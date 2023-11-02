Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season is here as the action kicks off on 'Thursday Night Football' with the Titans hosting the Steelers. After that, we've got a jam-packed slate on deck for Sunday, which includes an international showdown between the Chiefs and Dolphins along with a few other heavy-hitter head-to-head matchups.

As is the case every week, injuries will be a significant storyline to follow, which is why we've collected each injury report from every team across the league and rolled out all of the major nuggets for you here. Below, you can find all of the initial injury reports from Wednesday's set of practice along with the final injury report leading into Thursday night's Week 9 opener in Pittsburgh.

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Will Levis will get the start for Tennessee with Ryan Tannehill still sidelined due to his ankle injury. The rookie quarterback will have his star receiver in DeAndre Hopkins on Thursday night after he was unable to practice on Wednesday due to a toe injury.

Fitzpatrick had already been ruled out during the week due to a hamstring injury that forced him out of Week 8. With him sidelined, Miles Killebrew -- who stepped up last week when he departed -- could see additional reps. As for Levi Wallace, he did practice on a limited basis, and will play. Another banged-up Steeler who will be suiting up is starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has no injury designation for Week 9 after leaving last week with a rib injury. He practiced fully on Wednesday and said, "I'm playing, for sure." The Steelers also activated defensive tackle Cam Heyward off of injured reserve as well.

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs (in Germany)

Miami held out offensive lineman Rob Hunt (hamstring), safety Brandon Jones (concussion), running back Raheem Mostert (ankle), and tight end Durham Smythe (ankle) from the opening practice of the week. They also listed six players as limited: tackle Terron Armstead (knee), wideout River Cracraft (shoulder), corner Xavien Howard (groin), corner Nik Needham (Achilles), corner Jalen Ramsey (knee), and center Connor Williams (groin).

The Chiefs are largely healthy to begin the week, listing linebacker Willie Gay (lower back) and running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) as the only players missing from practice. Punter Tommy Townsend (hand) was limited.

Of course, the big injury news surrounding the Vikings is Kirk Cousins undergoing season-ending surgery on his torn Achilles. However, at practice, the team was without defensive end Dean Lowry due to a groin injury. Linebacker Brian Asamoah II (ankle), corner Akayleb Evans (neck), receiver K.J. Osborn (chest), and receiver Brandon Powell (shoulder) were all limited.

The Falcons, who announced that Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback this week, were without receiver Drake London (groin) and safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) on Wednesday. Head coach Arthur Smith also didn't have defensive linemen David Onyemata and Calais Campbell at practice, but they were merely given a rest day.

Kyler Murray (knee) was once again a full participant at practice for Arizona. The club was without offensive lineman Trystan Colon (calf), running back Emari Demercado (toe), and receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder). Linebacker Krys Barnes (hamstring), receiver Greg Dortch (ankle), and defensive lineman Kevin Strong (shoulder) were all limited.

The Browns saw the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) to practice on a limited basis Wednesday. Along with Watson, running back Jerome Ford (ankle), cornerback Mike Ford Jr (glute), linebacker Sione Takitaki (hamstring), and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (shoulder) were limited. The club held out receiver David Bell (knee), tackle Dawand Jones (shoulder), tight end David Njoku (ankle), tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (foot, ankle), and defensive end Alex Wright (knee) due to injury while giving various other veterans rest days.

Matthew Stafford was held out of Wednesday's practice as the quarterback is dealing with a UCL sprain in his right thumb. While it doesn't appear likely that he will play in Week 9, he has not yet been ruled out. Meanwhile, right tackle Rob Havenstein (calf) and linebacker Ernest Jones (knee) also did not practice for Los Angeles. Defensive tackle Larrell Murchison, corner Cobie Durant, receiver Puka Nacua, receiver Austin Trammell, receiver Ben Skowronek and punter Ethan Evans were all limited.

The Packers had five players listed as limited participants on Wednesay: Cornerback Jaire Alexander (back), running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (foot), and tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle).

Washington held out receiver Curtis Samuel (toe) and cornerback Ricky Stromberg (knee) out of practice due to injury, while giving defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and cornerback Kendall Fuller rest days. Safety Percy Butler (calf) and tight end Logan Thomas (heel) were limited.

The Patriots were without offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle, knee), receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), offensive lineman Calvin Anderson (illness), and tight end Pharoah Brown (back) during the first practice of the week. Meanwhile, seven players were listed as limited participants: defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring), cornerback Myles Bryant (chest), cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee), offensive lineman Vederian Lowe (ankle), linebacker Josh Uche (ankle, toe), and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder).

The Bears held a walk-through practice on Wednesday, so their initial injury report is an estimation. That said, the team did list defensive back Jaquan Brisker (concussion), offensive lineman Nate Davis (ankle), defensive back Terell Smith (illness), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee), and quarterback Justin Fields (right thumb) as non-participants. offensive lineman Braxton Jones (neck) was limited.

New Orleans was without receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (illness) and linebacker Ty Summers (concussion, hamstring) during Wednesday's practice. They also limited receiver Michael Thomas (illness, rest), guard Andrus Peat (ankle), quarterback Taysom Hill (hip), tight end Jimmy Graham (rest), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest), guard James Hurst (ankle), and linebacker Demario Davis (knee).

Seattle held out wide receiver Tyler Locket (hamstring) from Wednesday's practice and gave safety Jamal Adams a rest day. Guard Phil Haynes (calf), guard Anthony Bradford (ankle), linebacker Boye Mafe (shoulder), and safety Jerrick Reed (shoulder) were limited.

The Ravens saw the return of safety Marcus Williams at practice on Wednesday, marking the first time he's been on the field since going down with a hamstring injury in London in Week 6. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., running back Gus Edwards, offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin were not spotted at practice, but head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that there were no major injuries to come out of Week 8 against Arizona.

The Bucs held out guard Matt Feiler (knee) and defensive lineman Logan Hall (groin) from the opening practice of the week while limiting tight end Ko Keift (ankle), safety Kaevon Merriweather (ankle), and tackle Tristian Wirfs (quad). Quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee) was a full participant.

The Texans were without receiver Robert Woods (foot), tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee), running back Dameon Pierce (ankle), tight end Brevin Jordan (foot), and corner Ka'dar Hollman (ankle) to begin the week of practice. The club also listed tackle George Fant (foot, shoulder), tackle Tytus Howard (knee), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (knee), and Jimmie Ward (not injury-related) as limited.

The Colts held a walk-through practice, so their opening injury report is an estimation. With that in mind, the team did list corner JuJu Brents (quad), linebacker Zaire Franklin (knee), defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (shoulder, toe), and right tackle Braden Smith (hip, wrist) as non-participants.

Carolina is a bit banged up entering Week 9 with eight players listed as DNPs: receiver DJ Chark (elbow), linebacker Claudin Cherelus (knee), cornerback Troy Hill (illness), outside linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring), tight end Hayden Hurst (illness), offensive tackle Taylor Moton (knee), and receiver Laviska Shanault Jr. (ankle. The club was also without receiver Adams Thielen, but he was given a rest day. Linebacker Brian Burns (elbow), guard Austin Corbett (knee), linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip), linebacker Chandler Wooten (hamstring), and running back Raheem Blackshear (groin) were limited.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor (ribs) did not practice for the Giants nor did tight end Darren Waller (hamstring). Waller told reporters on Wednesday that he could miss multiple weeks due to his hamstring injury, so his prospects of playing in Week 9 appear slim. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), kicker Graham Gano (left knee), tackle Evan Neal (ankle), receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (back), and tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) were limited.

In the aftermath of firing head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler, the Raiders did not practice on Wednesday. If they did, the team estimates that it would have held out linebacker Divine Deablo (ankle), fullback Jakob Johnson (concussion), linebacker Luke Masterson (concussion), tackle Thayer Munford (neck), and linebacker Robert Spillane (hand).

Receiver Michael Gallup (illness), tackle Tyron Smith (neck), and safety Jayron Kearse (toe) did not practice with the Cowboys on Wednesday. Tackle Chuma Edoga (ankle) was the only player listed as limited with an injury while the team did give several veterans a rest day.

Philadelphia conducted a walk-through to begin the week, so the initial report is an estimation of what participation would have been like if they went full-speed. With that in mind, the Eagles listed tight end Grant Calcaterra (concussion), corner Bradley Roby (shoulder), and running back Boston Scott (personal) as non-participants. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis (hamstring), interior offensive lineman Cam Jurgens (foot), guard Sua Opeta (hip), tight end Jack Stoll (ankle), and defensive tackle Milton Williams (shoulder) were limited.

In comedic fashion, the Bills listed cornerback Rasul Douglas -- who they acquired at the deadline in a trade with the Packers -- as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday with a "Just got here" designation. While Douglas may have missed practice because he simply just arrived in Buffalo, the team did list quarterback Josh Allen (right shoulder), corner Kaiir Elam (ankle), safety Damar Hamlin (illness), and linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring) as non-participants due to injury. Tight end Quintin Morris (ankle) was limited.

Cincinnati held out pass rusher Trey Hendrickson (foot) from the first practice of the week along with safety Tycen Anderson (knee) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (shoulder). Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (groin), linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), and running back Joe Mixon (chest) were limited.

