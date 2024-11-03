Week 9 in the NFL is underway, with a full slate of games unfolding on Sunday along with a prime-time showing between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. As is the case every week, unfortunately, injuries are a sizable storyline to follow, and that's the case once again.

The Texans lost offensive lineman Kenyon Green for the year due to a shoulder injury he suffered during Thursday's loss to New York.

As for Sunday's action, Saints star wideout Chris Olave was carted out after taking a hit to the head in the first quarter against the Panthers, and was taken to a hospital. Meanwhile, Falcons wideout Drake London was downgraded to out with a hip injury, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Below is an updated team-by-team list of all the other key injuries around the NFL.

Note: Pittsburgh and San Francisco are on the bye in Week 9.

Drake London (hip): The Falcons wideout has been downgraded to out with a hip injury he suffered in the first half. London was initially listed as questionable.

Carolina Panthers

Xavier Legette (hand): The Panthers receiver is back on the field after suffering a hand injury that initially listed him as questionable to return.

Cincinnati Bengals

Erick All Jr. (right knee): The Bengals say the tight end is doubtful to return after suffering an injury to his right knee.

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott (hamstring): The Cowboys quarterback has been ruled out for the rest of the game due to hamstring injury. Prescott also appeared to be dealing with a right hand injury, but the team officially dubs it a hamstring issue that is holding him out. Cooper Rush is in at quarterback.

Houston Texans

Kenyon Green (shoulder): The Texans guard suffered a shoulder injury on Thursday night, which knocked him out for the game. Green has since been placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Las Vegas Raiders

Kolton Miller (ankle): The Raiders offensive tackle is officially listed as questionable to return due to an ankle injury he suffered in the first half vs. Cincinnati.

Los Angeles Chargers

Junior Colson (ankle): The Chargers linebacker is questionable to return vs. Cleveland due to a an ankle injury.

Marte Mapu (neck): The Patriots safety has returned to the game after initially being listed as questionable to return due to a neck injury. New England is already thin at the position with fellow safety Kyle Dugger inactive.

