NFL Week 9 inactives, injury tracker: Latest news, updates on availability of key players

Week 9 in the NFL brings to an end the first half of the season, and as the campaign hits this major milestone, the demands of a lengthy year become all the more apparent on teams' injury reports.

Among the players ruled out in advance of game time are two offensive stars from the NFC West. The San Francisco 49ers expected Mike Evans to return on this side of the bye week after he battled Achilles tendinitis leading up to and during their last game, but his situation has not improved, and he will miss Sunday's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Also, the Seattle Seahawks will be without left guard Quenton Nelson just one week after they traded for him. The perennial All-Pro lineman requires surgery to clean cartilage in his knee and could miss multiple games despite avoiding injured reserve.

Additional standouts poised to watch Week 9 from the sidelines include New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Carolina Panthers edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, Houston Texans running back David Montgomery and New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown.

This week does, however, bring the return of multiple big-name players from extended absences. The most notable of which is Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Myles Garrett. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year recovered from knee surgery and will now play alongside Aaron Donald for the first time this season.

Below are the inactives for all 26 teams in action on the Sunday of Week 9 plus live updates on all the notable injuries from the day's matchups.