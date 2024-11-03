NFL Week 9 injury tracker, updates, inactives: Latest player news ahead of Sunday's late games

It's Week 9 of the NFL season, and several teams around the league are dealing with injuries that will affect the status of key players for Sunday and Monday's games.

In the late afternoon slate, Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who was listed as questionable, will start against the Lions, but Green Bay will be without Jaire Alexander. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is active after suffering a bone bruise in practice.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without Gabe Davis, but fellow wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is active.

