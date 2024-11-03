NFL Week 9 live updates, scores, highlights: Bo Nix catches TD on trick play, Derrick Henry joins elite club

We're at the midway point of the season, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. The biggest game of the day is between the Lions and Packers for first place in the NFC North. Elsewhere, the Ravens look to bounce back against the Broncos, the Browns attempt to win two straight with Jameis Winston at quarterback, the Colts turn to Joe Flacco in prime time in Minnesota and more.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 9. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 9 schedule

Thursday

Jets 21, Texans 13 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Cowboys at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Broncos at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Chargers at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Raiders at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Dolphins at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Patriots at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Saints at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Commanders at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Bears at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Jaguars at Eagles, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Lions at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Rams at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Colts at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Buccaneers at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Rico Dowdle makes improbable TD reception

The Cowboys are within a score of the Falcons thanks to an improbable touchdown reception by running back Rico Dowdle. Initially, it looked like Dak Prescott was going to be sacked. However, evaded pressure and got the ball off to Dowdle, who bobbled it, was hit, and still somehow was able to come down with the reception. 

 
Lamar Jackson finds Flowers for TD

Lamar Jackson has completed 9 of his 10 throws today with the latest going to wideout Zay Flowers for a red zone touchdown. Jackson was able to extend the play with his legs before connecting with Flowers, who was racing across the back end of the end zone. 

 
Quentin Johnston hauls in 66-yard TD

For the second time today, the Browns had a breakdown in coverage that led to a chunk play touchdown. Justin Herbert has six completions for 125 yards and two touchdowns today. 

 
Bryce Young hits Legette for the TD

The Carolina Panthers have a 7-6 lead over the Saints after Bryce Young found first-round rookie Xavier Legette for a 3-yard touchdown. Young has completed 8 of his 10 pass attempts so far for 62 yards and that touchdown. 

 
Bo Nix records first-career touchdown reception

The Denver Special? The Broncos dipped into their bag of tricks against the Ravens as they kep the offense on the field on a fourth-and-goal situation from the Baltimore 2-yard line. Receiver Courtland Sutton got the ball on a reverse and threw a touchdown to Nix. Denver now trails 10-7. 

 
Mooney rips off 36-yard touchdown

On a fourth-and-3 play, the Falcons kept the offense on the field and Kirk Cousins connected with Darnell Mooney for a 36-yard touchdown. Atlanta now leads Dallas 14-3. 

 
Dolphins take lead with Achane TD

Miami is off to a strong start in Buffalo and have taken a 10-3 lead thanks to a 14-yard catch and run by De'Von Achane. That wrapped up a 14-play, 97-yard touchdown drive. 

 
Austin Ekeler muscles in for goal-line TD

Taking on a larger workload in place of the injured Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler helped give the Commanders a 14-7 lead after finding the end zone. Ekeler muscles across the goal line after taking the ball at the Giants 1-yard line. He is up to 40 yards on the ground today. 

 
Patriots reel in INT in end zone

After the Titans picked off Drake Maye on the previous possession, the Patriots defense repaid the favor. With Tennessee on the goal line, a tipped pass by Mason Rudolph was hauled in by linebacker Jahlani Tavai for the interception. 

 
Jalen Ramsey picks off Josh Allen in red zone

The Buffalo Bills appeared destined to score a touchdown, but a tipped pass from Josh Allen was snagged by Miami corner Jalen Ramsey inside the 5-yard line. 

 
Daniel Jones has rare TD at MetLife

For the first time in 672 days, Daniel Jones has scored a touchdown at MetLife Stadium. The Giants quarterback connected with Chris Manhertz for a 2-yard touchdown to knot the game at 7 apiece.

 
Chris Olave injury update

The New Orleans Saints say that Olave is out for the remainder of the game due to a concussion. He has movement in all of his extremities, but has been taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center for further evaluation. 

 
Burrow rolls out for Chase Brown TD

Trailing early to Las Vegas, Joe Burrow knotted the Bengals back even with the Raiders afeter rolling out on a third down play at the goal line. Burrow connected with running back Chase Brown for the touchdown, capping off a 13-play scoring drive. 

 
Derrick Henry scores 100th career rushing TD

Stop me if you've heard this before: Derrick Henry has rushed for a touchdown. Actually, you've officially heard this 100 times as the veteran back reached that milestone with this latest score against Denver on Sunday. 

 
Chris Olave injured

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was carted off of the field after taking a hard hit in the first quarter from Carolina's Xavier Woods, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play. 

 
Falcons take early lead vs. Cowboys

Kirk Cousins and Drake London connected on a 9-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter to give the Falcons a 7-3 edge over Dallas. London has two receptions for 27 yards along with that score.

 
Terry McLaurin scores TD vs. Giants

Washington has taken a first-quarter lead over the New York Giants thanks to Jayden Daniels finding Terry McLaurin for a goal-line touchdown reception. 

 
Herbert hits Joshua Palmer for 27-yard TD

The Los Angeles Chargers have taken a 7-0 lead over the Cleveland Browns after Justin Herbert connected with Joshua Palmer on a 27-yard touchdown. Palmer was wide open on what appeared to be a broken play in coverage. 

 
Zamir White punches in TD for Raiders

After a previous goal-line rushing attempt was called back upon review, Zamir White found the end zone on a second-and-goal rush to give the Raiders an early 7-0 lead over Cincinnati. 

 
Mason Rudolph's TD gives Tennessee lead

The Tennessee Titans have an early 7-0 lead over the Patriots after an impressive opening drive. Continuing to fill in for the injured Will Levis, Mason Rudolph orchestrated a 75-yard touchdown drive that culminated in a 9-yard pass to Nick Vannett. 

 
Bo Nix throws INT on first drive 

The Baltimore Ravens offense will have tremendous field position to begin their day in Week 6. On the opening drive of the game, Bo Nix's pass was bounced off the hands of his intended receiver and was picked off by Baltimore. 

 
Notable actives

Here's a look at the big names who are active for Week 9:

  • Patriots QB Drake Maye
  • Titans RB Tony Pollard
  • Panthers WR Xavier Legette
  • Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs
  • Chargers EDGE Joey Bosa
  • Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey
  • Browns CB Denzel Ward
 
Notable inactives

Here's a look at some of the big names who have been ruled inactive for Week 9: 

  • Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.
  • Bills WR Amari Cooper
  • Bengals WR Tee Higgins
  • Bengals RB Zack Moss
  • Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott
  • Dolphins S Jevon Holland
  • Titans QB Will Levis

