NFL Week 9 injury tracker, updates, inactives: Latest player news ahead of Sunday's games

It's Week 9 of the NFL season and several teams around the league are dealing with injuries that will affect the status of key players for Sunday and Monday's games.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without wide receiver Tee Higgins (quad) and running back Zack Moss (neck), the Buffalo Bills will be without recently acquired wideout Amari Cooper (wrist) and the Washington Commanders offense won't have running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring).

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, whose status was up in the air with a knee injury, is active Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

In the late afternoon slate, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, listed as questionable, is expected to play against the Lions. Same goes for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. The Jacksonville Jaguars, meanwhile, have wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis listed as game-time decisions.

Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.