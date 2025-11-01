NFL Week 9 injury report: Kyler Murray's status, J.J. McCarthy back, Brock Purdy uncertain, Puka Nacua ready?
Here's a look at the final injury reports from around the league
Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season will see the return of a number of key players this week.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (foot) is in play to return this week for the Cardinals at the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football." We know for sure Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle), Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (ankle) and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (ankle) will return in Week 9 for their respective teams after not having a game status designation.
Here you can find the final injury reports for all of the teams playing Sunday, as well as initial reports for Arizona and Dallas ahead of "Monday Night Football."
Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers (-13)
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|Panthers
|Cade Mays
|C
|Ankle/Knee
|Out
|Princely Umanmielen
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Andy Dalton
|QB
|Right thumb
|Questionable
|Damien Lewis
|G
|Oblique
|Questionable
|Taylor Moton
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Nick Scott
|S
|Groin
|Questionable
|Trevin Wallace
|LB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Chandler Zavala
|G
|Knee
|Questionable
|Packers
|Lukas Van Ness
|DL
|Foot
|Out
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Calf
|Out
|Nick Niemann
|LB
|Pectoral
|Out
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Calf
|Questionable
|Brandon McManus
|K
|Right quad
|Questionable
After missing Week 8 against the Bills with an ankle injury, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young practiced fully every day this week, so he will return to the starting lineup as he enters Week 9 without a game status. It's a huge deal he's making his return to action with veteran backup Andy Dalton being listed as questionable with a right thumb injury. Young's offensive line is a different story: center Cade Mays (knee, ankle) is out while right tackle Taylor Moton (knee) is questionable.
Green Bay will be without linebacker Nick Niemann (pectoral), defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot) and wideout Dontayvion Wicks (calf). Kicker Brandon McManus (right quad) is listed as questionable after going 2-for-4 on field goals in his first action since Week 4 in Week 8 at the Steelers on "Sunday Night Football." Backup kicker Lucas Havrisik is a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals, including a franchise record 61-yarder in a Week 7 win at the Cardinals. Linebacker Quay Walker (calf) is questionable after being limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.
Chicago Bears (-2.5) at Cincinnati Bengals
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|Bears
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|Groin
|Out
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|Back
|Out
|Dominique Robinson
|DL
|Ankle
|Out
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Bengals
|Trey Hendrickson
|DE
|Hip
|Doubtful
|Logan Wilson
|LB
|Calf
|Doubtful
|Marco Wilson
|CB
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Oren Burks
|LB
|Groin
|Questionable
|Joe Flacco
|QB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Chicago will be without four players, including multiple high-profile skill-position weapons. Wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion) and running backs D'Andre Swift (groin) and Roschon Johnson (back) were all ruled out after not practicing this week. The same goes for defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (ankle). Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (knee) is questionable.
The Bengals listed quarterback Joe Flacco (right shoulder) as questionable after he practiced only once this week, logging a limited session Thursday. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (hip), linebacker Logan Wilson (calf) and cornerback Marco Wilson (hamstring) are all doubtful after not practicing this week.
Denver Broncos at Houston Texans (-1.5)
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|Broncos
|Pat Surtain II
|CB
|Pectoral
|Out
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|P.J. Locke
|S
|Neck
|Out
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|Knee
|Out
|Texans
|Alijah Huzzie
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Denico Autry
|DE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Dylan Horton
|DE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jakob Johnson
|FB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|Knee/Shoulder
|Questionable
Cornerback Pat Surtain II (pectoral) was a non-participant in practice and is expected to be out multiple weeks. Tight end Nate Adkins (knee) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (concussion) also did not practice and are ruled out. Safety P.J. Locke (neck) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, but his lack of participation on Friday led to him being ruled out as well for Week 9.For Houston, cornerback Alijah Huzzie (knee) is out. Tight end Dalton Schultz (knee/shoulder), defensive end Dylan Horton (knee) and defensive end Denico Autry (knee) are all questionable, as is fullback Jakob Johnson (hamstring).
Indianapolis Colts (-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|Colts
|Samson Ebukam
|DE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jaylon Jones
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Grover Stewart
|DT
|Foot
|Questionable
|Tyquan Lewis
|DE
|Groin
|Questionable
|Steelers
|Jabrill Peppers
|S
|Quadriceps
|Out
|Cory Trice Jr.
|CB
|Hamstring/Knee
|Out
|Scotty Miller
|WR
|Finger
|Out
|Chuck Clark
|S
|Illness
|Questionable
|Will Howard
|QB
|Right hand
|Questionable
|Cole Holcomb
|LB
|Illness
|Questionable
The Steelers held out wide receiver Scotty Miller (finger), safety Jabrill Peppers (quadriceps) and cornerback Cory Trice (hamstring/knee) on Sunday.
Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam (knee) will miss his second straight game after not practicing this week. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart (foot) is questionable for Sunday after practicing for the first time this week on Friday as a full participant.
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (-8.5)
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|Vikings
|C.J. Ham
|FB
|—
|Out
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|Concussion
|Out
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|Foot
|Out
|Christian Darrisaw
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|OLB
|Neck
|Questionable
|Lions
|Kerby Joseph
|S
|Knee
|Out
|Craig Reynolds
|RB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Taylor Decker
|OT
|Shoulder/Rest
|Questionable
|Avonte Maddox
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|Groin
|Questionable
|Daniel Thomas
|S
|Forearm
|Questionable
Quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle) practiced fully all week and does not have a game designation, so he will start for the Vikings in Week 9. Minnesota ruled out fullback C.J. Ham (hand), cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion) and tight end Josh Oliver (foot) after none of them practiced this week. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) is questionable after being limited Friday, and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) is also questionable as he attempts to return after missing the last five games.
The Lions will be without safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and running back Craig Reynolds (hamstring) after both sat out practice all week. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (knee) was also ruled out after being limited each day. Left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder/rest) is questionable after sitting out Friday following a full practice Thursday. Cornerback Avonte Maddox (hamstring), running back Sione Vaki (ankle) and safety Daniel Thomas (forearm) are also questionable after being limited all week.
San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) at New York Giants
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|49ers
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|Knee
|Out
|Bryce Huff
|DE
|Hamstring
|Out
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|DE
|Knee/Hamstring
|Out
|Jake Brendel
|C
|Hamstring
|Out
|Ben Bartch
|OT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Spencer Burford
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jordan Elliott
|DT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Sam Okuayinonu
|DT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|Toe
|Questionable
|Dee Winters
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Giants
|Cor'Dale Flott
|CB
|Concussion
|Out
|Chauncey Golston
|DL
|Neck
|Out
|Art Green
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|Neck
|Doubtful
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|OL
|Pectoral
|Doubtful
|Javon Holland
|S
|Knee
|Questionable
|Rico Payton
|CB
|Groin
|Questionable
The 49ers will start Mac Jones at quarterback this week against the Giants with Brock Purdy (toe) still questionable as he works his way back from turf toe. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee), edge rushers Bryce Huff and Yetur Gross-Matos, and center Jake Brendel are all out this week. Linebacker Dee Winters (knee) is questionable after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday.
Cornerbacks Paulson Adebo (knee), Cordale Flott (concussion) and Art Green, as well as defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), were all ruled out after all not practicing this week. Tight end Daniel Bellinger (neck) and offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (pec) are both listed as doubtful after not practicing all week. Safety Jevon Holland (knee) is questionable after being limited all week, and CB Rico Payton (groin) is questionable after fully practicing all week.
Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots (-5)
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|Falcons
|Storm Norton
|OL
|Foot
|Out
|Billy Bowman Jr.
|DB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Casey Washington
|WR
|Back
|Out
|Zach Harrison
|DL
|Knee
|Out
|Jessie Bates III
|S
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jalon Walker
|DE
|Groin
|Questionable
|Leonard Floyd
|DE
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Patriots
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|Toe
|Out
Edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring), safety Jessie Bates III (knee) and edge rusher Jalon Walker (groin) are all questionable after being limited in practice on Friday. Wide receiver Casey Washington (back), defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee), corner Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) and offensive lineman Storm Norton were all ruled out.
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) is the only Patriot with a game status in Week 9. He's been ruled out after not practicing all week.
Los Angeles Chargers (-9.5) at Tennessee Titans
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|Chargers
|Hassan Haskins
|RB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Tony Jefferson
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Tarheeb Still
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Mekhi Becton
|G
|Knee
|Questionable
|Will Dissly
|TE
|Illness
|Questionable
|Josh Harris
|LS
|Chest
|Questionable
|Deane Leonard
|DB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Titans
|Arden Key
|LB
|Quadriceps
|Out
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|Hamstring
|Out
|Jeffery Simmons
|DT
|Hamstring
|Out
|Xavier Woods
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Bryce Oliver
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
Running back Hassan Haskins (hamstring), safety Tony Jefferson (hamstring) and cornerback Tarheeb Still (knee) were all ruled out after not practicing this week. Guard Mekhi Becton (knee), tight end Will Dissly (illness), long snapper Josh Harris (chest) and defensive back Deane Leonard (knee) are all listed as questionable.
Titans outside linebacker Arden Key (quad), receiver Calvin Ridley (hamstring), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (hamstring) and safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) were all ruled out after all not practicing this week. Wide receiver Bryce Oliver (knee) is questionable after being limited in practice all week.
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-14)
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|Saints
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|Hip
|Questionable
|Alontae Taylor
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Rams
|Darious Williams
|CB
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
The Saints listed three players as questionable after being limited all week: running back Alvin Kamara (ankle), receiver Rashid Shaheed (hip), and corner Alontae Taylor (shoulder).
Los Angeles listed just one player with corner Darious Williams (shoulder).
Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5) at Las Vegas Raiders
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|Jaguars
|Travis Hunter
|WR/DB
|Knee
|Out
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|Groin
|Out
|Eric Murray
|S
|Neck
|Out
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|Calf
|Questionable
|Raiders
|Aidan O'Connell
|QB
|Right wrist
|Out
|Lonnie Johnson
|S
|Fibula
|Out
The Jaguars ruled out wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter (knee) after he suffered a non-contact injury at practice on Thursday. Jacksonville also ruled out wide receiver Tim Patrick (groin), safety Eric Murray (neck) and tight end Quintin Morris (groin). Linebacker Devin Lloyd, who leads the NFL with four interceptions, is questionable to return in Week 9 after being out since Week 7 with a calf issue. Lloyd practiced as a limited participant all week.
Las Vegas only listed two players with game statuses, ruling out backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell (right wrist) and safety Lonnie Johnson (fibula).
Kansas City Chiefs (-2) at Buffalo Bills
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|Chiefs
|Josh Simmons
|OT
|Personal
|Out
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Knee
|Out
|Trey Smith
|G
|Back
|Questionable
|Jaylon Moore
|OL
|Illness
|Questionable
|Bills
|DaQuan Jones
|DT
|Calf
|Out
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|Knee/Ankle
|Out
|Shaq Thompson
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Taron Johnson
|CB
|Groin
|Questionable
Kansas City will not have offensive tackle Josh Simmons (personal) and running back Isiah Pacheco (knee) after neither practiced all week. Guard Trey Smith (back) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, but he was upgraded to fully practicing on Friday, which is why he is questionable. Offensive lineman Jaylon Moore (illness) popped up on the injury report on Friday after he didn't practice because of an illness.
The Bills held out receiver Josh Palmer (knee, ankle) and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) from practice all week, so they are ruled out. Outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring) was also ruled out after not practicing on Thursday and Friday. Cornerback Taron Johnson (groin) was a Friday addition to the injury report after practicing in a limited fashion on Friday.
Seattle Seahawks (-3) at Washington Commanders
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|Seahawks
|Jake Bobo
|WR
|Achilles
|Out
|Christian Haynes
|G
|Pectoral
|Out
|Julian Love
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|Calf
|Out
|Dareke Young
|WR
|Quadriceps
|Out
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|Heel/Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jarran Reed
|DT
|Wrist
|Questionable
|Commanders
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|Quad
|Out
|Colson Yankoff
|TE
|Hamstring
|Out
|John Bates
|TE
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jer'Zhan Newton
|DT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Laremy Tunsil
|LT
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Seattle listed Julian Love (hamstring), tight end Eric Saubert (calf) and receiver Dareke Young (quad) as out for Week 9 after not practicing all week. Guard Christian Hayes (pectoral) was not activated off of injured reserve despite being a full practice participant all week, and wide receiver Jake Bobo (Achilles) was ruled out after not practicing on Friday. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp (heel/hamstring) is now questionable after not practicing on Friday, and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (wrist) is questionable after practicing on Friday for the first time this week.
Coach Dan Quinn told reporters that wide receiver Terry McLaurin will be out this week due to a quad injury. Naturally, McLaurin did not practice. Defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (ankle), tight end John Bates (ankle) and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (hamstring) are all listed as questionable after being limited in practice on Friday.
Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (-3) (Monday)
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (foot) was a limited practice participant for the second day in a row on Friday, as was first-round rookie defensive tackle Walter Nolen. Murray could make his return to action after missing the last two games with a foot sprain.
The Cowboys were without safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder) for the second day in a row during Friday's walkthrough. The team is holding out hope he could return to the lineup in Week 9.