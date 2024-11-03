Week 9 in the NFL is underway, with a full slate of games unfolding on Sunday along with a prime-time showing between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. As is the case every week, unfortunately, injuries are a sizable storyline to follow, and that's the case once again.

The Texans lost offensive lineman Kenyon Green for the year due to a shoulder injury he suffered during Thursday's loss to New York.

As for Sunday's action, Saints star wideout Chris Olave was carted out after taking a hit to the head in the first quarter against the Panthers, and was taken to a hospital. Meanwhile, Falcons wideout Drake London was downgraded to out with a hip injury, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left late against Atlanta with a hamstring injury.

Below is an updated team-by-team list of all the other key injuries around the NFL.

Note: Pittsburgh and San Francisco are on bye in Week 9.

Drake London (hip): The Falcons wideout has been downgraded to out with a hip injury he suffered in the first half. London was initially listed as questionable.

Grady Jarrett (Achilles strain): The Falcons ruled out the defensive lineman with an Achilles injury.

Casey Toohill (knee): The Bills defensive end exited due to a knee injury.

Carolina Panthers



Xavier Legette (hand): The Panthers receiver returned to the field after suffering a hand injury that initially listed him as questionable to return.

Erick All Jr. (right knee): The Bengals tight end did not return after suffering a right knee injury. He was initially considered doubtful.

B.J. Hill (rib): The Bengals defensive tackle has been ruled out with a rib injury.

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott (hamstring): The Cowboys quarterback has been ruled out for the rest of the game due to hamstring injury. Prescott also appeared to be dealing with a right hand injury, but the team officially called it a hamstring issue that is holding him out. Cooper Rush is in at quarterback.

CeeDee Lamb (shoulder): The Cowboys wideout did return to Sunday's loss to Atlanta after suffering a shoulder injury. Lamb was slow to get up after failing to come down with a touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Video replay appeared to show Lamb favoring his shoulder, and the team confirmed as such after initially listing him as questionable to return.

Houston Texans

Kenyon Green (shoulder): The Texans guard suffered a shoulder injury on Thursday night, which knocked him out for the game. Green has since been placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Will Anderson Jr. (ankle): The Texans pass rusher was rolled up on in the first quarter of Thursday's loss to the Jets.

Kolton Miller (ankle): The Raiders offensive tackle was officially listed as questionable to return due to an ankle injury he suffered in the first half vs. Cincinnati. He was ruled out.

Nate Hobbs (ankle): The corner was listed as questionable, but did not return.

Andrus Peat (ankle): The guard was questionable, but did not return.

Harrison Bryant (ankle): The tight end did not return.

Cody Whitehair (ankle): The guard suffered an ankle injury and did not return.

Junior Colson (ankle): The Chargers linebacker was questionable to return vs. Cleveland due to a an ankle injury.

Simi Fehoki (elbow): The wideout suffered an elbow injury and did not return.

Miami Dolphins

Alec Ingold (calf): The Dolphins fullback suffered a calf injury and exited the loss to Buffalo early.

Marte Mapu (neck): The Patriots safety has returned to the game after initially being listed as questionable to return due to a neck injury. New England is already thin at the position with fellow safety Kyle Dugger inactive.

New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave (concussion): The Saints wideout was carted out of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Olave took a hard hit on a pass over the middle of the field. Xavier Woods, who made the hit, was flagged for necessary roughness. Olave got evaluated at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center before being discharged from the hospital. He has movement in all extremities.

Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder): The Saints receiver did not return after suffering a shoulder injury.

Lucas Patrick (calf): The left guard did not return after suffering a calf injury.