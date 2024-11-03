NFL Week 9 injury tracker, updates, inactives: Latest player news ahead of Sunday's games

It's Week 9 of the NFL season and several teams around the league are dealing with injuries that will affect the status of key players for Sunday and Monday's games.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without wide receiver Tee Higgins (quad) and running back Zack Moss (neck), the Buffalo Bills will be without recently acquired wideout Amari Cooper (wrist) and the Washington Commanders offense won't have running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring).

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, whose status was up in the air with a knee injury, is active Sunday against the Denver Broncos.  

In the late afternoon slate, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, listed as questionable, is expected to play against the Lions. Same goes for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. The Jacksonville Jaguars, meanwhile, have wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis listed as game-time decisions.

Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.

Pinned
Link copied

Ravens inactives

CB Marlon Humphrey (knee) is returning after missing last week's game. RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) was questionable and is active.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos inactives

DB P.J. Locke (thumb) and S Delarrin Turner-Yell (knee) were the only two Denver players with injury designations and were both ruled out ahead of Sunday.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals inactives

The Bengals will be without WR Tee Higgins (quad) again. T Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) and RB Zack Moss (neck) were also doubtful and are both out.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Raiders inactives

G Dylan Parham (foot), LB Robert Spillane (knee) and RB Zamir White (quad) were the three players listed as questionable for the Raiders. DE Maxx Crosby (ankle) didn't practice Friday, but didn't have an injury designation.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Falcons inactives

LB JD Bertrand (concussion) and DT Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle) were ruled out ahead of Sunday. LB Troy Andersen (knee) and G Chris Lindstrom (knee) were questionable.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys inactives

LB Micah Parsons (ankle) is out again this week, along with DT Jordan Phillips (foot) and CB DaRon Bland (foot). CB Trevon Diggs (calf) was questionable, missed practice this week and is active.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Browns inactives

LBs Jordan Hicks (elbow/triceps) and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) are both out. CB Denzel Ward (concussion) was questionable and is active.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills inactives

WRs Amari Cooper (wrist) and Curtis Samuel (pectoral) were both questionable. Cooper is out and Samuel is in.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Giants inactives

K Greg Joseph (abdomen) and P Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) were both ruled out ahead of Sunday. WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) was listed as doubtful and LB Ty Summers (ankle) was questionable.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders inactives

OT Cornelius Lucas (ankle) was listed as out and RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) was questionable and won't play.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers inactives

The Panthers were another team with a lengthy injury report. WR Xavier Legette (toe) was questionable and will play.

Here is a look at their inactives:

  • S Jammie Robinson
  • CB Shemar Bartholomew
  • OLB DJ Johnson
  • LT Ikem Ekwonu
  • TE Tommy Tremble
  • TE Feleipe Franks
 
Pinned
Link copied

Saints inactives

The Saints had a lengthy injury report this week. One notable name left off the report was quarterback Derek Carr, who missed three games with an oblique injury.

CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), RB Kendre Miller (hamstring), WR Bub Means (ankle) and CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers inactives

OLB Joey Bosa (hip), WR D.J. Chark (groin) and LB Denzel Perryman (toe) were all listed as questionable. Chark is inactive, while the other two are active. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Titans inactives

Mason Rudolph will start for Tennessee, as Will Levis continues to deal with an injury. RB Tony Pollard (foot) was questionable and is active.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins inactives

WR Tyreek Hill (full) was a full participant and doesn't have an injury designation this week. S Jevon Holland (hand/knee) was doubtful and is inactive.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Patriots inactives

Drake Maye cleared concussion protocol and will start for the Patriots. S Kyle Dugger (ankle) was questionable and is inactive.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Amari Cooper will not play today.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Trevon Diggs will be active today against the Falcons.

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Commanders won't have Brian Robinson.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette is expected to be active. Wide receiver Adam Thielen is ruled out. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Mason Rudolph is expected to be the Titans starter against the Patriots. Will Levis is still dealing with a shoulder injury.

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Commanders offense is expected to have Brian Robinson in the lineup. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Commanders offense is expected to have Brian Robinson in the lineup.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott didn't travel for Sunday's game and will be inactive against the Falcons.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott didn't travel for Sunday's game and will be inactive against the Falcons.

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Patriots have their starter back.

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Patriots have their starter back.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Sean McVay gave an update on Puka Nacua's knee injury:

 
Pinned
Link copied

Sean McVay gave an update on Puka Nacua's knee injury:

 
Pinned
Link copied

DK Metcalf is out against the Rams.

