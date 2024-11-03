NFL Week 9 injury tracker, updates, inactives: Latest player news ahead of Sunday's late games

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 9 of the NFL season

It's Week 9 of the NFL season, and several teams around the league are dealing with injuries that will affect the status of key players for Sunday and Monday's games.

In the late afternoon slate, Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who was listed as questionable, will start against the Lions, but Green Bay will be without Jaire Alexander. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is active after suffering a bone bruise in practice.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without Gabe Davis, but fellow wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is active. 

Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.

Rams inactives

WR Puka Nacua (knee) was questionable and is active, after he missed practice on Friday. 

Here is a look at their inactives:

  • QB Stetson Bennett
  • CB Tre'Davious White
  • RB Cody Schrader
  • P Ethan Evans
  • OLB Brennan Jackson
  • WR Jordan Whittington
  • NT Neville Gallimore
 
Lions inactives

RB Sione Vaki (knee) and DL Mekhi Wingo (knee) were both listed as doubtful heading into Sunday and are both inactive.

 
Seahawks inactives

The Seahawks offense will be without WR DK Metcalf (knee). LB Ernest Jones (neck) was the only questionable player and is active.

 
Packers inactives

QB Jordan Love (groin) is active and will start. CB Jaire Alexander (knee) was also questionable and is inactive.

Here is the full list of Green Bay's inactives:

  • WR Malik Heath
  • CB Jaire Alexander
  • S Evan Williams
  • DL Brenton Cox Jr.
  • C Josh Myers
  • T Travis Glover
 
Eagles inactives

TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring) and CB Darius Slay (groin) were the only two Eagles players with designations and were both ruled out.

 
Cardinals inactives

DL Darius Robinson (calf) and OL Jonah Williams (knee) were ruled out ahead of Sunday.

 
Jaguars inactives

The Jags had a lengthy injury report. RB Tank Bigsby (ankle), WR Gabe Davis (shoulder) and RB Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) were all questionable. Davis is inactive.

 
Bears inactives

DL Montez Sweat (shin) was questionable and is inactive. OL Teven Jenkins (knee) was also questionable and is active after he was limited in practice on Friday.

 
Ravens inactives

CB Marlon Humphrey (knee) is returning after missing last week's game. RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) was questionable and is active.

 
Broncos inactives

DB P.J. Locke (thumb) and S Delarrin Turner-Yell (knee) were the only two Denver players with injury designations and were both ruled out ahead of Sunday.

 
Bengals inactives

The Bengals will be without WR Tee Higgins (quad) again. T Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) and RB Zack Moss (neck) were also doubtful and are both out.

 
Raiders inactives

G Dylan Parham (foot), LB Robert Spillane (knee) and RB Zamir White (quad) were the three players listed as questionable for the Raiders. DE Maxx Crosby (ankle) didn't practice Friday, but didn't have an injury designation.

 
Falcons inactives

LB JD Bertrand (concussion) and DT Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle) were ruled out ahead of Sunday. LB Troy Andersen (knee) and G Chris Lindstrom (knee) were questionable.

 
Cowboys inactives

LB Micah Parsons (ankle) is out again this week, along with DT Jordan Phillips (foot) and CB DaRon Bland (foot). CB Trevon Diggs (calf) was questionable, missed practice this week and is active.

 
Browns inactives

LBs Jordan Hicks (elbow/triceps) and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) are both out. CB Denzel Ward (concussion) was questionable and is active.

 
Bills inactives

WRs Amari Cooper (wrist) and Curtis Samuel (pectoral) were both questionable. Cooper is out and Samuel is in.

 
Giants inactives

K Greg Joseph (abdomen) and P Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) were both ruled out ahead of Sunday. WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) was listed as doubtful and LB Ty Summers (ankle) was questionable.

 
Commanders inactives

OT Cornelius Lucas (ankle) was listed as out and RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) was questionable and won't play.

 
Panthers inactives

The Panthers were another team with a lengthy injury report. WR Xavier Legette (toe) was questionable and will play.

Here is a look at their inactives:

  • S Jammie Robinson
  • CB Shemar Bartholomew
  • OLB DJ Johnson
  • LT Ikem Ekwonu
  • TE Tommy Tremble
  • TE Feleipe Franks
 
Saints inactives

The Saints had a lengthy injury report this week. One notable name left off the report was quarterback Derek Carr, who missed three games with an oblique injury.

CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), RB Kendre Miller (hamstring), WR Bub Means (ankle) and CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday.

 
Chargers inactives

OLB Joey Bosa (hip), WR D.J. Chark (groin) and LB Denzel Perryman (toe) were all listed as questionable. Chark is inactive, while the other two are active. 

 
Titans inactives

Mason Rudolph will start for Tennessee, as Will Levis continues to deal with an injury. RB Tony Pollard (foot) was questionable and is active.

 
Dolphins inactives

WR Tyreek Hill (full) was a full participant and doesn't have an injury designation this week. S Jevon Holland (hand/knee) was doubtful and is inactive.

 
Patriots inactives

Drake Maye cleared concussion protocol and will start for the Patriots. S Kyle Dugger (ankle) was questionable and is inactive.

 
Amari Cooper will not play today.

 
Trevon Diggs will be active today against the Falcons.

 
The Commanders won't have Brian Robinson.

 
Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette is expected to be active. Wide receiver Adam Thielen is ruled out. 

 
Mason Rudolph is expected to be the Titans starter against the Patriots. Will Levis is still dealing with a shoulder injury.

 
The Commanders offense is expected to have Brian Robinson in the lineup. 

