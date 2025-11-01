Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season will see the return of a number of key players this week.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (foot) is in play to return this week for the Cardinals at the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football." We know for sure Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle), Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (ankle) and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (ankle) will return in Week 9 for their respective teams after not having a game status designation.

Here you can find the final injury reports for all of the teams playing Sunday, as well as initial reports for Arizona and Dallas ahead of "Monday Night Football."

Team Player Position Injury Status Panthers Cade Mays C Ankle/Knee Out

Princely Umanmielen LB Ankle Out

Andy Dalton QB Right thumb Questionable

Damien Lewis G Oblique Questionable

Taylor Moton OT Knee Questionable

Nick Scott S Groin Questionable

Trevin Wallace LB Shoulder Questionable

Chandler Zavala G Knee Questionable Packers Lukas Van Ness DL Foot Out

Dontayvion Wicks WR Calf Out

Nick Niemann LB Pectoral Out

Quay Walker LB Calf Questionable

Brandon McManus K Right quad Questionable

After missing Week 8 against the Bills with an ankle injury, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young practiced fully every day this week, so he will return to the starting lineup as he enters Week 9 without a game status. It's a huge deal he's making his return to action with veteran backup Andy Dalton being listed as questionable with a right thumb injury. Young's offensive line is a different story: center Cade Mays (knee, ankle) is out while right tackle Taylor Moton (knee) is questionable.

Green Bay will be without linebacker Nick Niemann (pectoral), defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot) and wideout Dontayvion Wicks (calf). Kicker Brandon McManus (right quad) is listed as questionable after going 2-for-4 on field goals in his first action since Week 4 in Week 8 at the Steelers on "Sunday Night Football." Backup kicker Lucas Havrisik is a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals, including a franchise record 61-yarder in a Week 7 win at the Cardinals. Linebacker Quay Walker (calf) is questionable after being limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Team Player Position Injury Status Bears D'Andre Swift RB Groin Out

Luther Burden III WR Concussion Out

Roschon Johnson RB Back Out

Dominique Robinson DL Ankle Out

Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Knee Questionable Bengals Trey Hendrickson DE Hip Doubtful

Logan Wilson LB Calf Doubtful

Marco Wilson CB Hamstring Doubtful

Oren Burks LB Groin Questionable

Joe Flacco QB Shoulder Questionable

Chicago will be without four players, including multiple high-profile skill-position weapons. Wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion) and running backs D'Andre Swift (groin) and Roschon Johnson (back) were all ruled out after not practicing this week. The same goes for defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (ankle). Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (knee) is questionable.

The Bengals listed quarterback Joe Flacco (right shoulder) as questionable after he practiced only once this week, logging a limited session Thursday. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (hip), linebacker Logan Wilson (calf) and cornerback Marco Wilson (hamstring) are all doubtful after not practicing this week.

Team Player Position Injury Status Broncos Pat Surtain II CB Pectoral Out

Marvin Mims Jr. WR Concussion Out

P.J. Locke S Neck Out

Nate Adkins TE Knee Out Texans Alijah Huzzie CB Knee Out

Denico Autry DE Knee Questionable

Dylan Horton DE Knee Questionable

Jakob Johnson FB Hamstring Questionable

Dalton Schultz TE Knee/Shoulder Questionable

Cornerback Pat Surtain II (pectoral) was a non-participant in practice and is expected to be out multiple weeks. Tight end Nate Adkins (knee) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (concussion) also did not practice and are ruled out. Safety P.J. Locke (neck) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, but his lack of participation on Friday led to him being ruled out as well for Week 9.For Houston, cornerback Alijah Huzzie (knee) is out. Tight end Dalton Schultz (knee/shoulder), defensive end Dylan Horton (knee) and defensive end Denico Autry (knee) are all questionable, as is fullback Jakob Johnson (hamstring).

Team Player Position Injury Status Colts Samson Ebukam DE Knee Questionable

Anthony Gould WR Knee Questionable

Jaylon Jones CB Hamstring Questionable

Grover Stewart DT Foot Questionable

Tyquan Lewis DE Groin Questionable Steelers Jabrill Peppers S Quadriceps Out

Cory Trice Jr. CB Hamstring/Knee Out

Scotty Miller WR Finger Out

Chuck Clark S Illness Questionable

Will Howard QB Right hand Questionable

Cole Holcomb LB Illness Questionable

The Steelers held out wide receiver Scotty Miller (finger), safety Jabrill Peppers (quadriceps) and cornerback Cory Trice (hamstring/knee) on Sunday.

Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam (knee) will miss his second straight game after not practicing this week. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart (foot) is questionable for Sunday after practicing for the first time this week on Friday as a full participant.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (-8.5)

Team Player Position Injury Status Vikings C.J. Ham FB — Out

Jeff Okudah CB Concussion Out

Josh Oliver TE Foot Out

Christian Darrisaw OT Knee Questionable

Andrew Van Ginkel OLB Neck Questionable Lions Kerby Joseph S Knee Out

Craig Reynolds RB Hamstring Out

Malcolm Rodriguez LB Knee Out

Taylor Decker OT Shoulder/Rest Questionable

Avonte Maddox CB Hamstring Questionable

Sione Vaki RB Groin Questionable

Daniel Thomas S Forearm Questionable

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle) practiced fully all week and does not have a game designation, so he will start for the Vikings in Week 9. Minnesota ruled out fullback C.J. Ham (hand), cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion) and tight end Josh Oliver (foot) after none of them practiced this week. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) is questionable after being limited Friday, and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) is also questionable as he attempts to return after missing the last five games.

The Lions will be without safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and running back Craig Reynolds (hamstring) after both sat out practice all week. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (knee) was also ruled out after being limited each day. Left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder/rest) is questionable after sitting out Friday following a full practice Thursday. Cornerback Avonte Maddox (hamstring), running back Sione Vaki (ankle) and safety Daniel Thomas (forearm) are also questionable after being limited all week.

Team Player Position Injury Status 49ers Ricky Pearsall WR Knee Out

Bryce Huff DE Hamstring Out

Yetur Gross-Matos DE Knee/Hamstring Out

Jake Brendel C Hamstring Out

Ben Bartch OT Ankle Questionable

Spencer Burford OT Knee Questionable

Jordan Elliott DT Ankle Questionable

Sam Okuayinonu DT Ankle Questionable

Brock Purdy QB Toe Questionable

Dee Winters LB Knee Questionable Giants Cor'Dale Flott CB Concussion Out

Chauncey Golston DL Neck Out

Art Green CB Hamstring Out

Daniel Bellinger TE Neck Doubtful

Jermaine Eluemunor OL Pectoral Doubtful

Javon Holland S Knee Questionable

Rico Payton CB Groin Questionable

The 49ers will start Mac Jones at quarterback this week against the Giants with Brock Purdy (toe) still questionable as he works his way back from turf toe. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee), edge rushers Bryce Huff and Yetur Gross-Matos, and center Jake Brendel are all out this week. Linebacker Dee Winters (knee) is questionable after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday.

Cornerbacks Paulson Adebo (knee), Cordale Flott (concussion) and Art Green, as well as defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), were all ruled out after all not practicing this week. Tight end Daniel Bellinger (neck) and offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (pec) are both listed as doubtful after not practicing all week. Safety Jevon Holland (knee) is questionable after being limited all week, and CB Rico Payton (groin) is questionable after fully practicing all week.

Team Player Position Injury Status Falcons Storm Norton OL Foot Out

Billy Bowman Jr. DB Hamstring Out

Casey Washington WR Back Out

Zach Harrison DL Knee Out

Jessie Bates III S Knee Questionable

Jalon Walker DE Groin Questionable

Leonard Floyd DE Hamstring Questionable Patriots Rhamondre Stevenson RB Toe Out

Edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring), safety Jessie Bates III (knee) and edge rusher Jalon Walker (groin) are all questionable after being limited in practice on Friday. Wide receiver Casey Washington (back), defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee), corner Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) and offensive lineman Storm Norton were all ruled out.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) is the only Patriot with a game status in Week 9. He's been ruled out after not practicing all week.

Team Player Position Injury Status Chargers Hassan Haskins RB Hamstring Out

Tony Jefferson S Hamstring Out

Tarheeb Still CB Knee Out

Mekhi Becton G Knee Questionable

Will Dissly TE Illness Questionable

Josh Harris LS Chest Questionable

Deane Leonard DB Knee Questionable Titans Arden Key LB Quadriceps Out

Calvin Ridley WR Hamstring Out

Jeffery Simmons DT Hamstring Out

Xavier Woods S Hamstring Out

Bryce Oliver WR Knee Questionable

Running back Hassan Haskins (hamstring), safety Tony Jefferson (hamstring) and cornerback Tarheeb Still (knee) were all ruled out after not practicing this week. Guard Mekhi Becton (knee), tight end Will Dissly (illness), long snapper Josh Harris (chest) and defensive back Deane Leonard (knee) are all listed as questionable.

Titans outside linebacker Arden Key (quad), receiver Calvin Ridley (hamstring), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (hamstring) and safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) were all ruled out after all not practicing this week. Wide receiver Bryce Oliver (knee) is questionable after being limited in practice all week.

Team Player Position Injury Status Saints Alvin Kamara RB Ankle Questionable

Rashid Shaheed WR Hip Questionable

Alontae Taylor CB Shoulder Questionable Rams Darious Williams CB Shoulder Doubtful

The Saints listed three players as questionable after being limited all week: running back Alvin Kamara (ankle), receiver Rashid Shaheed (hip), and corner Alontae Taylor (shoulder).

Los Angeles listed just one player with corner Darious Williams (shoulder).

Team Player Position Injury Status Jaguars Travis Hunter WR/DB Knee Out

Tim Patrick WR Groin Out

Eric Murray S Neck Out

Devin Lloyd LB Calf Questionable Raiders Aidan O'Connell QB Right wrist Out

Lonnie Johnson S Fibula Out

The Jaguars ruled out wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter (knee) after he suffered a non-contact injury at practice on Thursday. Jacksonville also ruled out wide receiver Tim Patrick (groin), safety Eric Murray (neck) and tight end Quintin Morris (groin). Linebacker Devin Lloyd, who leads the NFL with four interceptions, is questionable to return in Week 9 after being out since Week 7 with a calf issue. Lloyd practiced as a limited participant all week.

Las Vegas only listed two players with game statuses, ruling out backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell (right wrist) and safety Lonnie Johnson (fibula).

Team Player Position Injury Status Chiefs Josh Simmons OT Personal Out

Isiah Pacheco RB Knee Out

Trey Smith G Back Questionable

Jaylon Moore OL Illness Questionable Bills DaQuan Jones DT Calf Out

Josh Palmer WR Knee/Ankle Out

Shaq Thompson OLB Hamstring Questionable

Taron Johnson CB Groin Questionable

Kansas City will not have offensive tackle Josh Simmons (personal) and running back Isiah Pacheco (knee) after neither practiced all week. Guard Trey Smith (back) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, but he was upgraded to fully practicing on Friday, which is why he is questionable. Offensive lineman Jaylon Moore (illness) popped up on the injury report on Friday after he didn't practice because of an illness.

The Bills held out receiver Josh Palmer (knee, ankle) and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) from practice all week, so they are ruled out. Outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring) was also ruled out after not practicing on Thursday and Friday. Cornerback Taron Johnson (groin) was a Friday addition to the injury report after practicing in a limited fashion on Friday.

Team Player Position Injury Status Seahawks Jake Bobo WR Achilles Out

Christian Haynes G Pectoral Out

Julian Love S Hamstring Out

Eric Saubert TE Calf Out

Dareke Young WR Quadriceps Out

Cooper Kupp WR Heel/Hamstring Questionable

Jarran Reed DT Wrist Questionable Commanders Terry McLaurin WR Quad Out

Colson Yankoff TE Hamstring Out

John Bates TE Ankle Questionable

Jer'Zhan Newton DT Ankle Questionable

Laremy Tunsil LT Hamstring Questionable

Seattle listed Julian Love (hamstring), tight end Eric Saubert (calf) and receiver Dareke Young (quad) as out for Week 9 after not practicing all week. Guard Christian Hayes (pectoral) was not activated off of injured reserve despite being a full practice participant all week, and wide receiver Jake Bobo (Achilles) was ruled out after not practicing on Friday. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp (heel/hamstring) is now questionable after not practicing on Friday, and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (wrist) is questionable after practicing on Friday for the first time this week.

Coach Dan Quinn told reporters that wide receiver Terry McLaurin will be out this week due to a quad injury. Naturally, McLaurin did not practice. Defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (ankle), tight end John Bates (ankle) and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (hamstring) are all listed as questionable after being limited in practice on Friday.

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (-3) (Monday)

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (foot) was a limited practice participant for the second day in a row on Friday, as was first-round rookie defensive tackle Walter Nolen. Murray could make his return to action after missing the last two games with a foot sprain.

The Cowboys were without safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder) for the second day in a row during Friday's walkthrough. The team is holding out hope he could return to the lineup in Week 9.