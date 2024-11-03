NFL Week 9 live updates, scores, highlights: Eagles survive Jags' comeback; Rams earn walk-off win in OT

Everything to know about Week 9 right here

We're at the midway point of the season, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. The biggest game of the day was between the Lions and Packers for first place in the NFC North. It turned out to be a snoozer, as Detroit jumped out to a big first-half lead and cruised to the victory to improve to 7-1.

In the early window, the Ravens destroyed the Broncos, the Chargers blew out the Browns making life miserable for Jameis Winston, the Bills defeated the Dolphins on a game-winning 61-yard field goal, the Panthers upset the Saints and more.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 9. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we covered it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 9 schedule

Thursday

Jets 21, Texans 13 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Falcons 27, Cowboys 21 (Takeaways)
Ravens 41, Broncos 10 (Takeaways)
Lions 24, Packers 14 (Recap)
Commanders 27, Giants 22 (Recap)
Bills 30, Dolphins 27 (Recap)
Chargers 27, Browns 10 (Recap)
Panthers 23, Saints 22 (Recap)
Bengals 41, Raiders 24 (Recap)
Titans 20, Patriots 17 (OT) (Recap)
Cardinals 29, Bears 9 (Recap)
Eagles 28, Jaguars 23 (Recap)
Rams 26, Seahawks 20 (Recap)
Colts at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Buccaneers at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Rams win on a walk-off bomb!

Matthew Stafford, ladies and gentlemen! Holy smokes. The Rams stuff Seattle in the red zone to take over, and Stafford proceeds to laser L.A. right down the field, finishing the job with a perfect downfield lob to Demarcus Robinson, who makes an even better catch by securing the ball against his chest with one hand. It's a 39-yard connection to end this, giving the Rams a 26-20 overtime win.

 
Rams stuff Seahawks on fourth-and-1

Huge stand here. Seattle drives the ball inside the L.A. 20-yard line, but Kenneth Walker III runs into a wall on fourth down. Now the Rams can win this ballgame with any points on their ensuing drive.

 
Geno + JSN = Tie game

Back-to-back beautiful throws from Geno Smith to Jaxon Smith-Njibga into tight windows get the Seahawks and fourth-down conversion and then a touchdown to tie the game. This capped a 73-yard drive that took just 1:03 and gave Seattle the score it had been looking for, for a while. Barn-burner up in the Pacific Northwest, folks.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 12:40 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 7:40 pm EST
 
FINAL: Lions 24, Packers 14

This ended up being only a two-score game, but Detroit was in control throughout the afternoon and the Packers never threatened to make it anything more than mildly interesting. Jared Goff had another efficient game through the air, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for 138 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries and the Lions improved to 7-1 on the season, maintaining their hold on first place in the conference.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 12:24 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 7:24 pm EST
 
FINAL: Eagles 28, Jaguars 23

Rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean sealed the win for Philly with a late interception of Trevor Lawrence on what was an extremely ill-advised throw. Why is he trying to throw a jump ball to backup running back D'Ernest Johnson? Dean made him pay the price by coming away with the pick. The Jags had a surprising chance to win and were in position to do so, but Lawrence put the ball up for grabs at the wrong time.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 12:21 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 7:21 pm EST
 
Kinchens does it again

Remember earlier, when Kam Kinchens pick-sixed Geno Smith? Well, Kinchens just picked off another Geno pass to take a scoring opportunity away from the Seahawks. Best game of the rookie's career, and he's helping keep his team's season alive.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 12:18 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 7:18 pm EST
 
BLOCKED PUNT!

The Seahawks made a critical error deep in Rams territory early in the fourth quarter, but they (almost) made up for it with a huge play deep in Rams territory to put themselves in position to either cut into L.A.'s lead or tie the game. Cody White breaks through the line and gets the block here.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 12:15 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 7:15 pm EST
 
FINAL: Cardinals 29, Bears 9

Arizona was fully in control of this game pretty much from the jump, and Kyler Murray didn't even have to do much. The Cards ran 34 times for 213 yards and three touchdowns -- one each from Trey Benson, Emari Demarcado and (yes, really) Trey McBride. James Conner ran for 104 of those yards. Arizona's defense was also dominant, limiting the Bears to 3 yards per carry and 5.3 yards per pass while also picking up 6 sacks on Caleb Williams.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 12:06 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 7:06 pm EST
 
Yes he Kam

With the game tied in the fourth quarter, rookie Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (from? THE U!) made the biggest play of the afternoon -- and the longest play of the season to date. This is a 103-yard pick-six to put the Rams up by a score with just south of 11 minutes remaining. Really, really puzzling decision by Geno Smith to make this throw, and Kinchens made him pay for it in a big way.

Jared Dubin
November 4, 2024, 12:04 AM
Nov. 03, 2024, 7:04 pm EST
 
Skinny Batman makes it happen

DeVonta Smith reeled in one of the catches of the year right here with a one-handed, sliding grab in the back of the end zone on third-and-long, to stretch Philadelphia's lead over Jacksonville to two scores. What a ridiculous play to haul this one in and get both of his feet down before going out of bounds. 

Jared Dubin
November 3, 2024, 11:54 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 6:54 pm EST
 
Fair catch(es)

The Bears had to go with a safety punt after a low-block penalty on D'Andre Swift in the end zone, and every single player on the field for the Cardinals signaled for a fair catch once the punt went into the air. Pretty creative way to field the kick.

Jared Dubin
November 3, 2024, 11:49 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 6:49 pm EST
 
The Jags are making things interesting...

Shortly after Trevor Lawrence scored on a QB sneak and then converted a two-point conversion to rookie wideout Brian Thomas Jr., the Jaguars got on the board again, courtesy of this fumble by Saquon Barkley and scoop-and-score from Travon Walker. It sure looked on replay like Barkley got tripped up by a Jaguars defender, which would mean he was down by contact, but the officials instead confirmed the score. Jacksonville added another two-point conversion and cut the Philly lead down to just 6 points.

Jared Dubin
November 3, 2024, 11:25 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 6:25 pm EST
 
Gibbs gashes the Packers

Detroit has been in control of this NFC North battle pretty much from the jump. On the opening drive of the second half, the Lions extended their lead to three scores with a heavy dose of Jahmyr Gibbs running it down the Packers' throats. Gibbs broke through the line for a 15-yard score on fourth-and-1.

Jared Dubin
November 3, 2024, 11:17 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 6:17 pm EST
 
Trey McBride goes airborne

We've got a lot of players hurdling other players today, folks. Look at Trey McBride getting some hangtime here to get the Cardinals into scoring range.

Jared Dubin
November 3, 2024, 11:10 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 6:10 pm EST
 
Jahan Dotson with the acrobatics

Dotson hasn't done all that much since being traded from Washington to Philadelphia prior to this season, but he made his presence known right here with a spectacular leaping grab. This catch set up a Jalen Hurts touchdown run later in the drive.

Jared Dubin
November 3, 2024, 10:59 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 5:59 pm EST
 
Kerby Joseph pick-six extends Lions lead

With the Lions nursing a 10-3 lead late in the first half of their divisional showdown with the Packers, Kerby Joseph stepped up, just as he has been doing all year. Jordan Love couldn't quite tap into his typical mobility here, and he put the ball up for grabs in a very dangerous spot. Joseph made him pay by plucking the ball out of the air and running it all the way back for a score.

Jared Dubin
November 3, 2024, 10:46 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 5:46 pm EST
 
Demercardo Demerca-does-it

Oh, look: Another third-down shotgun draw for a long touchdown late in the half. And another late-half mistake from the Chicago Bears defense that leads to a long touchdown. This time, it's Emari Demercardo gashing the Bears for a 53-yard score with four seconds remaining.

Jared Dubin
November 3, 2024, 10:38 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 5:38 pm EST
 
Saquon to the house

Saquon Barkley's big season continues. Here's his second touchdown of the afternoon, this time a 19-yard scamper on a third-and-long draw late in the first half, to give the Eagles a 16-point lead over the Jaguars. Too easy.

Jared Dubin
November 3, 2024, 10:24 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 5:24 pm EST
 
Etienne's bobble leads to interception

Travis Etienne has had a rough go of things this season, averaging a career-low 38.3 rushing yards per carry and seemingly getting surpassed in the backfield by Tank Bigsby at times. This play isn't going to help. Etienne was open over the middle on a checkdown from Trevor Lawrence, but bobbled the ball straight into the air and caused an interception for his quarterback.

Jared Dubin
November 3, 2024, 10:19 PM
Nov. 03, 2024, 5:19 pm EST
 
Jared Goff converts TD on fourth-and-goal

The Detroit Lions kept the offense on the field on fourth-and-goal and were rewarded with a touchdown. Jared Goff completed a fade to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who toe-tapped his way into the end zone. St. Brown has caught touchdowns in six-straight games. 

 
Saquon Barkley shows off video-game moves

The Eagles running back looks like someone out of Madden NFL. In the second quarter, Barkley could be seen spinning and hurdling defenders on a 14-yard gain. Already, Barkley has 32 yards on the ground and 34 yards receiving to go with a touchdown. 

 
Rams pick off Geno Smith

The Rams secondary has pulled off a turnover in Seattle. Geno Smith threw a deep ball down the middle of the field to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the ball popped out from his chest, which led to Jaylen McCollough to record the pick. That's McCollough's fourth interception of the year. 

 
Trey McBride rushes for touchdown

The Arizona Cardinals got creative with their goal-line score to take an early 7-0 lead over Chicago. While they lined up appearing like they'd simply hand it off to James Conner, Kyler Murray handed the ball to Trey McBride and the tight end rushed for the score. 

 
FINAL: Titans 20, Patriots 17

The Tennessee Titans fended off the New England Patriots in overtime after Drake Maye forced the extra period with a last-second touchdown. Mason Rudolph led a field goal drive in overtime and the Tennessee defense stepped up on the ensuing possession, picking off Maye to ensure the win. 

 
FINAL: Bengals 41, Raiders 24

Joe Burrow had five passing touchdowns on the day as the Bengals earned their first home win of the season to move to 4-5 on the year. Chase Brown rushed for 120 yards, while Mike Gesicki caught two of Burrow's five passing scores. 

 
Saquon Barkley hauls in 20-yard touchdown

The Philadelphia Eagles finally have a first quarter score thanks to Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barley connecting on a 20-yard touchdown pass. 

 
FINAL: Panthers 23, Saints 22

Carolina pulled off the upset over the Saints, thanks to a fourth quarter touchdown run by Chuba Hubbard. Bryce Young completed 16 of his 26 passes for 171 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the win. Alvin Kamara rushed for 155 yards in the losing effort. 

 
FINAL: Falcons 27, Cowboys 21

Despite this being a close final score, the Falcons had little problem with the Cowboys on Sunday to move to 6-3. Kirk Cousins had three passing touchdowns on the day. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott left this game due to a hamstring injury. 

 
FINAL: Bills 30, Dolphins 27

Tyler Bass connected on a 61-yard field goal with five second left to lift the Bills over the Dolphins to take a commanding lead in the AFC East. Josh Allen had three passing touchdown in the win. 

 
FINAL: Chargers 27, Browns 10

The Chargers are 5-3 on the season after taking down the Browns (2-7) on the road. It was another hyper efficent outing for Justin Herbert, who threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns. J.K. Dobbins was prolific on the ground rushing for 85 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Jameis Winston had three interceptions in the losing effort. 

