of the questionable players who still have their statuses in doubt? Below, we'll highlight all of the inactive reports as they come in and not who's in and who's out for Week 9.

Keep it locked here for the latest injury updates for Sunday's games.