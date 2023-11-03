Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season is already underway, and many more matchups are on tap for the weekend. But not every team is healthy as we approach the halfway mark of the schedule, with several big names on track to be sidelined -- or return from the sidelines -- on Sunday. Below, you'll find a complete rundown of all the official injury reports.

Dolphins at Chiefs

Dolphins: OG Robert Hunt (hamstring), S Brandon Jones (concussion) OUT; WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), WR River Cracraft (shoulder), TE Durham Smythe (ankle), OT Terron Armstead (knee), C Connor Williams (groin), CB Xavien Howard (groin), CB Justin Bethel (foot), CB Nik Needham (Achilles) QUESTIONABLE

Miami has a long list of banged-up players, including most notably three different starting O-linemen. But the good news is RB Raheem Mostert and CB Jalen Ramsey don't have any injury designation and should be fully available. With Edwards-Helaire out for K.C., Isiah Pacheco will be backed up by Jerick McKinnon, who overcame a groin injury to come off the report.

Vikings at Falcons

Vikings: TBA

Newly acquired from the Cardinals, QB Joshua Dobbs will be active as the No. 2 behind rookie Jaren Hall for the Vikings, with Kirk Cousins now on IR due to a torn Achilles.

Seahawks at Ravens

Seahawks: TBA

Cardinals at Browns

Cardinals: TBA

Lots of QB drama in this one. The big news is that Deshaun Watson is slated to return after missing three of the Browns' last four games with a lingering shoulder issue. The last time Watson took the field, he didn't last long, as coach Kevin Stefanski kept him sidelined to avoid aggravation of the injury. P.J. Walker will be standing by as the usual relief. Arizona, meanwhile, hasn't committed to starting former Pro Bowler Kyler Murray or rookie Clayton Tune, with the former returning from ACL rehab.

Rams at Packers

Rams: QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) QUESTIONABLE

Stafford did not return to L.A.'s Week 8 loss to the Cowboys after exiting. If he can't go, veteran No. 2 Brett Rypien will take over under center for Sean McVay.

Buccaneers at Texans

Buccaneers: OG Matt Feiler (knee), DE Logan Hall (groin) OUT; DT Vita Vea (groin), DB Christian Izien (illness), S Kaevon Merriweather (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

The Bucs could turn to former Rams veteran Greg Gaines on the defensive interior if Vea is unable to suit up. Backup Aaron Stinnie is slated to take over on the other side of the trenches with Feiler sidelined.

Commanders at Patriots

Commanders: TBA

Bears at Saints

Bears: OG Nate Davis (ankle), LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee), S Jaquan Brisker (concussion), DB Terell Smith (illness) OUT; QB Justin Fields (thumb) DOUBTFUL; OT Braxton Jones (neck) QUESTIONABLE

Fields returned to the practice field on Friday, meaning he's potentially in play to suit up in Week 10 against the Panthers. In the meantime, rookie Tyson Bagent will remain QB1 in Chicago, albeit without a healthy defense on his side.

Colts at Panthers

Colts: OT Braden Smith (hip, wrist), CB JuJu Brents (quadriceps) OUT; WR Josh Downs (knee), OT Blake Freeland (back), LB Zaire Franklin (knee), S Rodney Thomas II (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Indy will be undermanned looking to prevent the Panthers from winning a second straight, with Alec Pierce and potentially Isaiah McKenzie in line for more opportunities out wide amid Downs' absence. The Colts are also still missing defensive tackle Grover Stewart due to a suspension.

Giants at Raiders

Giants: QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs), TE Darren Waller (hamstring) OUT; RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring), OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), OT Evan Neal (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

New York will have QB Daniel Jones (neck) and RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) at full speed, just in time after Taylor went down while filling in under center. But the Giants' O-line remains a major concern with both tackles iffy to suit up.

Cowboys at Eagles

Cowboys: TBA

Bills at Bengals

Bills: LB A.J. Klein (back), LB Baylon Spector (hamstring) OUT

Buffalo was already shorthanded at linebacker with Matt Milano on IR, and now Klein is set to be replaced by rookie Dorian Williams, though ex-Packers CB Rasul Douglas will be joining the defense after arriving at the trade deadline. If Mixon can't go for the Bengals, Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans will likely share touches in the backfield. On the bright side for Cincy, star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is good to go despite a foot injury.

Chargers at Jets

Chargers: TBA

This is the "Monday Night Football" matchup, so injury reports will be announced at a later date.