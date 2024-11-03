NFL Week 9 live updates, scores, highlights: Saints on upset alert vs. Panthers; Joe Burrow torching Raiders

Giants cut into Commanders lead late
Daniel Jones found Theo Johnson for a 35-yard touchdown to carve into Washington's lead. The 2-point conversion was unsuccessful, however, so it's a 27-22 Commanders lead.
We're at the midway point of the season, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. The biggest game of the day is between the Lions and Packers for first place in the NFC North. Elsewhere, the Ravens look to bounce back against the Broncos, the Browns attempt to win two straight with Jameis Winston at quarterback, the Colts turn to Joe Flacco in prime time in Minnesota and more.
Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 9. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
Thursday
Jets 21, Texans 13 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Cowboys at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Broncos at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Chargers at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Raiders at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Dolphins at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Patriots at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Saints at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Commanders at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Bears at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Jaguars at Eagles, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Lions at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Rams at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Colts at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
Buccaneers at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
After strip-sacking Drake Maye, the Titans capitalized with a 26-yard touchdown drive that ended with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine reaching the end zone on a pass from Mason Rudolph. That broke the 10-all tie and gives Tennessee a 17-10 lead.
Saints cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles has pulled off one of the more impressive interceptions you'll see. After Xavier Legette beat him deep, Jean-Charles caught up with him as the ball arrived and ripped it out of the receiver's hands to record the turnover.
While Joe Burrow has been lights out today, he hasn't been perfect. The Bengals quarterback didn't see Jack Jones on a throw intended for Ja'Marr Chase. Jones picked the ball off and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.
The Buffalo Bills have taken the 27-20 lead over Miami after Josh Allen somehow found tight end Quintin Morris for a touchdown at the goal line. With Allen under pressure, he shoveled it forward to Morris, who had to extend to reel in the score.
New Orleans has taken a 22-17 lead over the Panthers after Derek Carr found Foster Moreau for a red zone touchdown. Moreau showed tremendous concentration beating his defender on a 50-50 ball to come down with the reception. The Saints two-point conversion was no good.
The Dallas Cowboys have ruled Prescott out for the remainder of Week 9 due to a hamstring injury. Cooper Rush is in at quarterback for the rest of the way.
It's a back-and-forth affair between the Bills and Dolphins. They are now tied at 20 apiece thanks to running back De'Von Achane rushing for an 8-yard score. Achane now has a rushing and receiving score today.
The Giants quarterback now has a passing touchdown and rushing score on the day. Jones took a first-and-goal rush 2-yards for the score, running up the left side of the field and lowering his shoulder against the Commanders defender to get to the end zone.
The Falcons have a two-score lead over Dallas after Tyler Allgeier was able to push his way over the goal line for a touchdown to give Atlanta a 27-13 lead.
The Baltimore Ravens are pouring it on the Denver Broncos and have taken a 38-10 lead. Lamar Jackson has thrown his third touchdown of the day with the latest going to Patrick Ricard. Jackson has completed 16 of his 19 yards for 280 yards and three touchdowns so far today.
Joe Burrow is putting on a masterclass at the quarterback position, throwing four total touchdowns on the day. The latest saw the Bengals signal-caller rolling out and hitting Mike Gesicki for the score, extending the team's lead 31-10.
The Bills are back on top of the Dolphins thanks to a 63-yard catch and run by Ray Davis. Miami was blitzing Josh Allen, which left Davis open to run freely down the field. Keon Coleman caught the 2-point conversion, so it's a 20-13 lead.
The New Orleans Saints are on upset alert. Running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for a goal-line touchdown to give Carolina a 17-13 lead over New Orleans with just under 10 minutes to play in the third quarter.
The Patriots have taken a 10-7 lead over the Titans after Rhamondre Stevenson barreled in a goal-line touchdown. That finished up a 12-play, 70-yard scoring drive.
Derrick Henry has blown the game open for Baltimore, which now has a 31-10 lead over Denver. The Ravens back notched his second rushing touchdown of the day to give his club a 21-point cushion.
For the third time today, Joe Burrow has thrown for a touchdown. The latest score went to tight end Drew Sample at the goal line to extend the Cincinnati lead.
Buffalo left the offense on the field on fourth-and-goal and Josh Allen rewarded them with a touchdown pass to Mack Hollins. That gave the lead back to the Bills, but they missed the extra point so it's a 12-10 game.
Mere moments after the failed fake punt, the Falcons extended their lead with a Kirk Cousins touchdown pass to Ray-Ray McCloud III. Cousins has three passing touchdown today to three different receivers.
The Cowboys were looking for a spark to begin the second half, but made the head-scratching decision to opt for a fake punt. The attempt from their own 40-yard line was unsuccessful and gave Atlanta prime field position.
After initially being listed as questionable, the Atlanta Falcons have downgraded wide Drake London to OUT due to a hip injury he suffered in the first half.
Zay Flowers has exploded in the first half against Denver. The Ravens wideout is now up to 111 yards and two touchdowns on just four receptions. The latest was a 53-yard touchdown reception to extend the Baltimore lead.
The Bengals are up 17-10 with seconds to to spare in the first half after Joe Burrow found Andrei Iosivas for a 10-yard touchdown. Burrow has completed 18 of his 21 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns thus far.
The Chargers are starting to run away with the game against Cleveland as they now lead 20-3 over the Browns. Dobbins was the latest to add to Los Angeles' scoring output, galloping for a 16-yard touchdown.
The connection between Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin is white hot against the New York Giants. The duo connected for its second touchdown of the half as Daniels found his wideout for a 15-yard score in the closing seconds of the second quarter.
The Cowboys are within a score of the Falcons thanks to an improbable touchdown reception by running back Rico Dowdle. Initially, it looked like Dak Prescott was going to be sacked. However, he evaded pressure and got the ball off to Dowdle, who bobbled it, was hit, and still somehow was able to come down with the reception.
Lamar Jackson has completed 9 of his 10 throws with the latest going to wideout Zay Flowers for a red zone touchdown. Jackson was able to extend the play with his legs before connecting with Flowers, who was racing across the back end of the end zone.
For the second time today, the Browns had a breakdown in coverage that led to a chunk play touchdown. Justin Herbert has six completions for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
The Carolina Panthers have a 7-6 lead over the Saints after Bryce Young found first-round rookie Xavier Legette for a 3-yard touchdown. Young has completed 8 of his 10 pass attempts so far for 62 yards and that touchdown.
The Denver Special? The Broncos dipped into their bag of tricks against the Ravens as they kept the offense on the field on a fourth-and-goal situation from the Baltimore 2-yard line. Receiver Courtland Sutton got the ball on a reverse and threw a touchdown to Nix. Denver now trails 10-7.