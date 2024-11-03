NFL Week 9 live updates, scores, highlights: Eagles survive Jags' comeback; Rams earn walk-off win in OT

We're at the midway point of the season, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. The biggest game of the day was between the Lions and Packers for first place in the NFC North. It turned out to be a snoozer, as Detroit jumped out to a big first-half lead and cruised to the victory to improve to 7-1.

In the early window, the Ravens destroyed the Broncos, the Chargers blew out the Browns making life miserable for Jameis Winston, the Bills defeated the Dolphins on a game-winning 61-yard field goal, the Panthers upset the Saints and more.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 9. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we covered it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 9 schedule

Thursday

Jets 21, Texans 13 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Falcons 27, Cowboys 21 (Takeaways)

Ravens 41, Broncos 10 (Takeaways)

Lions 24, Packers 14 (Recap)

Commanders 27, Giants 22 (Recap)

Bills 30, Dolphins 27 (Recap)

Chargers 27, Browns 10 (Recap)

Panthers 23, Saints 22 (Recap)

Bengals 41, Raiders 24 (Recap)

Titans 20, Patriots 17 (OT) (Recap)

Cardinals 29, Bears 9 (Recap)

Eagles 28, Jaguars 23 (Recap)

Rams 26, Seahawks 20 (Recap)

Colts at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Buccaneers at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)